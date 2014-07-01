Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
France's BNP to pay $9 bln in U.S. sanctions case
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON/PARIS - French bank BNP Paribas has
pleaded guilty to two criminal charges and agreed to pay almost
$9 billion to resolve allegations it deliberately and
persistently violated U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and
Iran. (BNP-PARIBAS-SETTLEMENT/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, by
Joseph Ax, Aruna Viswanatha and Maya Nikolaeva, 1,400 words)
Asian factories pick up pace as euro zone stalls
LONDON/TOKYO - Manufacturing activity in Asia's industrial
powerhouses China and Japan gain pace, fuelled by improving
demand at home, but euro zone growth falters as its driving
force, Germany, applies the brakes. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY, expect by
1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Tomasz Janowski, 700
words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY, moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi
Kajimoto, 700 words
European, Asian stocks get second half off to solid start
LONDON - European and Asian stocks get markets off to a
solid start to the second half of the year, helped by upbeat
Chinese data and bets that record-low interest rates will stay
for some time yet. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP ), moved, by Marc
Jones, 800 words)
For Alibaba, a challenge is to turn mobile into money
BEIJING - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
may have dominated online retail on personal computers, but is
some way from replicating that leadership in shopping by
smartphone and other mobile devices. (ALIBABA-GROUP-MOBILE,
moved, by Paul Carsten, 1,050 words)
INSIGHT
Truck by truck, Israel builds trade gateway to Arab world
HAIFA, Israel - Three years after Syria plunged into
violence, Israel is reaping an unlikely economic benefit. The
number of trucks crossing between Israel and Jordan has jumped,
according to the Israel Airports Authority. The trade, though
still small, is growing enough to encourage long-held Israeli
hopes that the Jewish state can become a commercial gateway to
the Arab world. (ISRAEL-TRADE (INSIGHT, PIX), By Ari Rabinovich
and Tova Cohen, moved, 1,800 words)
ECONOMY
South Africa engineering strike new blow to sickly economy
JOHANNESBURG - A strike by more than 220,000 South African
engineering workers, hot on the heels of a crippling platinum
stoppage that ended last week, will deal a fresh blow to a
contracting economy. (SAFRICA-STRIKE (TV, UPDATE 2), expect by
1030 GMT/6.60 AM ET, by Stella Mapenzauswa and Tiisetso
Motsoeneng, 600 words)
Delayed monsoon sours inflation outlook
MEWAT, India - As dairy farmers fret over the risk to
earnings due to the vagaries of India's monsoon, the squeeze in
supplies of milk is adding to inflationary pressures that Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's government inherited when it came to
power in May. (INDIA-INFLATION/MILK, moved, by Manoj Kumar, 800
words)
Boom time for moneylenders as debt drags on Thai recovery
BANGKOK - Thai households are among the most indebted in
Asia, and the official figures understate the problem due to the
large sums also owed to loan sharks - estimated at as much as
$74 billion. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/DEBT, moved, by Orathai Sriring,
1,100 words)
COMPANIES
VW woos luxury buyers with new Passat
BERLIN - German carmaker Volkswagen is beefing up its Passat
mid-range flagship car to help it compete against premium brands
BMW and Mercedes-Benz and pull further away from mass-market
rivals. (VW-PASSAT, expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Andreas
Cremer, 650 words)
"Connected" cars spark tech-investor interest
PARIS - Technology and telecoms firms could end up being the
big winners of the burgeoning 'intelligent car' revolution set
to transform the automobile business in the next few years, as
investors look for potential winners to pick. (AUTOS-TECHNOLOGY,
1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Blaise Robinson, 600 words)
Shares in Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo slump
LONDON/LISBON - Shares in Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo
fall as much as 13 percent in early trading despite a
short-selling ban on the stock and management attempts to
clarify comments made to investors on a conference call on
Monday. (BANCOESPIRITOSANTO/STOCKS), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET,
by Laura Noonan and Andrei Khalip, 500 words)
Conflict minerals law starts working despite poor response
LONDON - A U.S. law on conflict minerals is curbing the
presence of African warlords around mines in Congo, campaigners
say, but its full impact remains unclear, with most firms having
failed to pinpoint the origin of their metals by a June
deadline. (MINERALS-CONFLICT/ (PIX), moved, by Eric Onstad, 900
words)
Beijing crackdown on insider "rats" sparks industry exodus
SHANGHAI - A crackdown by Chinese regulators on insider
trading in the country's $1.2 trillion mutual fund industry has
sparked an exodus of fund managers from the industry.
(MARKETS-CHINASTOCKS, by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney, 1,000
words)
Microsoft says disrupts cybercrime rings
BOSTON - Microsoft Corp launches what it hopes will be the
most successful private effort to date to crack down on cyber
crime by moving to disrupt communications channels between
hackers and infected PCs (CYBERCRIME-MICROSOFT (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Jim Finkle, 500 words)