TOP STORIES

European shares, German bond yields fall on Iraq jitters

LONDON - European shares fall, mirroring losses in the United States and Asia, with escalating violence in Iraq prompting investors to take refuge in safer assets like German bonds as equities are seen generally as riskier investments.

BNP said to move compliance to U.S. as settlement nears

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - BNP Paribas is relocating its U.S. sanctions compliance operations to New York from Paris, ahead of a nearly $9 billion settlement it is expected to reach with U.S. authorities over violations of sanctions on Sudan and other countries, according to people familiar with the matter.

Philips, Infineon, Samsung face EU antitrust fines

BRUSSELS - EU regulators are poised to fine Philips, Samsung Electronics and Infineon Technologies in the coming weeks for fixing prices of chips used in mobile SIM cards, two people familiar with the case say.

S.Africa miners return to work, ending record strike

MARIKANA, South Africa - Tens of thousands of South African miners return to work at the world's top platinum producers, the day after wage deals were signed to end a five-month strike, the longest and most damaging in the country's history.

ECONOMY

UK's battle over Juncker saps its EU influence - minister

LONDON - The way British Prime Minister David Cameron has opposed Jean-Claude Juncker's candidacy for the European Commission presidency has undermined Britain's position in Europe, a minister in his own coalition government says.

Bank of Japan still seen easing policy in 2014

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan will ramp up asset purchases this year although confidence that inflation will move towards the central bank's target prompted some analysts to push back expectations as to when it will do so, a Reuters poll finds.

Reuters poll on European Central Bank monetary policy

BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed around 70 economists and analysts on the outcome of the European Central Bank's July meeting and the outlook for the bank's refinancing and deposit rates over the next six quarters.

China property primed for shake-up as downturn drains cash

HONG KONG - An oversupply of residential property and a market slowdown have left Chinese developers with their worst cash crunch in more than two years, revealing the extent of China's real estate downturn and paving the way for further consolidation in the sector.

Australia cuts 2015 iron ore, met coal price forecasts

SYDNEY - Australia revises down its 2015 iron ore and metallurgical coal price forecasts as rising output of two of the country's biggest export earners outstrips demand, raising concerns for mining companies already struggling with shrinking profit margins.

COMPANIES

Patent win helps Shire as AbbVie plots next bid move

LONDON - Shire, which has spurned a $46 billion takeover offer from U.S. group AbbVie as inadequate, has a new reason to argue it is worth more after a U.S. court backs patent claims on its top-selling drug Vyvanse.

Japan bets big on making fuel-cell cars in near-future

TOKYO - Japan's government and top carmakers, including Toyota Motor Corp, are joining forces to bet big that they can speed up the arrival of the fuel cell era: a still costly and complex technology that uses hydrogen as fuel and could virtually end the problem of automotive pollution.

Land Securities pays Lend Lease $1.1 bln for Bluewater stake

SYDNEY/LONDON - Britain's Land Securities has paid Australian property company Lend Lease Corp 656 million pounds ($1.1 billion) for a 30 percent stake in the Bluewater shopping centre in Kent, southeast England, the companies say.

Novo Nordisk will be twice as big in 10 years - deputy CEO

COPENHAGEN - Revenue at Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker, will double within the next 10 years, according to the firm's deputy chief executive, Kaare Schultz.