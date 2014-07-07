Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
German industrial output posts surprise slump
BERLIN - German industrial output fell 1.8 percent on the
month in May, its biggest drop in more than 2 years, as bridge
days and public holidays ate into working hours, the
construction sector slowed and geopolitical effects weighs on
sentiment. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900
GMT/5 AM ET, by Alexandra Hudson, 500 words)
+ See also:
- SPAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT, moved, 100 words
Dollar creeps higher as shares prepare for earnings
LONDON - The dollar is on its strongest run since late
October as the momentum of last week's stellar U.S. jobs data
carries markets towards what will be a crucial earnings season
for record high shares. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by
Marc Jones, 800 words)
China Q2 GDP seen steady at 7.4 pct, recovery in sight
BEIJING - China's economy probably steadied in the second
quarter with annual growth holding firm at 7.4 percent, a
Reuters poll shows, suggesting that a recovery is taking hold as
a flurry of government stimulus measures kick in.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP (PREVIEW), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui
Qing, 800 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA ECONOMY/, moved, 400 words
Lafarge, Holcim lay out asset sales needed for merger
PARIS - Cement makers Lafarge and Holcim propose a series of
asset sales across Europe, including Holcim's French activities
and Lafarge's German and Romanian ones, as they seek approval
from regulators for their merger. (LAFARGE-HOLCIM/(UPDATE 3),
expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Gilles Guillaume, 450 words)
+ See also:
- ANGLO-AMERI-DIVESTITURE/LAFARGE (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, by Silvia Antonioli and Aashika Jain, 500 words
INSIGHT
Central banks shun clear promises, return to 'artful' policy
NEW YORK/TOKYO - The world's major central banks are
returning to a more opaque and artful approach to policymaking,
ending a crisis-era experiment with explicit promises that they
found risked their credibility and did not substitute for
action. (CENBANK/COMMUNICATION (INSIGHT), moved, by Jonathan
Spicer and Leika Kihara, 1,275 words)
How to fix a broken market in antibiotics
LONDON - The drugs don't work - and neither does the market,
when it comes to antibiotics. When sophisticated bugs that
medicines used to kill within days start to fight back and win,
all of healthcare, and the people it keeps alive, is in trouble.
(HEALTH-ANTIBIOTICS/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Ben Hirschler
and Kate Kelland, 1,430 words)
What's in a scent? Perfume makers adapt to EU rules
PARIS - Seaweed may not be the first ingredient that springs
to mind for perfume. But algae are among obscure ingredients to
which perfume makers are turning to preserve the scent of their
fragrances in the face of new EU anti-allergy restrictions.
(PERFUME-REGULATION/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Astrid
Wendlandt, 1,460 words)
INVESTMENT
Euro stragglers may be tempted to borrow their troubles away
LONDON - If, faced with a turbulent decade for family
finances, you could fix the interest rate on your massive
mortgage debt at 3.5-4 percent for the next 10 years, you might
well be tempted to grab it with both hands.
(INVESTMENT-BORROWINGS/, moved, by John Geddie and Patrick
Graham, 970 words)
Want euros in London? Don't ask your bank
LONDON - From a small, white-washed basement close to
London's Liverpool Street station, Sakthi Ariaratnam is beating
banks at what you would have thought was their own game - and it
is relatively easy. (BANKS FOREX/CONSUMERS, moved, by Patrick
Graham, 600 words)
Chinese assets warm, not hot for Western investors
LONDON - A flurry of initiatives by China to open up its
currency, stock and bond markets inside and outside the country
has failed so far to allay international investor concerns about
performance, accessibility and liquidity. (CHINA-OFFSHORE/YUAN,
moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 890 words)
ECONOMY
Living in interesting times
LONDON - With U.S. stocks hitting record highs on the back
of strong jobs growth, the European Central Bank holding out the
prospect of printing money and British house prices soaring,
there is a lot to ponder in the week to come. (ECONOMY/GLOBAL,
moved, by Mike Peacock, 820 words)
ECB measures from June showing clear impact - Nowotny
VIENNA - The steps that the European Central Bank took last
month to spur the euro zone economy are already starting to
work, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny says.
