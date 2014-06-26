Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

New York hits Barclays with securities fraud suit

NEW YORK/LONDON - The New York State's attorney general has filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Barclays, accusing the British bank of giving an unfair edge in the United States to high-frequency trading clients even as it claimed to be protecting other customers from such traders. (BARCLAYS-LAWSUIT/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Karen Freifeld and John McCrank, 700 words)

BNP may face year ban on processing some $ payments -sources

NEW YORK - BNP Paribas is likely to be suspended from converting foreign currencies to dollars on behalf of clients in some businesses for as long as a year, according to sources familiar with the matter, an untested and severe penalty for the French bank accused of persistently violating U.S. sanctions laws. (BNP-PARIBAS-BAN/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Karen Freifeld and Matthias Blamont, 700 words)

UK's LSE in $1.6 bln cash call as unveils Russell purchase

LONDON - The London Stock Exchange announces a $2.7 billion purchase of Frank Russell, a U.S.-based asset manager and stock index, with the help of a $1.6 billion cash call as it ramps up its presence in the world's largest equity market. (LSE-FRANKRUSSELL/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Freya Berry, 550 words)

Stocks put aside U.S. growth setback

LONDON - Stock markets in Europe and Asia look past news of further gains for militants in Iraq and a poor readout of U.S. first quarter growth, choosing instead to bet on an outsized economic bounce in the months ahead. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Patrick Graham, 500 words)

ECONOMY

Bank of England sets out latest housing measures

LONDON - The Bank of England sets out the latest measures it is taking to tackle Britain's fast-rising housing market and other risks to financial stability. (BRITAIN-HOUSING/, expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Huw Jones and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 500 words)

U.S. says has fresh Russia sanctions 'ready to go'

WASHINGTON - The United States says it has fresh sanctions ready to impose on Russia if Moscow does not take steps to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, including halting the flow of fighters and arms to Ukrainian separatists (UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA), moved, 530 words)

Big dreams and angry protests swirl at old Athens airport

ATHENS - After languishing for over a decade as a wasteland of crumbling terminals and rusting airplanes, Athens' sprawling former airport complex is set for resurrection as a glitzy coastal resort. (GREECE-AIRPORT, expect at 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Karolina Tagaris, 700 words)

INVESTMENT

Swimming against the tide proves canny move for investors

LONDON - Swimming against the tide in the first half of the year proved to be a canny move for investors who have profited from several anti-consensus market trends, and it may be a strategy worth repeating in the second half of the year. (MARKETS-SURPRISES, expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

Norway's $890 bln oil fund CEO plans long transformation

LONDON - With $890 billion in the bank, Norway's oil fund, the world's sovereign wealth fund, needs an overhaul to capture global growth and preserve wealth for generations to come after oil in the North Sea, its source of income, is long gone. (NORWAY-WEALTHFUND (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Balazs Koranyi, Alexander Smith and Chris Vellacott, 1,000 words)

Reuters quarterly poll on global stock markets

Reuters has surveyed hundreds of equity strategists from around the world on how top stock market indexes will perform over the next year. Asian stock market stories have moved. Results for European indices will be published at 1220 GMT/08.20 AM ET and the Americas at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM E.T. (MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/GLOBAL, by Jonathan Cable and Rahul Karunakar, 600 words)

It's Asian bonds, not equities, that are too rich

SINGAPORE - An unusual parallel rally in Asian bonds and equities, powered for the last five years by cheap global funds, could give out soon with debt becoming a casualty of the increasing confidence in the outlook for global growth.(MARKETS-ASIA (ANALYSIS), moved, by Vidya Ranganathan, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Stanchart warns H1 profits to slump 20 pct on year

LONDON - Standard Chartered says its profits will fall by about 20 percent in the first half of this year from a year ago after a slump in income in its financial markets business, hurt by tougher regulations and low market volatility. (STANCHART RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 500 words)

Cancer drug setback tarnishes AstraZeneca's R&D claims

LONDON - A vote by U.S. experts against accelerated approval of a new ovarian cancer drug from AstraZeneca has dented its claims of research prowess, which were used to see off a $118 billion bid from Pfizer. (ASTRAZENECA-CANCER/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 650 words)

Massive air bag recall could drive Takata into the red

TOKYO - Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp could face a $500 million charge and a net loss this year - its second in three years - as a widening recall of air bag inflators begins to kindle worries despite its deep pockets. (AUTOS-TAKATA/RECALL, moved, by Yoko Kubota and Maki Shiraki, 650 words)

China's commods traders at risk if banks tighten financing

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SYDNEY - A warehouse fraud at China's third-largest port has forced banks and trading houses to consider new controls in the country's massive commodity financing business, which traders say could lead to drying up of credit for all but large firms and state-owned companies. (CHINA-QINGDAO/BANKS, moved, by Fayen Wong, Polly Yam and Melanie Burton, 1,240 words)

LG Display considers boosting plastic OLED production

SEOUL - LG Display Co says it is considering making investments to boost production of plastic OLED displays ahead of an expected surge in demand for wearable devices and smartphones. (LG DISPLAY-OLED/, moved, 240 words)