TOP STORIES
US begins settlement talks with Commerzbank, Deutsche-source
U.S. state and federal authorities have begun settlement
talks with Germany's Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank over their
dealings with countries blacklisted by the United States, a
source with direct knowledge of the regulatory investigations
says. (COMMERZBANK-INVESTIGATION/USA, moved, 430 words)
German exports and imports fall more than expected in May
BERLIN - German exports and imports dropped much more than
expected in May, data shows, coming on the heels of other soft
indicators that have signalled Europe's largest economy is
losing momentum. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Annika Breidthardt, 345 words)
UK sees surprise slump in May factory output
LONDON - British factory output suffers an unexpected slump
in May, echoing a similar decline in German industrial
production, official data shows, raising questions about the
pace of the country's recovery. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY,
moved, 535 words)
M&S claims womenswear progress as website holds back sales
LONDON - British retailer Marks & Spencer says it is making
progress in the key area of womenswear as it reports a 12th
straight quarterly sales fall in its non-food division, hurt by
the transition to a new website. (MARKS SPENCR GRP-SALES/(UPDATE
2), expect by 1030 GMT/0630 AM ET, by James Davey, 700 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Europe's bonds, stocks dip as bank fines mount, QE hopes dim
LONDON - Europe's main stock indices and bond benchmarks dip
as speculation rises of fresh bank fines from the U.S. and
prospects of an asset purchase programme from the ECB dims.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by John
Geddie, 650 words)
FX traders interviewed as part of BoE probe - sources
LONDON - An independent inquiry into what the Bank of
England knew of alleged currency market collusion will this
month quiz senior traders about what guidance they received from
the central bank as far back as 2012, sources tell Reuters.
(FX-INVESTIGATION/, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Jamie
McGeever, 500 words)
Tempting short-term Greek bond brings forward familiar risks
LONDON - Greece may be tempted to capitalise on increasing
demand for short-term euro zone debt with a three-year bond sale
in coming days, but in doing so it will give up its unique
status of having virtually no near-term refinancing risk.
(MARKETS-BONDS/GREECE, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Marius
Zaharia, 900 words)
INSIGHT
Ambition, greed fuel rise and fall of Dubai's Arabtec
ABU DHABI/DUBAI - From a 59-storey tower in Abu Dhabi, the
offices of Arabtec look out over the Gulf towards Middle Eastern
and Asian nations where the construction firm hopes to expand.
It is a symbol of the company's ambitions - and the way in which
they have run into hard reality. (ARABTEC-CEO/ (INSIGHT,
PICTURE), moved, by Stanley Carvalho, Nadia Saleem and Andrew
Torchia, 1,590 words)
ECONOMY
French economy grows 0.2 pct in Q2, trade deficit widens
PARIS - The French economy grew only 0.2 percent in the
second quarter after stalling in the first three months of the
year, the French central bank says, while the trade deficit
widened in May from the previous month. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 285 words)
EU pledges no special budget treatment for Italy or others
BRUSSELS - No special treatment will be given to Italy or
others when enforcing EU budget rules, the influential head of
the group of euro zone finance ministers says, laying down the
battle lines as Rome embarks on the bloc's 6-month
presidency.(EUROZONE-AUSTERITY, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by
John O'Donnell and Francesca Landini, 400 words)
Hope for Abe's "virtuous cycle" as Japan Inc spends at last
OSAKA - Japanese manufacturers, flush with cash but loath to
spend it at home since the global financial crisis, are finally
shedding their deflationary mindset and splashing out on the new
plant and equipment crucial to sustaining a nascent economic
recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/CAPEX (PICTURE), moved, by Yoshiyuki
Osada, 1,100 words)
China should let more ailing firms fail - central banker
BEIJING - China should let more ailing firms go bankrupt to
help improve economic mechanisms rather than allow them to get
government-led bailouts, a deputy central bank governor says.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/BANKRUPTCIES, moved, 300 words)
COMPANIES
Smartphones weigh on Samsung Elec as guidance disappoints
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd issues unexpectedly weak
quarterly earnings guidance which put it on track for its worst
results in two years and cast doubt on the smartphone leader's
strategy against cheaper Chinese rivals. (SAMSUNG
ELEC-GUIDANCE/Q2 (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Se Young Lee,
700 words)
Philips drops healthcare head as warns over earnings
AMSTERDAM - Dutch healthcare and lighting company Philips
says its chief executive will assume direct charge of its
healthcare business after warning that the division - which
contributes 40 percent of the company's revenues - will miss
expectations. (PHILIPS-HEALTHCARE/OUTLOOK (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Thomas Escritt, 375 words)
Total CEO keeps costly drilling strategy to end-2014
PARIS - The chief executive of French oil major Total is
giving himself until the end of the year to strike oil at a big
new field somewhere in the world before considering whether to
change direction and cut the exploration budget.
(TOTAL-STRATEGY/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Michel Rose, 705 words)
Austrian parliament set to adopt Hypo haircut law
VIENNA - Lower house of Austria's parliament set to approve
legislation that aims to wipe out some subordinated creditors of
nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria despite guarantees from its
home province, entering uncharted territory for bond markets.
(AUSTRIA-HYPO/, expect 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Michael Shields, 600
words)
Air France cuts profit guidance as overcapacity hits prices
PARIS - Air France KLM says its 2014 profits could be as
much as 12 percent lower than previously predicted, mainly as a
result of overcapacity and resulting weak prices in both the
passenger and cargo sectors. (AIRFRANCE-GUIDANCE/, moved, 510
words)
As Britons embrace digital banking, branches face the chop
LONDON - Britons are using internet and mobile banking for
transactions worth nearly 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) a day
and branch use is falling sharply, according to the British
Bankers Association and accountancy firm EY. (BRITAIN-DIGITAL
BANKING, moved, by Matt Scuffham, 390 words)
Vatican bank clean-up and account closures wipe out profit
VATICAN CITY - The Vatican bank has blocked the accounts of
more than 2,000 clients and ended some 3,000 "customer
relationships" as part of a clean-up process that nearly wiped
out its profit, its 2013 financial statement shows
(VATICAN-BANK) moved, pix, tv, by Philip Pullella, 600 words).
South Africa's striking metalworkers close to deal - govt
JOHANNESBURG - Striking metalworkers in South Africa are
"very close" to sealing a wage deal with employers, a labour
ministry spokesman says in a sign the week-long dispute could be
nearing an end. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 170 words)
CITIC starts court proceedings against Qingdao port operator
China's CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd has begun court
proceedings against the operator of a bonded warehouse at
Qingdao port as legal action ramps up following an investigation
into metals financing fraud at the world's seventh busiest port.
(CHINA-QINGDAO/CITIC RESOURCES (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words)