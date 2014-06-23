Editor: David Stamp +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
China, Japan manufacturing grows again, but euro zone
falters
LONDON/TOKYO - Manufacturing in China and Japan shrug off
months of decline and return to growth in June but businesses in
the euro zone unexpectedly scale back expansion, surveys show.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY/, expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Jonathan
Cable and Stanley White, 800 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI-FLASH (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, 800
words
BNP Paribas nears up to $9 bln settlement with US
authorities - source
NEW YORK/PARIS - French bank BNP Paribas SA is likely to pay
$8 billion to $9 billion as part of a potential settlement with
U.S. authorities over violations of sanctions, according to a
person familiar with the matter. (BNP PARIBAS-USA/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Karen Freifeld, 390 words)
French state making sound investment in Alstom - CEO
PARIS - The French state will be making a sound investment
in Alstom, Chief Executive Patrick Kron says of the government's
choice to become the engineer's top shareholder as a condition
of its tie-up with U.S. conglomerate General Electric.
(ALSTOM-GE/KRON, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Natalie Huet and
Benjamin Mallet, 600 words)
+ See also:
- ALSTOM-FRANCE/ (INSIGHT, UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by
Mark John and Jean-Baptiste Vey, 2,035 words
Gloomy French data hits European stocks, Iraq keeps oil high
LONDON - European stocks fall after data shows French
factory activity slows more than expected, contrasting with
upbeat numbers from China that lifts Asian shares and the
Australian dollar. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1100
GMT/7 AM ET, by Nigel Stephenson, 590 words)
ECONOMY
Oil price risks put inflation back in focus
BRUSSELS - Iraq will be foremost in investors' minds in the
coming week as oil price risk has returned to markets,
complicating the task for central banks whose policies are
beginning to diverge for the first time since the global
financial crisis. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/ (GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEKAHEAD),
moved, by Robin Emmott, 840 words)
ECB's Constancio warns about overheating of real estate
sector
FRANKFURT - Low interest rates are causing some markets,
such as real estate, to overheat in some countries, European
Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio warns.
(ECB/CONSTANCIO, moved, 135 words)
+ See also:
- ECB-REGULATOR/, moved, 100 words
BOJ Kuroda calls for bolder reforms to meet G20 commitment
TOKYO - The governor of the Bank of Japan calls for bolder
efforts to raise the economy's potential as part of a G20 drive
to boost long-term global growth, keeping up pressure on the
prime minister to lay out a credible growth strategy.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 420
words)
BoE says lenders see household loan approvals rate dropping
in Q3
LONDON - Lenders expect the rate of household loan approvals
to fall significantly in the third quarter, a Bank of England
survey shows. (BRITAIN-BOE/CREDIT, moved, 200 0words)
Britain to consider east-west high-speed rail link - Osborne
LONDON - Britain will consider building an east-west
high-speed railway between cities in northern England to help
boost economic growth outside London, finance minister George
Osborne will say on Monday. (BRITAIN-OSBORNE/RAILWAY, moved, by
Kylie MacLellan, 390 words)
COMPANIES
Shire to set out AstraZeneca-style defence against AbbVie
LONDON - Shire is to take a leaf out of AstraZeneca's
playbook by giving long-range forecasts for its drugs as it
seeks to convince shareholders that AbbVie's $46 billion offer
undervalues the business. (SHIRE-ABBVIE/, expect by 1000 GMT/6
AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 630 words)
Car industry struggles to solve air bag explosions despite
mass recalls
TOKYO/DETROIT - A year ago, Japan's Takata Corp, the world's
second-largest maker of auto safety parts, believed it had
finally contained a crisis more than a decade in the making. It
was wrong. (AUTOSRECALL/AIRBAGS (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC, UPDATE 2),
moved, by Yoko Kubota and Ben Klayman, 1,885 words)
Stenbeck transforms Swedish family firm into major online
investor
STOCKHOLM - Swedish-American heiress Cristina Stenbeck's bet
on the red-hot e-commerce business has caught the eye of
investors, although doubters question the future of her Kinnevik
group in a sector where new players emerge almost every day.
(KINNEVIK/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Mia Shanley, 1,520 words)
+ See also:
- KINNEVIK/STENBECK (NEWSMAKER, PICTURE), moved, by Mia
Shanley, 1,095 words
Peugeot recovery hangs on frugal Citroen revamp
AMSTERDAM - Citroen's C4 Cactus is more than just another
compact car. It's a manifesto on wheels for the brand's move
down-market as parent PSA Peugeot Citroen struggles to return to
profit. (PEUGEOT-CITROEN/CACTUS (PICTURE), moved, by Laurence
Frost and Gilles Guillaume, 740 words)
Striking South African platinum miners to decide on wage
offer
JOHANNESBURG - Striking South African miners will decide on
a wage offer from the world's top platinum producers, which
could bring an end to the country's longest and costliest strike
which started five months ago. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/, moved, 260
words)
Roche to partner with Inception, Versant on MS research
ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Roche says it will partner with
Inception Sciences Inc. and Versant Ventures on a new company to
develop therapies for patients with multiple sclerosis. (ROCHE
HLDG-INCEPTION/, moved, 220 words)
Apple, Google, Samsung vie to bring health apps to wearables
SAN FRANCISCO - For decades, medical technology firms have
searched for ways to let diabetics check blood sugar easily,
with scant success. Now, the world's largest mobile technology
firms are getting in on the act. (TECH-HEALTHCARE/MOBILEPHONE
(INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Christina Farr, 1,160 words)
Chinese consumers switch gears from cash to credit for car
buys
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - In a country where owning a car has
long been a symbol of luxury and success, around 85 percent of
Chinese car buyers still buy cars with cash. But people like
Chinese accountant Grace Mi and her peers in their 20s and 30s
are changing the car financing game and are the ones catching
the attention of global carmakers looking to boost revenue and
defend margins in an increasingly competitive market.
(CHINA-AUTOS/CREDIT, moved, by Samuel Shen and Umesh Desai, 960
words)
China banks seek profit boost through their bad debts
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI - Major Chinese banks want to manage
their own bad debts, attracted by the outsize profits being
earned by recovery firms, in a sign of confidence that
investments in internal risk assessment teams are set to pay
off. (CHINA-BANKING/ (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, by Lianting Tu
and Pete Sweeney, 900 words)
+ See also:
- CENTRAL-BANKS/SURVEY, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 700 words
After port fraud, China's vast warehouse sector under
scrutiny
SYDNEY/SHANGHAI - Shaken by a fraud investigation into metal
financing in the world's seventh-busiest port, banks and trading
houses have been made painfully aware of the risks they face
storing commodities in China's sprawling warehouse sector.
(CHINA-QINGDAO/WAREHOUSES (GRAPHIC, PICTURE), moved, by Melanie
Burton and Fayen Wong, 1,050 words)