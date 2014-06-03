Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Inflation fall seen cementing odds of ECB action
BRUSSELS - Euro zone's inflation is seen falling
unexpectedly back to levels unseen since late 2009, cementing
expectations the European Central Bank will act to stimulate the
economy on Thursday to aid recovery.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by
Martin Santa, 400 words)
Europe stocks dip, euro steady before inflation data
LONDON - European shares dip and the euro hold near 3
1/2-month lows against the dollar ahead of euro zone inflation
data that is expected to bolster the case for the European
Central Bank to ease monetary policy later this week.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Nigel
Stephenson, 620 words)
France says mooted $10 bln BNP Paribas fine "unreasonable"
PARIS - France's foreign minister says his country will
defend the interests of bank BNP Paribas after sources say it
faces the prospect of a $10 billion-plus fine from the United
States and refers to risks to free trade talks ahead of a
Hollande-Obama meeting this week. (BNPPARIBAS-FRANCE/ (UPDATE
2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by John Irish and Maya
Nikolaeva, 850 words)
Barclays cuts several hundred investment bank jobs - sources
LONDON - Barclays bank has cut several hundred jobs in its
investment bank this week as part of its plan to shrink the
business by 7,000 staff over the next three years to save costs,
people familiar with the matter say. (BARCLAYS-EMPLOYMENT/,
moved, 315 words)
ECONOMY
China data fuel hope economy is stabilising
BEIJING - China's factory and services sectors had their
best showings in months in May as demand rebounded, surveys
show, fuelling optimism that its economy may be steadying after
a weak start to the year. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved,
550 words)
UK construction cools again in May, bottlenecks seen -Markit
LONDON - Britain's construction sector cools further last
month but there are signs the industry is struggling to keep up
with still strong demand, a survey shows.
(PMI-CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 300 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/NATIONWIDE, moved, 270 words
EU watchdog censures S&P for French rating cut error
LONDON - Europe's markets watchdog has censured credit
ratings agency Standard & Poor's for incorrectly announcing a
cut in France's debt, compounding investor fears during the euro
zone debt crisis. (ESMA-S&P (UPDATE 2), expect 1000 GMT/6 AM ET,
by Huw Jones and Chris Vellacott, 500 words)
BOJ's Kuroda warns against premature talk of stimulus exit
TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda warns against
prematurely discussing a strategy for withdrawing its massive
stimulus programme, stressing the priority now is to keep
flooding markets with cash to meet the bank's inflation target.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/KURODA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 670
words)
India loosens credit to support economy, keeps rates on hold
MUMBAI - India's central bank keeps its key policy rate on
hold, but eases rules to spur bank lending in a move set to be
welcomed by the new pro-business government as it seeks to
revive economic growth. (INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2,
PICTURE), moving shortly, by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rafael
Nam, 500 words)
Italy jobless rate stable but youth unemployment hits peak
ROME - Italy's unemployment rate is stable in April at 12.6
percent after a downward revision to March's data which had been
originally reported at 12.7 percent, data shows.
(ITALY-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT, moved, 300 words)
+ See also:
- SPAIN-ECONOMY/JOBLESS, moved, 100 words
COMPANIES
UK's bad bank warns about dangers of interest rate rise
LONDON - The boss of Britain's "bad bank" warns rising
interest rates could push thousands of its customers into
arrears, potentially making it harder for taxpayers to get their
money back. (BRITAIN-BADBANK/INTEREST RATE (UPDATE 1), moved,
290 words)
Everland IPO seen smoothing path for Samsung succession
SEOUL - Samsung Everland Inc, a key holding firm within the
sprawling Samsung Group, said it is planning an IPO - a move
that could help heirs in the family-run conglomerate restructure
the group and give them more leeway to pay potential inheritance
taxes. (SAMSUNG GROUP-EVERLAND/IPO (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved,
by Se Young Lee, 655 words)
Yandex may expand share buyback, consider paying dividends
MOSCOW - Russian internet group Yandex may expand the limit
of its share buyback programme, following which it may consider
paying dividends for the first time, Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Shulgin says. (RUSSIA-YANDEX/DIVIDENDS (UPDATE 1),
moved, 150 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-YANDEX/LISTING, moved, 310 words
Spain's Abertis completes exit from France's Eutelsat
MADRID - Spanish infrastructure company Abertis completed
its exit from French satellite operator Eutelsat by selling its
remaining 5.01 percent stake in the company for 275 million
euros ($374.2 million). (ABERTIS-EUTELSAT COM/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 230 words)
China's leading brokerages set for new dawn in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - As brokers in Hong Kong and Shanghai prepare for
the introduction in October of mutual trading of securities
between their cities' bourses, the big Chinese players stand to
benefit more, posing a threat to smaller Hong Kong-based
brokerages. (HONGKONG-BROKERAGES/, moved, by Michelle Chen and
Saikat Chatterjee, 800 words)