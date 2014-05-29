Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Shares flirt with record highs on ECB easing bets
LONDON - Global shares flirt with an all-time peak and the
euro touches a fresh 2-1/2 month low, driven by bets that the
European Central Bank will unveil new stimulus measures in a
week's time. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Francesco
Canepa, 500 words)
Russia forges huge economic bloc with Kazakhstan and Belarus
ASTANA - The presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus
sign a treaty creating a vast trading bloc they hope will
challenge the economic might of the United States, the European
Union and China. (UKRAINE CRISIS/EURASIA, moved, by Raushan
Nurshayeva and Alexei Anishchuk, 300 words)
Spanish economy posts third straight quarter of growth
MADRID - The Spanish economy is buoyed by recovering
domestic demand, marking the third quarter of growth as the
country shakes off a long-running recession. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/GDP
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Sonya Dowsett, 400 words)
Argentina in deal with Paris Club to clear $9.7 bln in debt
PARIS - Argentina reaches an agreement with the Paris Club
over repaying overdue debts, in a landmark deal that could open
up much-needed international financing for the country.
(ARGENTINA-DEBT/PARISCLUB (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM
ET, by Leigh Thomas, 550 words)
INVESTMENT
LONDON - A series of high-profile failures to seal big
European corporate deals has led investors to temper their
expectations of big merger-driven gains on the stock market.
(EUROPE-STOCKS/MERGERS (GRAPHIC), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by
Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words)
ECONOMY
Britain releases data on controversial Help to Buy programme
LONDON - Britain's government releases first quarter numbers
on its controversial Help to Buy mortgage guarantee programme,
providing some insight into how far it has contributed to the
rapid rebound in the housing market. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/HOUSING
(UPDATE 1), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Ana Nicolaci da
Costa, 600 words)
BOJ's Shirai says stimulus will continue well into 2016
TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai says that
aggressive monetary stimulus should remain in place well into
2016 as it will take longer than the central bank's two-year
timeframe to achieve its price target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 450 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/PRICES, moved, by Stanley White, 550 words
South Africa's mines minister: from hunter to strike buster
JOHANNESBURG - In his spare time, South Africa's tough new
mines minister, Ngoako Ramatlhodi, stalks game. Hunting season
is in full swing but Ramatlhodi has his eye on bigger game: a
solution to a crippling platinum strike which threatens to tip
Africa's most advanced economy into recession.
(SAFRICA-MINES/MINISTER (NEWSMAKER), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET,
by Zandi Shabalala and Ed Stoddard, 750 words)
+ See also
- AFRICA-INVESTMENT/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET
- SAFRICA-STRIKE/, moving shortly
Top scientists warn who not to stub out e-cigarettes
LONDON - A group of 53 leading scientists has warned the
World Health Organisation not to classify e-cigarettes as
tobacco products, arguing that doing so would jeopardise a major
opportunity to slash disease and deaths caused by smoking.
(HEALTH-ECIGARETTES/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 500 words)
COMPANIES
Russia's Sberbank hit by Ukraine crisis
MOSCOW - Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank by assets, joins
smaller rival VTB in showing the impact of the Ukraine crisis on
its bottom line, reporting a slide in profits as it hikes
provisions for potential bad loans. (RUSSIA-SBERBANK/RESULTS
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Megan Davies, 500 words)
Pressure on B&Q margins knocks Kingfisher shares
LONDON - Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvements
retailer, reports a 20 percent jump in first-quarter profits,
slightly below forecasts and disappointing investors who were
expecting a stronger lift in sales from warmer weather.
(KINGFISHER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 0930 Gmt/5.30 AM ET,
by Neil Maidment, 700 words)
Centrica loses second executive in five months
LONDON - Britain's Centrica sparks concerns over its
leadership with the news that the head of British Gas is set to
leave, the second big-name departure in five months for a group
battling public anger over rising bills.
(CENTRICA-WESTON/AGGREKO (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET,
by Kate Holton and Karolin Schaps, 500 words)
Weak sweetener sales sour Tate & Lyle performance
LONDON - Tate & Lyle posts a drop in profit and forecasts a
further weakening in the new year, as the British food
ingredients firm continues to be stung by the cold winter in the
United States and a dramatic drop in sucralose prices.
(TATE&LYLE-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/0530 AM ET, by
Martinne Geller, 500 words)