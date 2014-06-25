Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
European shares, German bond yields fall on Iraq jitters
LONDON - European shares fall, mirroring losses in the
United States and Asia, with escalating violence in Iraq
prompting investors to take refuge in safer assets like German
bonds as equities are seen generally as riskier
investments.(MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Atul Prakash,
650 words)
BNP said to move compliance to U.S. as settlement nears
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - BNP Paribas is relocating its U.S.
sanctions compliance operations to New York from Paris, ahead of
a nearly $9 billion settlement it is expected to reach with U.S.
authorities over violations of sanctions on Sudan and other
countries, according to people familiar with the matter. (BNP
PARIBAS COMPLIANCE/, moved, by Karen Freifeld and Aruna
Viswanatha, 700 words)
Philips, Infineon, Samsung face EU antitrust fines
BRUSSELS - EU regulators are poised to fine Philips, Samsung
Electronics and Infineon Technologies in the coming weeks for
fixing prices of chips used in mobile SIM cards, two people
familiar with the case say.(EU-SMARTCARDCHIPSCARTEL/PHILIPS,
moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 300 words)
S.Africa miners return to work, ending record strike
MARIKANA, South Africa - Tens of thousands of South African
miners return to work at the world's top platinum producers, the
day after wage deals were signed to end a five-month strike, the
longest and most damaging in the country's history.
(SAFRICA-MINING/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ed Stoddard, 500
words)
ECONOMY
UK's battle over Juncker saps its EU influence - minister
LONDON - The way British Prime Minister David Cameron has
opposed Jean-Claude Juncker's candidacy for the European
Commission presidency has undermined Britain's position in
Europe, a minister in his own coalition government says.
(BRITAIN-EUROPE/JUNCKER, expect by 100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Guy
Faulconbridge and Andrew Osborn, 500 words)
Bank of Japan still seen easing policy in 2014
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan will ramp up asset purchases this
year although confidence that inflation will move towards the
central bank's target prompted some analysts to push back
expectations as to when it will do so, a Reuters poll
finds.(JAPAN-ECONOMY/POLL, by Kaori Kaneko, moved, 560 words)
Reuters poll on European Central Bank monetary policy
BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed around 70 economists and
analysts on the outcome of the European Central Bank's July
meeting and the outlook for the bank's refinancing and deposit
rates over the next six quarters. (ECB-RATES/POLL, expect at
1250 GMT/8.50 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)
China property primed for shake-up as downturn drains cash
HONG KONG - An oversupply of residential property and a
market slowdown have left Chinese developers with their worst
cash crunch in more than two years, revealing the extent of
China's real estate downturn and paving the way for further
consolidation in the sector.(CHINA-PROPERTY/, moved, by Umesh
Desai and Clare Jim, 840 words)
Australia cuts 2015 iron ore, met coal price forecasts
SYDNEY - Australia revises down its 2015 iron ore and
metallurgical coal price forecasts as rising output of two of
the country's biggest export earners outstrips demand, raising
concerns for mining companies already struggling with shrinking
profit margins. (AUSTRALIA-RESOURCES/, moved, by James Regan,
450 words)
COMPANIES
Patent win helps Shire as AbbVie plots next bid move
LONDON - Shire, which has spurned a $46 billion takeover
offer from U.S. group AbbVie as inadequate, has a new reason to
argue it is worth more after a U.S. court backs patent claims on
its top-selling drug Vyvanse. (SHIRE-VYVANSE/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Ben Hirschler, 540 words)
Japan bets big on making fuel-cell cars in near-future
TOKYO - Japan's government and top carmakers, including
Toyota Motor Corp, are joining forces to bet big that they can
speed up the arrival of the fuel cell era: a still costly and
complex technology that uses hydrogen as fuel and could
virtually end the problem of automotive pollution.
(JAPAN-GROWTH/FUELCELLS, moved, by Yoko Kubota and Maki Shiraki,
760 words)
Land Securities pays Lend Lease $1.1 bln for Bluewater stake
SYDNEY/LONDON - Britain's Land Securities has paid
Australian property company Lend Lease Corp 656 million pounds
($1.1 billion) for a 30 percent stake in the Bluewater shopping
centre in Kent, southeast England, the companies say. (LEND
LEASE SALE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lincoln Feast and James Davey,
300 words)
Novo Nordisk will be twice as big in 10 years - deputy CEO
COPENHAGEN - Revenue at Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's
biggest insulin maker, will double within the next 10 years,
according to the firm's deputy chief executive, Kaare Schultz.
(NOVO NORDISK-DEPUTY-CEO/, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 700
words)