TOP STORIES

Inflation fall seen cementing odds of ECB action

BRUSSELS - Euro zone's inflation is seen falling unexpectedly back to levels unseen since late 2009, cementing expectations the European Central Bank will act to stimulate the economy on Thursday to aid recovery. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Martin Santa, 400 words)

Europe stocks dip, euro steady before inflation data

LONDON - European shares dip and the euro hold near 3 1/2-month lows against the dollar ahead of euro zone inflation data that is expected to bolster the case for the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy later this week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Nigel Stephenson, 620 words)

France says mooted $10 bln BNP Paribas fine "unreasonable"

PARIS - France's foreign minister says his country will defend the interests of bank BNP Paribas after sources say it faces the prospect of a $10 billion-plus fine from the United States and refers to risks to free trade talks ahead of a Hollande-Obama meeting this week. (BNPPARIBAS-FRANCE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by John Irish and Maya Nikolaeva, 850 words)

Barclays cuts several hundred investment bank jobs - sources

LONDON - Barclays bank has cut several hundred jobs in its investment bank this week as part of its plan to shrink the business by 7,000 staff over the next three years to save costs, people familiar with the matter say. (BARCLAYS-EMPLOYMENT/, moved, 315 words)

ECONOMY

China data fuel hope economy is stabilising

BEIJING - China's factory and services sectors had their best showings in months in May as demand rebounded, surveys show, fuelling optimism that its economy may be steadying after a weak start to the year. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 550 words)

UK construction cools again in May, bottlenecks seen -Markit

LONDON - Britain's construction sector cools further last month but there are signs the industry is struggling to keep up with still strong demand, a survey shows. (PMI-CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 300 words)

EU watchdog censures S&P for French rating cut error

LONDON - Europe's markets watchdog has censured credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's for incorrectly announcing a cut in France's debt, compounding investor fears during the euro zone debt crisis. (ESMA-S&P (UPDATE 2), expect 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Huw Jones and Chris Vellacott, 500 words)

BOJ's Kuroda warns against premature talk of stimulus exit

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda warns against prematurely discussing a strategy for withdrawing its massive stimulus programme, stressing the priority now is to keep flooding markets with cash to meet the bank's inflation target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/KURODA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 670 words)

India loosens credit to support economy, keeps rates on hold

MUMBAI - India's central bank keeps its key policy rate on hold, but eases rules to spur bank lending in a move set to be welcomed by the new pro-business government as it seeks to revive economic growth. (INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rafael Nam, 500 words)

Italy jobless rate stable but youth unemployment hits peak

ROME - Italy's unemployment rate is stable in April at 12.6 percent after a downward revision to March's data which had been originally reported at 12.7 percent, data shows. (ITALY-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT, moved, 300 words)

COMPANIES

UK's bad bank warns about dangers of interest rate rise

LONDON - The boss of Britain's "bad bank" warns rising interest rates could push thousands of its customers into arrears, potentially making it harder for taxpayers to get their money back. (BRITAIN-BADBANK/INTEREST RATE (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

Everland IPO seen smoothing path for Samsung succession

SEOUL - Samsung Everland Inc, a key holding firm within the sprawling Samsung Group, said it is planning an IPO - a move that could help heirs in the family-run conglomerate restructure the group and give them more leeway to pay potential inheritance taxes. (SAMSUNG GROUP-EVERLAND/IPO (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Se Young Lee, 655 words)

Yandex may expand share buyback, consider paying dividends

MOSCOW - Russian internet group Yandex may expand the limit of its share buyback programme, following which it may consider paying dividends for the first time, Chief Financial Officer Alexander Shulgin says. (RUSSIA-YANDEX/DIVIDENDS (UPDATE 1), moved, 150 words)

Spain's Abertis completes exit from France's Eutelsat

MADRID - Spanish infrastructure company Abertis completed its exit from French satellite operator Eutelsat by selling its remaining 5.01 percent stake in the company for 275 million euros ($374.2 million). (ABERTIS-EUTELSAT COM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)

China's leading brokerages set for new dawn in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - As brokers in Hong Kong and Shanghai prepare for the introduction in October of mutual trading of securities between their cities' bourses, the big Chinese players stand to benefit more, posing a threat to smaller Hong Kong-based brokerages. (HONGKONG-BROKERAGES/, moved, by Michelle Chen and Saikat Chatterjee, 800 words)