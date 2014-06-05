Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

ECB ready to cut rates and push banks into lending

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is poised to impose negative interest rates on its overnight depositors, seeking to cajole banks into lending instead and to prevent the euro zone falling into Japan-like deflation. (ECB/RATES (UPDATE 1), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Eva Taylor, 700 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 845 words

Europe stocks steady, euro hostage to ECB decision

LONDON - European shares hold steady and the euro languishes near four-month lows against the dollar, with the common currency hostage to expectations the European Central Bank will ease monetary policy to support a fragile economic recovery. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Nigel Stephenson, 715 words)

Consumer goods drive rebound in German industrial orders

BERLIN - German industrial orders rebound in April after a sharp fall the previous month thanks to a surge in contracts for consumer goods, data shows, suggesting output in Europe's largest economy will pick up in the coming months. (GERMANY-ORDERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

France's Hollande seeks to widen BNP fine debate

PARIS - French President Francois Hollande seeks wider support for his fight against the potential $10 billion U.S. fine facing BNP Paribas ahead of a meeting with Barack Obama, claiming it could have "economic and financial consequences across the euro zone". (BNPPARIBAS-USA/), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, 400 words)

INVESTMENT

Stocks at a record, but bonds look to break bad first

NEW YORK - U.S. stock and bond markets have risen in tandem all year as investors in each have found reasons to support their views: stocks are up on signs the economy is improving, and bonds have gained on expectations for low inflation and relatively slow growth. (USA-INVESTING/MARKETS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Michael Connor, 885 words)

As IPO nears, Alibaba preps employees for $40 bln windfall

HONG KONG - As Alibaba prepares for what could be the biggest tech company IPO to date, the Chinese e-commerce giant has been counselling employees on how to deal with the roughly $41 billion they could unlock through a New York listing. (ALIBABA GROUP-MILLIONAIRES (PICTURE), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 1400 words)

+ See also:

- ALIBABA GROUP-EVERGRANDE/FOOTBALL (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words

INSIGHT

Data suggests Americans rejoining workforce

WASHINGTON - For the first time in six years, the share of people who either have a job or are looking for one is on the rise in a majority of U.S. states, a sign one of the deepest scars of the economic crisis could be healing. (USA-ECONOMY/JOBS (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC), moved, by Howard Schneider and Jason Lange, 1,270 words)

ECONOMY

China confident it can keep growth above 7 percent

BEIJING - China has stepped up efforts to stop quarterly economic growth falling towards 7 percent and thinks it has been successful for now after preliminary signs that a rapid slowdown has been arrested, sources involved in policy discussions say. (CHINA-ECONOMY/POLICY (GRAPHICS), moved, by Kevin Yao, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- IMF-CHINA/GROWTH (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/ (PREVIEW), moved, 700 words

UK house prices jump 3.9 pct on month in May - Halifax

LONDON - British house prices spike higher in May, returning the annual rate of growth to its fastest in more than six years as economic recovery bolsters demand, mortgage lender Halifax says. (BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)

French Q1 unemployment rate stable at 10.1 percent

PARIS - France's unemployment rate was stable in the first quarter at 10.1 percent, data published shows, signalling the possible end of a two-year upward trend that has plagued President Francois Hollande. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 305 words)

S.Africa struggles with mine stoppage, strike season looms

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's government struggles to resolve a crippling five-month platinum strike as metal workers union raises prospect of a stoppage in car manufacturing sector, piling pressure on Africa's most advanced economy. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1) PIX, TV, expect by 1100 GMT/9 AM ET, by Zandi Shabalala, 650 words)

COMPANIES

Sprint agrees to pay about $40 a share for T-Mobile -source

NEW YORK - Sprint Corp has agreed to pay about $40 per share to buy T-Mobile US Inc, a person familiar with the matter tells Reuters, signalling progress in a long-contemplated deal to merge the third- and fourth-largest U.S. wireless carriers. (TMOBILE-SPRINT CORP/ (UPDATE 4), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Paritosh Bansal and Harro ten Wolde, 700 words)

Deutsche Bank cap delay due to court bottleneck - sources

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank's plans for an 8 billion euro ($11 billion) capital hike has come to an abrupt halt after a procedural bottleneck in a German court forces Germany's flagship lender to delay the issue by several days. (DEUTSCHE BANK-CAPITAL/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Arno Schuetze and Thomas Atkins, 550 words)

Henkel expands laundry unit with $1.3 bln French deal

LONDON - Henkel plans to buy France's Spotless, a maker of household cleaners, for 940 million euros ($1.28 billion), its second purchase in a week, as the German consumer goods company seeks to bolster its position in large, mature markets. (HENKEL-ACQUISITION/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 400 words)

Dutch bank ING to list insurance arm before end of year

AMSTERDAM - Dutch bank ING aims to list shares in its insurance subsidiary in Amsterdam via a public offer before the year is out, it says, the last major step it needs to take to reinvent itself as a pure bank after the Dutch state bailed it out during the financial crisis. (ING GROEP-NNGROUP/IPO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Thomas Escritt, 560 words)

Beltone, others seek stake in Egypt's EFG Hermes - sources

CAIRO - Beltone Financial and a group of investors including Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris are seeking to acquire a 20 percent stake in Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes, two sources familiar with the matter tell Reuters. (EFG HERMES-BELTONE/STAKE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 725 words)

Shares in UK's OneSavings Bank rise in London debut

LONDON - Shares in British lender OneSavings Bank rise in their London stock market debut, after the company sets the offer price for its initial public offering (IPO) at 170 pence a share, valuing it at 413 million pounds ($692 million). (ONESAVINGS-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 365 words)

Britain's ASOS warns on profit

LONDON - British online fashion retailer ASOS warns it will be less profitable this year due to higher promotional activity, the strong rate of growth in low-margin British products and the hit from the strong pound. (ASOS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 285 words)

In Japan, labour crunch pushes businesses to reform

TOKYO - Don Quijote and Uniqlo, two of Japan's best-known mass-market retailers, aren't waiting for the government's new growth policies due later this month before implementing their own labour reforms. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/WORKERS (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Yoko Kubota and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 900 words)

SoftBank to start selling personal robots next year

TOKYO - Japan's SoftBank Corp says it will start selling human-like robots for personal use by February, expanding into a sector seen key to addressing labour shortages in one of the world's fastest ageing societies. (SOFTBANK-ROBOTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Teppei Kasai and Yoshiyasu Shida, 390 words)