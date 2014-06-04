Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Euro zone business growth eases despite firms cutting prices

LONDON - Euro zone business growth eases in May and firms cut prices for the 26th straight month, a survey shows, likely underpinning expectations for the European Central Bank to loosen policy on Thursday. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

+ See also:

- PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 300 words

G7 powers to meet without Russia in summit snub over Ukraine

BRUSSELS - The world's leading industrialised nations meet without Russia for the first time in 17 years, leaving President Vladimir Putin out of the talks in retaliation for his seizure of Crimea and Russia's part in destabilising eastern Ukraine. (G7/, moved, by Luke Baker, 700 words)

Deutsche Bank prepares to price new shares at big discount

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank will price an 8 billion euro ($11 billion) capital increase, likely at a big discount, to fortify its balance sheet ahead of regulatory checks and to complete a costly restructuring. (DEUTSCHE BANK-CAPITAL/PRICING, moved, by Arno Schuetze and Kathrin Jones, 500 words)

Merkel eyes IMF's Lagarde for EU Commission chief-sources

PARIS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has asked France whether it will be willing to put forward International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde as president of the European Commission, two French sources briefed on the exchanges said. (EU-COMMISSION/LAGARDE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Taylor, 840 words)

MARKETS

Euro dips in pre-ECB jockeying, U.S. yields bolster dollar

LONDON - The dollar is bobbing near a 3-1/2 month high and shares dip for a second day, as the recent jump in U.S. borrowing costs weigh on markets ahead of what is set to be an action-packed ECB meeting. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 795 words)

US yields set to spoil ECB easing party for emerging markets

LONDON - Emerging market bulls reckoning on a euro zone policy boost risk disappointment as an incipient rise in U.S. bond yields is likely to more than cancel out any supportive tailwinds from Europe. (EMERGING-ECB/FED, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 750 words)

ECONOMY

Down on its luck: time to bet on France?

PARIS - A flatlining economy. The weakest profit margins in Europe. Stubbornly high labour costs despite the record unemployment that helped bring the hard-right National Front out on top in last week's EU election. Why would anyone invest in French companies? (FRANCE-COMPANIES/ (GRAPHICS), moved, by Andrew Callus and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, 1,325 words)

Reuters June foreign exchange poll

Reuters has surveyed more than 80 currency strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc, South African rand, Russian rouble and Turkish lira. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET. (MARKETS-FOREX-EURO/POLL, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-FOREX-STERLING/POLL, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words

- MARKETS-FOREX-NORDICS/POLL, by Camilla Knudsen, 600 words

- MARKETS-FOREX-EMERGING/POLL, by Silvio Cascione, 600 words

- MARKETS-FOREX-CANADA/POLL, by Leah Schnurr, 600 words

U.S. sets new import duties on Chinese solar products

WASHINGTON - The United States slaps new import duties on solar panels and other related products from China after the Commerce Department rules they are produced using Chinese government subsidies, potentially inflaming trade tensions between the two countries. (USA TRADE/SOLAR (UPDATE 3), moved, 600 words)

Australia economy gathers pace, but confidence still lacking

SYDNEY - Australia boasts its fastest growth in two years last quarter as exports surge by the most since 1999, though the long-awaited revival may have already been endangered by a government crusade for fiscal rectitude. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Wayne Cole, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Pressure mounts at Tesco as British sales slide worsens

LONDON - Britain's biggest retailer Tesco records its worst quarterly UK sales drop in 40 years, ratcheting up the pressure on boss Phil Clarke to show his turnaround drive can counter the challenges convulsing the industry. (TESCO-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by James Davey and Kate Holton, 700 words)

Risk and rehabilitation: bankers meet to gauge progress

LONDON - How far banks are along the path to rehabilitation will be thrown into sharp focus this week when politicians, central bankers and bank bosses gather in London - Europe's finance capital and also the site of many of the industry's ills. (BANKING-IIF/, moved, by Steve Slater, 725 words)

Moscow bankers fear job cuts, search for new products

MOSCOW - A slide in Russian investment banking fees, prompted by the faltering economy and the Ukraine crisis, has led to fears that redundancies may follow and is causing Moscow bankers to explore alternative products to generate business amid an IPO drought. (RUSSIA-BANKING/, expect by 1200 GMt/8 AM ET, by Megan Davies, 1,055 words)

Hutchison, Vimpelcom resume Italian mobile talks - sources

LONDON - Hutchison Whampoa has resumed talks with Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom over merging their Italian mobile firms, encouraged by Hutchison's 3 getting the go-ahead last week for an acquisition in Ireland, according to several people familiar with the situation. (ITALY-TELECOMS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Sophie Sassard and Pamela Barbaglia, 820 words)

Swiss retailer Dufry expands global reach with $1.7 bln buy

ZURICH/LONDON - Swiss travel and duty free retailer Dufry is buying rival Nuance Group for 1.55 billion Swiss francs ($1.7 billion) to bolster its business in the Mediterranean, Europe, Asia and the United States. (DUFRY-NUANCE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Katharina Bart and Chris Vellacott, 450 words)

Mexico's Pemex sells Repsol stake for $2.9 billion

MADRID - Mexico's national oil company Pemex has sold the bulk of its Repsol stake for 2.09 billion euros ($2.85 billion), ending a more than 25-year partnership and freeing up cash to invest in its own energy sector ahead of an historic reform. (REPSOL-PEMEX/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Tracy Rucinski, 380 words)

China media calls for Google, Apple to be punished

BEIJING - Chinese state media lashes out at Google Inc, Apple Inc and other U.S. technology companies, calling on Beijing "to punish severely the pawns" of the U.S. government for monitoring China and stealing secrets. (CHINA-USA/TECH, moved, 650 words)

Japan's Dai-ichi Life agrees to buy Protective Life

TOKYO - Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co has agreed to buy U.S. peer Protective Life for $5.7 billion, the largest acquisition by a Japanese insurer, displaying its determination to grow overseas to counter weak prospects at home. (DAIICHI LIFE INS-PROTECTIVE LIFE/ACQUISITION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Taiga Uranaka, 520 words)

Latest S.Africa platinum strike talks "went well" - union

JOHANNESBURG - The latest round of talks aimed at ending a five-month strike in South Africa's platinum mines "went well", the president of the striking AMCU union says, while a newspaper reports the union has agreed to a government wage proposal. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)

In rush to embrace diversity, firms overlook the disabled

Caroline Ashrafi, who built a successful career as a manager at KPMG in Britain while privately struggling with mental health problems, recalls being sent on a management training course on how to retain talented women. (EMPLOYMENT-DIVERSITY/ (PICTURE), moved, by Carmel Crimmins, 1,245 words)