(EUROPE-ECB/NOWOTNY, moved, 100 words)
Euro zone Sentix index shows surprise rise in July
BERLIN - Sentiment in the euro zone shows a surprise
improvement in July with investor optimism boosted by the
European Central Bank's growth measures and improved
expectations for the global economy, according to the Sentix
index survey. (EURO-SENTIMENT/SENTIX, moved, 315 words)
UK firms' risk appetite slips as election looms - Deloitte
LONDON - Major British companies' risk appetite has edged
lower over the past three months as elections in 2015 and the
prospect of a referendum on leaving the European Union loom, a
quarterly survey by accountants Deloitte shows.
(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT, moved, 400 words)
COMPANIES
ADM buys ingredients company Wild Flavors for about $3 bln
U.S. agricultural commodities group Archer Daniels Midland
(ADM) says it is buying food flavours and speciality ingredients
company Wild Flavors for 2.2 billion euros ($3 billion) in cash
and will assume about 136 million euros of net debt.
(WILDFLAVOURS-ARCHER DANIELS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)
Gowex collapse casts doubts on Spain's junior stock market
MADRID - The collapse of Spanish wireless provider Gowex
casts a long shadow over Spain's alternative stock market as
other listed companies seek an exit from the exchange to avoid
contagion. (GOWEX-STOCK EXCHANGE/ expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by
Julien Toyer, 500 words)
SABMiller to dispose of $1 bln Tsogo Sun holding
LONDON - Global brewer SABMiller says it will dispose of its
$1 billion stake in Tsogo Sun, the South African-listed gaming,
hotel and entertainment group. (SABMILLER-TSOGO SUN HO/, moved,
160 words)
Hypo creditor plan casts shadow over Austrian borrowers
VIENNA - Austria's plan to wipe out some Hypo Alpe Adria
creditors, despite guarantees from the nationalised bank's home
province of Carinthia, could drive up borrowing costs for other
state-backed firms, including utilities and health agencies.
(AUSTRIA-FINANCES/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Michael Shields, 850
words)
Renault sales rise on European growth shift
PARIS - Renault's first-half vehicle sales rose 4.7 percent,
as a European rebound offset slumping demand in emerging
markets, reversing the carmaker's recent market trends. (RENAULT
SA-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Laurence Frost, 430 words)
+ See also:
- SAFRICA-STRIKE/GM (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words
Conergy, RWE form solar leasing partnership
FRANKFURT - Solar group Conergy and German utility RWE have
struck a deal to lease out solar systems for a monthly fee,
hoping commercial clients will install the technology on
factories, warehouses and offices to lower their energy bills.
(BRITAIN-SOLAR/CONERGY, moved, 300 words)
India's indebted companies rush to lock in funds
MUMBAI - Several private Indian firms want to pay off debts
by raising up to $5 billion this year through share sales,
emboldened by a surge in the stock market and an anticipated
economic recovery after Narendera Modi was elected as prime
minister. (INDIA-DEBT/CORPORATES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sumeet
Chatterjee, 850 words)
Samsung faces falling profits as succession looms
SEOUL - Smartphone leader Samsung Electronics Co Ltd faces a
third straight quarter of profit decline that could become a
fourth as cheaper models grab a bigger share of a slowing market
and Apple Inc readies the launch of its iPhone 6. (SAMSUNG
ELEC-GUIDANCE/PREVIEW, moved, by Se Young Lee, 900 words)
+ See also:
- NAVER-LINE/STRATEGY, moved, by Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee,
950 words
Is fuel used in racing cars a new power source for ships?
SINGAPORE - Methanol, a fuel used to power light aircraft
and racing cars, is being tried out as alternative for ships,
highlighting its potential in an industry under pressure to cut
emissions. (METHANOL-SHIPPING/ (GRAPHIC), moved, by Keith
Wallis, 850 words)