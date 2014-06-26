Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
New York hits Barclays with securities fraud suit
NEW YORK/LONDON - The New York State's attorney general has
filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Barclays, accusing the
British bank of giving an unfair edge in the United States to
high-frequency trading clients even as it claimed to be
protecting other customers from such traders. (BARCLAYS-LAWSUIT/
(UPDATE 4), moved, by Karen Freifeld and John McCrank, 700
words)
BNP may face year ban on processing some $ payments -sources
NEW YORK - BNP Paribas is likely to be suspended from
converting foreign currencies to dollars on behalf of clients in
some businesses for as long as a year, according to sources
familiar with the matter, an untested and severe penalty for the
French bank accused of persistently violating U.S. sanctions
laws. (BNP-PARIBAS-BAN/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Karen Freifeld
and Matthias Blamont, 700 words)
UK's LSE in $1.6 bln cash call as unveils Russell purchase
LONDON - The London Stock Exchange announces a $2.7 billion
purchase of Frank Russell, a U.S.-based asset manager and stock
index, with the help of a $1.6 billion cash call as it ramps up
its presence in the world's largest equity market.
(LSE-FRANKRUSSELL/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by
Freya Berry, 550 words)
Stocks put aside U.S. growth setback
LONDON - Stock markets in Europe and Asia look past news of
further gains for militants in Iraq and a poor readout of U.S.
first quarter growth, choosing instead to bet on an outsized
economic bounce in the months ahead. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
4), moved, by Patrick Graham, 500 words)
ECONOMY
Bank of England sets out latest housing measures
LONDON - The Bank of England sets out the latest measures it
is taking to tackle Britain's fast-rising housing market and
other risks to financial stability. (BRITAIN-HOUSING/, expect by
0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Huw Jones and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 500
words)
U.S. says has fresh Russia sanctions 'ready to go'
WASHINGTON - The United States says it has fresh sanctions
ready to impose on Russia if Moscow does not take steps to
de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, including halting the flow of
fighters and arms to Ukrainian separatists (UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA),
moved, 530 words)
Big dreams and angry protests swirl at old Athens airport
ATHENS - After languishing for over a decade as a wasteland
of crumbling terminals and rusting airplanes, Athens' sprawling
former airport complex is set for resurrection as a glitzy
coastal resort. (GREECE-AIRPORT, expect at 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by
Karolina Tagaris, 700 words)
INVESTMENT
Swimming against the tide proves canny move for investors
LONDON - Swimming against the tide in the first half of the
year proved to be a canny move for investors who have profited
from several anti-consensus market trends, and it may be a
strategy worth repeating in the second half of the year.
(MARKETS-SURPRISES, expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Jamie
McGeever, 800 words)
Norway's $890 bln oil fund CEO plans long transformation
LONDON - With $890 billion in the bank, Norway's oil fund,
the world's sovereign wealth fund, needs an overhaul to capture
global growth and preserve wealth for generations to come after
oil in the North Sea, its source of income, is long gone.
(NORWAY-WEALTHFUND (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET,
by Balazs Koranyi, Alexander Smith and Chris Vellacott, 1,000
words)
Reuters quarterly poll on global stock markets
Reuters has surveyed hundreds of equity strategists from
around the world on how top stock market indexes will perform
over the next year. Asian stock market stories have moved.
Results for European indices will be published at 1220 GMT/08.20
AM ET and the Americas at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM E.T.
(MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/GLOBAL, by Jonathan Cable and Rahul
Karunakar, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/EUROPE, by Blaise Robinson, 600 words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/BRITAIN, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/RUSSIA, by Alexander Winning, 600
words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/SAFRICA, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/USA, by Caroline Valetkevitch, 600
words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/CANADA, by Caroline Valetkevitch, 600
words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/LATAM, by Asher Levine and Jean Arce,
600 words
It's Asian bonds, not equities, that are too rich
SINGAPORE - An unusual parallel rally in Asian bonds and
equities, powered for the last five years by cheap global funds,
could give out soon with debt becoming a casualty of the
increasing confidence in the outlook for global
growth.(MARKETS-ASIA (ANALYSIS), moved, by Vidya Ranganathan,
800 words)
COMPANIES
Stanchart warns H1 profits to slump 20 pct on year
LONDON - Standard Chartered says its profits will fall by
about 20 percent in the first half of this year from a year ago
after a slump in income in its financial markets business, hurt
by tougher regulations and low market volatility. (STANCHART
RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Steve
Slater, 500 words)
Cancer drug setback tarnishes AstraZeneca's R&D claims
LONDON - A vote by U.S. experts against accelerated approval
of a new ovarian cancer drug from AstraZeneca has dented its
claims of research prowess, which were used to see off a $118
billion bid from Pfizer. (ASTRAZENECA-CANCER/, expect by 1000
GMT/6 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 650 words)
Massive air bag recall could drive Takata into the red
TOKYO - Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp could face a
$500 million charge and a net loss this year - its second in
three years - as a widening recall of air bag inflators begins
to kindle worries despite its deep pockets.
(AUTOS-TAKATA/RECALL, moved, by Yoko Kubota and Maki Shiraki,
650 words)
+ See also:
- GM-RECALL/CHINA, moved, 650 words
China's commods traders at risk if banks tighten financing
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SYDNEY - A warehouse fraud at China's
third-largest port has forced banks and trading houses to
consider new controls in the country's massive commodity
financing business, which traders say could lead to drying up of
credit for all but large firms and state-owned companies.
(CHINA-QINGDAO/BANKS, moved, by Fayen Wong, Polly Yam and
Melanie Burton, 1,240 words)
LG Display considers boosting plastic OLED production
SEOUL - LG Display Co says it is considering making
investments to boost production of plastic OLED displays ahead
of an expected surge in demand for wearable devices and
smartphones. (LG DISPLAY-OLED/, moved, 240 words)