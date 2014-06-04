Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Euro zone business growth eases despite firms cutting prices
LONDON - Euro zone business growth eases in May and firms
cut prices for the 26th straight month, a survey shows, likely
underpinning expectations for the European Central Bank to
loosen policy on Thursday. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), expect by
1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)
+ See also:
- PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 300 words
G7 powers to meet without Russia in summit snub over Ukraine
BRUSSELS - The world's leading industrialised nations meet
without Russia for the first time in 17 years, leaving President
Vladimir Putin out of the talks in retaliation for his seizure
of Crimea and Russia's part in destabilising eastern Ukraine.
(G7/, moved, by Luke Baker, 700 words)
Deutsche Bank prepares to price new shares at big discount
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank will price an 8 billion euro ($11
billion) capital increase, likely at a big discount, to fortify
its balance sheet ahead of regulatory checks and to complete a
costly restructuring. (DEUTSCHE BANK-CAPITAL/PRICING, moved, by
Arno Schuetze and Kathrin Jones, 500 words)
Merkel eyes IMF's Lagarde for EU Commission chief-sources
PARIS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has asked France
whether it will be willing to put forward International Monetary
Fund chief Christine Lagarde as president of the European
Commission, two French sources briefed on the exchanges said.
(EU-COMMISSION/LAGARDE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Taylor, 840
words)
MARKETS
Euro dips in pre-ECB jockeying, U.S. yields bolster dollar
LONDON - The dollar is bobbing near a 3-1/2 month high and
shares dip for a second day, as the recent jump in U.S.
borrowing costs weigh on markets ahead of what is set to be an
action-packed ECB meeting. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), expect by
1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 795 words)
US yields set to spoil ECB easing party for emerging markets
LONDON - Emerging market bulls reckoning on a euro zone
policy boost risk disappointment as an incipient rise in U.S.
bond yields is likely to more than cancel out any supportive
tailwinds from Europe. (EMERGING-ECB/FED, expect by 1300 GMT/9
AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 750 words)
ECONOMY
Down on its luck: time to bet on France?
PARIS - A flatlining economy. The weakest profit margins in
Europe. Stubbornly high labour costs despite the record
unemployment that helped bring the hard-right National Front out
on top in last week's EU election. Why would anyone invest in
French companies? (FRANCE-COMPANIES/ (GRAPHICS), moved, by
Andrew Callus and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, 1,325 words)
Reuters June foreign exchange poll
Reuters has surveyed more than 80 currency strategists on
the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the euro, yen,
sterling, Swiss franc, South African rand, Russian rouble and
Turkish lira. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM
ET. (MARKETS-FOREX-EURO/POLL, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-FOREX-STERLING/POLL, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words
- MARKETS-FOREX-NORDICS/POLL, by Camilla Knudsen, 600 words
- MARKETS-FOREX-EMERGING/POLL, by Silvio Cascione, 600 words
- MARKETS-FOREX-CANADA/POLL, by Leah Schnurr, 600 words
U.S. sets new import duties on Chinese solar products
WASHINGTON - The United States slaps new import duties on
solar panels and other related products from China after the
Commerce Department rules they are produced using Chinese
government subsidies, potentially inflaming trade tensions
between the two countries. (USA TRADE/SOLAR (UPDATE 3), moved,
600 words)
Australia economy gathers pace, but confidence still lacking
SYDNEY - Australia boasts its fastest growth in two years
last quarter as exports surge by the most since 1999, though the
long-awaited revival may have already been endangered by a
government crusade for fiscal rectitude. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Wayne Cole, 600 words)
COMPANIES
Pressure mounts at Tesco as British sales slide worsens
LONDON - Britain's biggest retailer Tesco records its worst
quarterly UK sales drop in 40 years, ratcheting up the pressure
on boss Phil Clarke to show his turnaround drive can counter the
challenges convulsing the industry. (TESCO-SALES/ (UPDATE 2),
expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by James Davey and Kate Holton, 700
words)
Risk and rehabilitation: bankers meet to gauge progress
LONDON - How far banks are along the path to rehabilitation
will be thrown into sharp focus this week when politicians,
central bankers and bank bosses gather in London - Europe's
finance capital and also the site of many of the industry's
ills. (BANKING-IIF/, moved, by Steve Slater, 725 words)
Moscow bankers fear job cuts, search for new products
MOSCOW - A slide in Russian investment banking fees,
prompted by the faltering economy and the Ukraine crisis, has
led to fears that redundancies may follow and is causing Moscow
bankers to explore alternative products to generate business
amid an IPO drought. (RUSSIA-BANKING/, expect by 1200 GMt/8 AM
ET, by Megan Davies, 1,055 words)
Hutchison, Vimpelcom resume Italian mobile talks - sources
LONDON - Hutchison Whampoa has resumed talks with Russian
telecoms group Vimpelcom over merging their Italian mobile
firms, encouraged by Hutchison's 3 getting the go-ahead last
week for an acquisition in Ireland, according to several people
familiar with the situation. (ITALY-TELECOMS/ (EXCLUSIVE),
moved, by Sophie Sassard and Pamela Barbaglia, 820 words)
Swiss retailer Dufry expands global reach with $1.7 bln buy
ZURICH/LONDON - Swiss travel and duty free retailer Dufry
is buying rival Nuance Group for 1.55 billion Swiss francs ($1.7
billion) to bolster its business in the Mediterranean, Europe,
Asia and the United States. (DUFRY-NUANCE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Katharina Bart and Chris Vellacott, 450 words)
Mexico's Pemex sells Repsol stake for $2.9 billion
MADRID - Mexico's national oil company Pemex has sold the
bulk of its Repsol stake for 2.09 billion euros ($2.85 billion),
ending a more than 25-year partnership and freeing up cash to
invest in its own energy sector ahead of an historic reform.
(REPSOL-PEMEX/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Tracy
Rucinski, 380 words)
China media calls for Google, Apple to be punished
BEIJING - Chinese state media lashes out at Google Inc,
Apple Inc and other U.S. technology companies, calling on
Beijing "to punish severely the pawns" of the U.S. government
for monitoring China and stealing secrets. (CHINA-USA/TECH,
moved, 650 words)
Japan's Dai-ichi Life agrees to buy Protective Life
TOKYO - Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co has agreed to buy
U.S. peer Protective Life for $5.7 billion, the largest
acquisition by a Japanese insurer, displaying its determination
to grow overseas to counter weak prospects at home. (DAIICHI
LIFE INS-PROTECTIVE LIFE/ACQUISITION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Taiga
Uranaka, 520 words)
Latest S.Africa platinum strike talks "went well" - union
JOHANNESBURG - The latest round of talks aimed at ending a
five-month strike in South Africa's platinum mines "went well",
the president of the striking AMCU union says, while a newspaper
reports the union has agreed to a government wage proposal.
(SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)
In rush to embrace diversity, firms overlook the disabled
Caroline Ashrafi, who built a successful career as a manager
at KPMG in Britain while privately struggling with mental health
problems, recalls being sent on a management training course on
how to retain talented women. (EMPLOYMENT-DIVERSITY/ (PICTURE),
moved, by Carmel Crimmins, 1,245 words)