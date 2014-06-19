Editor: Anna Willard +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
GE to submit improved Alstom offer Thursday - source
PARIS - General Electric will unveil to the French
government and unions an improved offer for the energy
businesses of Alstom, a source close to the U.S. conglomerate
says of renewed efforts to fend off a rival proposal.
(ALSTOM-OFFER/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Natalie Huet, Benjamin
Mallet and Matthieu Protard, 335 words)
Fed keeps faith in recovery, bumps up expected rate-hike
path
WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve expresses confidence the
U.S. economic recovery is on track and hinted at a slightly more
aggressive pace of interest rate increases starting next year.
(USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 5, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Howard
Schneider and Jason Lange, 940 words)
UBS, Credit Suisse urged to improve leverage ratios
ZURICH - Switzerland's central bank has urged UBS and Credit
Suisse to further improve their capital strength, even after
good progress made in recent years, due to the "substantial"
risks still faced from economic and legal issues.
(SWISSBANKS/SNB (UPDATE 2), moved, by Katharina Bart, 644 words)
Fed-fueled stocks fly, dollar sags; oil 9-mo high on Iraq
LONDON - Global stocks and emerging market assets rally
after the U.S. Federal Reserve signals that rising inflation
won't trigger an interest rate rise any time soon, while crude
oil futures rise to a high for the year on fears that the
turmoil in Iraq could disrupt oil supply. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)
ECONOMY
UK retail sales fall in May for first time since January
LONDON - British retail sales fell last month for the first
time since January despite strong sales of replica football
shirts ahead of the World Cup, official data shows.
(BRITAIN-RETAIL/, moved, 300 words)
Japan business mood defies economic headwinds, backs BOJ
optimism
TOKYO/AKITA - Confidence of Japanese manufacturers holds
steady in June while the service-sector mood rebounds from the
prior month, a Reuters poll shows, further signs of resilience
in the economy despite the pain of a sales tax hike.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto
and Leika Kihara, 800 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ, moved, by Leika Kihara, 195 words
SNB ready to act as needed after ECB easing
BERNE - The Swiss National Bank says it will stick to its
almost three-year old policy of capping the franc at 1.20 per
euro, saying it stood ready to take further measures if the
recent easing in the euro zone made it necessary.
(SWISS-SNB/RATES (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 450 words)
Norway delays rate hike, raises prospect of a cut
OSLO - Norway's central bank delays a planned interest rate
hike and warns that a further weakening of the economy could
even trigger an interest rate cut. (NORWAY-RATES/ (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, 425 words)
Profit growth at China's state firms jumps in Jan-May
BEIJING - Annual profit growth at China's state firms
quickens in the first five months of 2014, official data shows,
indicating the world's second-largest economy may be stabilising
after a weak start to the year. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROFITS, moved,
300 words)
COMPANIES
Rolls-Royce to return 1 bln stg, no acquisitions planned
LONDON - Britain's Rolls-Royce plans to launch a 1 billion
pound ($1.7 billion) share buyback, saying that with no major
acquisitions on the horizon, it will return to investors the
proceeds from a recent disposal. (ROLLS-ROYCE HLDG/BUYBACK
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Sarah Young, 375 words)
Connectivity to buy U.S. sensor maker for $1.7 bln
Swiss electronics company TE Connectivity says it will buy
U.S.-based sensor maker Measurement Specialties Inc for about
$1.7 billion, including debt, to grab a bigger slice of the
high-growth global sensor market. (MEASUREMENTSPECIALTIES-OFFER/
(UPDATE 2), moved, 440 words)
BT shares rise after TalkTalk complaint rejected
LONDON - Britain's BT Group Plc receive a double boost, as
the telecoms regulator rejects one complaint over how it prices
its flagship superfast broadband product and suggests manageable
remedies to avoid disputes in future. (BT-FIBRE/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Kate Holton, 360 words)
Swiss fund Gottex plans Chinese and U.S. growth
LONDON - Swiss-based hedge fund group Gottex Fund Management
Holdings is targeting a $6.5 billion boost to its assets, around
half of which will come from acquisitions in Asia and the United
States, its chief executive says. (GOTTEX-EIM/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Chris Vellacott, 335 words)
Man Group buys Numeric Holdings for initial $219 mln
LONDON - Man Group has bought U.S. asset manager Numeric
Holdings for an initial $219 million to broaden the British
hedge fund's U.S. and computer-driven fund activities.
(NUMERIC-MANGROUP/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 400 words)
Hard choice for British business - risk of EU exit or
tougher regulation
LONDON - When Britain elects a new government in May next
year, business faces a difficult choice: Conservatives who could
pull the country out of the European Union, or Labour waving the
threat of tougher regulation. (EU-BRITAIN/BUSINESS, moved,
by William James, 1,085 words)
Private equity buyouts in Asia take old risks with new money
HONG KONG - In Asia, private equity firms amass a record
stash of capital from investors seeking high returns from buyout
deals amid low yields around the globe. The firms have $138
billion in unspent capital, or "dry powder" as it is known in
the industry, according to management consulting firm Bain & Co.
(PRIVATEEQUITY-ASIAPAC/LEVERAGE (DEALTALK), moved, by Stephen
Aldred and Denny Thomas, 1,050 words)
COMMODITIES
China's Chongqing launches pilot carbon market
CHONGQING - China's southwestern city of Chongqing launches
the country's seventh and final pilot carbon scheme, in line
with Beijing's plans to set up market mechanisms to cut carbon
intensity. (CHINA-CARBON/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 660 words)