TOP STORIES
China accelerates as euro zone stumbles
LONDON/BEIJING - Signs of an economic revival in China have
raised hopes that Beijing's targeted measures to bolster growth
are having an impact, but a slowdown in the euro zone will
increase expectations of policy easing there.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY/(WRAPUP 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by
Jonathan Cable and Aileen Wang, 700 words)
- CHINA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Aileen Wang and
Matthew Miller, 600 words
- PMI MANUFACTURING/BRITAIN, moved, 300 words
China PMI lifts shares, commodities, euro soft ahead of ECB
LONDON - Reassuring Chinese factory data and another record
high for Wall Street lift world stocks and commodities, as
markets wait to see how far the European Central Bank will go
with policy easing plans this week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5),
expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 680 words)
Protecting European bank test data from lucrative leaks
LONDON/FRANKFURT - It would be an insider trader's dream to
know ahead of time which of Europe's banks will fail or need
more capital, and all that data will be stored somewhere in
cyberspace as the European Central Bank assesses the euro zone's
top banks. (BANK-TESTS/SECURITY, moved, by Laura Noonan and Eva
Taylor, 760 words)
Dai-ichi Life in talks over Protective Life - source
TOKYO - Japanese insurer Dai-ichi Life Co is in advanced
talks to buy Protective Life Corp of the United States in a deal
that could be worth over $5 billion, according to a source with
direct knowledge of the matter. (DAIICHI LIFE INS-PROTECTIVE
LIFE/TALKS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Taiga Uranaka, 600 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
How fracking helps America beat German industry
BURGHAUSEN, Germany/GEISMAR, Louisiana - Thanks in part to
Germany's decision to phase out nuclear power and push into
green energy, companies there pay some of highest prices in the
world for power. But in the United States, fracked natural gas
means electricity prices are falling. America has re-emerged as
one of the most competitive places to build stuff.
(USA-GERMANY/POWER (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Christoph Steitz and Ernest Scheyder, 2,250 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Russian bond markets in deep freeze as banks stay out
LONDON - Fund managers looking to buy back Russian bonds
after the recent selloff are finding themselves effectively
locked out of a market where banks have slashed Russian asset
inventories to the bare minimum. (RUSSIAN-BONDS/FUNDS, expect by
1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 700 words)
Frontier market outlook clouds as top performers get upgrade
LONDON - The outlook for a strongly-performing flagship
frontiers index looks more murky after its top scorers - Qatar
and UAE - get an upgrade to emerging market status.
(EMERGING-FRONTIERS/INDEX, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by
Carolyn Cohn, 650 words)
Australian IPO market sizzles with big deals still to come
SYDNEY - Australian businesses have set a new record for
money raised in public floats in the first five months of the
year, with larger deals to come putting the country on track for
its biggest IPO year since the Telstra privatisation began in
1997. (AUSTRALIA-IPOS/, moved, by Byron Kaye, 600 words)
ECONOMY
Time for ECB to put money where its mouth is
LONDON - The European Central Bank will eclipse all else in
economic terms this week, following heavy hints that monetary
policy will be loosened in a variety of ways. (ECONOMY/GLOBAL,
moved, by Mike Peacock, 780 words)
- USA-FED/EVANS (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words
European Commission calls for French, Italian reforms
BRUSSELS - The European Commission will tell France and
Italy on Monday what reforms they should focus on in the coming
years as Paris and Rome struggle to find the right balance
between stimulating weak growth and reducing public debt and
their deficits. (EU-RECOMMENDATIONS/, expect by 1430 GMT/10.30
AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski, 800 words)
Russia gives Ukraine breathing space in gas dispute
MOSCOW - Russia extends deadline for Ukraine to start paying
for natural gas supplies in advance, providing more time to
resolve a dispute that could see Moscow cut supplies to Kiev and
deliveries to Europe threatened. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin, 600
words)
UK mortgage approvals fall to nine-month low in April
LONDON - British mortgage approvals fall more than expected
in April to their lowest level in nine months, adding to signs
that new rules on bank lending have taken some of the heat out
of the housing market. (BRITAIN LENDING/, moved, 300 words)
Swiss banks risk bigger than expected fines in U.S tax case
ZURICH/WASHINGTON - Swiss banks under investigation for
allegedly aiding U.S. tax evasion face the prospect of bigger
fines than they bargained for that could dent their capital and
force some to cut dividends. (USA-SWITZERLAND/TAX, moved, by
Joshua Franklin and Patrick Temple-West, 955 words)
COMPANIES
Det norske buys Marathon assets for $2.1 bln in cash
OSLO - Energy firm Det norske has agreed to buy Marathon
Oil Corp's Norwegian business for $2.1 billion in cash and has
secured the financing needed to pay for its share of the $20
billion Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea, it says. (DET
NORSKE-MARATHN OIL/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET,
by Balazs Koranyi, 600 words)
Roche reverses into cancer as superbug threat grows
ZURICH - Roche is betting the diagnostic tools that helped
it become the world's largest maker of cancer drugs will give it
a strong hand in tackling the growing public health crisis of
antibiotic resistance. (ROCHE-ANTIBIOTICS/ expect by 1100 GMT/7
AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 900 words
- ROCHEHLDG-GENIA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 275 words
- EUROPE PATENTS/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 500 words
- ORION-BAYER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words
Fund giants secure grip on industry despite lagging returns
LONDON - The world's biggest hedge funds are managing more
money than ever before - even while the returns they provide
look less attractive compared with those achieved by younger,
smaller firms. (HEDGEFUNDS/GROWTH, moved, by Simon Jessop, 815
words)
Emirates airline sees progress soon on A380 engine upgrade
DOHA - Dubai's Emirates airline, the largest customer for
the Airbus A380, says it hopes to achieve progress soon on its
call to upgrade the world's biggest passenger jet with new
engines. (AIRLINES-IATA/EMIRATES (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)