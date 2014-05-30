Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
BNP shares slide as investors fret over U.S. fine size
PARIS - Shares in France's biggest bank BNP Paribas fall by
as much as 6 percent amid investor fears size of
sanctions-busting U.S. fine could cost them dividends and hurt
bank's stability. (BNP-PARIBAS-USJUSTICEDEPT/FRANCE (UPDATE 1,
PIX/TV), Expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, 450 words)
After Credit Suisse, investors fear next step in US probe
ZURICH/WASHINGTON - Experts are bracing themselves for
higher-than-expected fines at 13 Swiss banks under investigation
by U.S. authorities after Credit Suisse last week agreed to pay
out more than double the fine it had budgeted for.
(USA-SWITZERLAND/TAX, expect at 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Joshua
Franklin and Patrick Temple-West, 900 words)
Google complies with EU's "right to be forgotten" ruling
SAN FRANCISCO/BRUSSELS - Google takes first steps to meet a
European ruling that citizens should have the right to have
links deleted on the Internet but faces logistical challenges
and may disappoint privacy activists. (GOOGLE-EU (UPDATE 3),
expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Alexei Oreskovic and Julia
Fioretti, 700 words)
Countdown begins for Scottish vote that could break up UK
EDINBURGH - The formal campaign for a Scottish independence
vote that could result in the break-up of the United Kingdom
begins, though polls currently show Scots are unlikely to vote
for the demise of the 307-year-old union with England.
(SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/CAMPAIGN), moved, by Alistair Smout, 600
words)
+ See also:
- SCOTLAND INDEPENDENCE/WORLD, moved, by Michael Peacock,
1,300 words
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Shares steady near record high, focus on ECB meeting
LONDON - Global shares are steady after setting a new record
high, with investors trading cautiously ahead of next week's
crucial policy meeting of the European Central Bank.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 4), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by
Atul Prakash, 800 words)
High-profile M&A failures temper share gains expectations
LONDON - A series of high-profile failures to seal big
European corporate deals has led investors to temper their
expectations of big merger-driven gains on the stock market.
(EUROPE-STOCKS/MERGERS (INVESTMENT FOCUS, GRAPHIC), expect by
1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words)
Russian bond markets in deep freeze as banks stay out
LONDON - Fund managers looking to buy back Russian bonds
after the selloff are finding themselves effectively locked out
of a market where banks have slashed inventories of Russian
assets to the bare minimum. (EMERGING-RUSSIA/BONDS, expect by
1300 GMT/7 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 750 words)
Reuters asset allocation poll
LONDON - Reuters issues its monthly asset allocation poll:
Will the world's top investors cut their cash holdings?
(FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL, expect at 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn,
600 words)
+ See also:
- FUNDS-POLL/JAPAN (POLL), moved, By Hideyuki Sano, 600
words
ECONOMY
Japan's post-tax consumption slumps: IMF calls for reforms
TOKYO - Japan's consumer spending and production slumped
more than expected in response to last month's sales tax
increase, raising questions about the pace of economic recovery
and highlighting the need for reforms to sustain growth once the
tax shock fades.(JAPAN-ECONOMY (WRAPUP 1), moved, Tetsushi
Kajimoto and Leika Kihara, 600 words)
India's "007" central bank governor faces pro-growth boss
MUMBAI - Hailed as a troubleshooting "James Bond" of central
bankers amid India's currency crisis last year, Raghuram Rajan
was given a licence to kill inflation with higher interest rates
and drive a programme of monetary policy reforms.
(INDIA-POLITICS/RAJAN (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Suvashree Dey
Choudhury and Tony Munroe, 1,000 words)
COMPANIES
easyJet chief executive McCall settles in for the long haul
LONDON - When Carolyn McCall took the top job at Britain's
easyJet, the abrasive boss of rival low-cost airline Ryanair
attempted to write her off as "some old media luvvie". Almost
four years later, Michael O'Leary is having to play catch-up,
emulating some of the more customer-friendly strategies that
McCall, a former newspaper group boss, has brought to easyJet's
bright orange brand. (EASYJET-MCCALL/PROFILE, PIX, GRAPHIC),
expect at 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Sarah Young, 900 words)
U.S. companies seek cyber experts for top jobs, board seats
NEW YORK - Some of the largest U.S. companies are looking to
hire cybersecurity experts in newly elevated positions and bring
technologists on to their boards, a sign that corporate America
is increasingly worried about hacking threats. (USA
COMPANIES/CYBERSECURITY, moved, by Nadia Damouni, 700 words)
Australia's Envestra backs $2.2 bln cash takeover by CKI
SYDNEY - Australian gas pipeline owner Envestra Ltd backs a
A$2.37 billion ($2.20 billion) cash takeover bid from firms
linked to Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, a deal that would give
Asia's richest man control of a lucrative infrastructure
asset.(AUSTRALIA-ENVESTRA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Alibaba's Alipay gets regulator nod for Tianhong deal
SHANGHAI - Chinese regulators give the go-ahead to Alibaba
Group Holding's online payment affiliate Alipay to take control
of fast-growing fund firm Tianhong Asset Management Co as the
e-commerce giant bulks up its push into online finance.
(TIANHONG-ALIPAY/, moved, 300 words)
COMMODITIES
Australia risks organic export growth after GMO case
SYDNEY - A landmark GMO contamination ruling in Australia
could usher in lower organic farming standards, stripping the
country of its premier status and threatening organic exports in
an industry set to double in size by 2018.
(AUSTRALIA-GMO/ORGANIC (UPDATE 1), moved, by Colin Packham, 600
words)
China trims long-term iron ore contracts as glut hits market
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI - Chinese steel mills are cutting back on
long-term iron ore contracts in favour of cheaper spot cargoes,
confident that beaten-down prices are unlikely to rebound amid
the first global ore surplus in 10 years. (CHINA-IRONORE/SPOT
(PIX, UPDATE 1), moved, by Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian, 850
words)