TOP STORIES
Growth fears eclipse US earnings; Fed, Draghi eyed
LONDON - World stocks fall as cooling Chinese inflation
overnight adds to weak European industrial data earlier in the
week, pointing to slowing global growth and eclipsing a positive
GLOBAL-MARKETS/
moved, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words
China consumer inflation cools, more stimulus expected
BEIJING - China's consumer inflation cooled slightly more
than expected in June, pointing to lingering weakness in the
economy which could prompt Beijing to launch further stimulus
CHINA-ECONOMY/CPI
moved, 765 words
AbbVie forced to retract comments in Shire takeover fight
LONDON - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie has been forced to retract
comments by its chief executive about shareholder support for
its bid for Shire after being caught out by British takeover
SHIRE-ABBVIE/
words)
More US sanctions only curb, not kill, Russia's oil dream
MOSCOW - Launch of world's biggest oil drilling platform in
Okhotsk Sea marks a step towards boosting output but also
exposes Russian dependence on foreign technology - something
Washington will target in new sanctions if Moscow fails to ease
UKRAINE-CRISIS/OIL-SANCTIONS, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Katya Golubkova, 1,000 words
1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Katya Golubkova, 1,000 words)
MARKETS
U.S. stock valuation metrics make strategists nervous
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 is closing in on the vaunted 2,000
mark, but a growing number of strategists, looking at common
measures of valuation, are wondering if the milestone is
USA-STOCKS/VALUATION (ANALYSIS), moved, by Chuck Mikolajczak, 850 words
Mikolajczak, 850 words)
Greek bond yields rise amid reports of imminent bond sale
LONDON - Greek bonds yields shoot up as investors sell
existing debt to make space in their portfolios for the
country's second new issue since its default two years ago, a
MARKETS-BONDS/, moved, by John Geddie, 455 words
John Geddie, 455 words)
ECONOMY
UK retailers report record biggest price drop since 2006
LONDON - British retailers saw the biggest annual decline in
prices since at least 2006 in June, with cheaper furniture,
electricals and clothes as well as a supermarket price war all
BRITAIN-INFLATION/BRC, moved, 250 words
moved, 250 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/HALIFAX, moved, 100 words
ECB policy steps will take time to have effect - Praet
PARIS - The package of policy measures the European Central
Bank announced in June will take time to have an effect on the
euro zone economy, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said
ECB-POLICYMAKERS/PRAET, moved, 100 words
+ See also:
- ECB-POLICYMAKERS/DECISION, moved, 100 words
- ECB-POLICYMAKERS/COEURE, moved, 100 words
- ECB-POLICYMAKERS/, moved, 280 words
BRICS to launch New Development Bank next week - Russia
MOSCOW - Leaders of the BRICS nations will launch their
long-awaited development bank at a summit next week and decide
whether the headquarters should be in Shanghai or New Delhi,
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov says.
RUSSIA-BRICS/BANKS, moved, by Lidia Kelly, 660 words
China, U.S. say committed to managing differences
BEIJING - China and the United States need to manage their
differences, the leaders of both countries says at the start of
annual talks expected to focus on cyber-security, maritime
disputes, the Chinese currency and an investment treaty.
CHINA-USA/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Lesley Wroughton and Michael Martina, 775 words
and Michael Martina, 775 words)
Shale boom sees US set to pass Russia, Saudi Arabia
NEW YORK - Four years into the shale revolution, the U.S. is
on track to pass Russia and Saudi Arabia as the world's largest
producer of crude oil, most analysts agree. (USA OIL/SHALE
USA OIL/SHALE FORECASTS (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Catherine Ngai, 1,200 words
words)
COMPANIES
Citigroup may pay $7 bln to resolve U.S. mortgage probes
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - Citigroup Inc is close to paying about
$7 billion to resolve a U.S. probe into whether it defrauded
investors on billions of dollars worth of mortgage securities in
the run-up to the financial crisis, a source familiar with the
CITIGROUP-INVESTIGATION/, moved, by Karen Freifeld and Aruna Viswanatha, 350 words
and Aruna Viswanatha, 350 words)
Boeing, Emirates finalise $56 bln order for 150 777X planes
Boeing says it has finalised an order for 150 777X planes
from Emirates Airline in a deal valued at $56 billion at list
BOEING-ORDERS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 180 words
New Lufthansa CEO to unveil plans for the German airline
SEEHEIM, Germany - More cost-cuts and low cost expansion
could be on the cards as the new chief executive of Lufthansa,
Carsten Spohr, presents his strategy for the leading German
AIRLINES-LUFTHANSA/STRATEGY, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Victoria Bryan, 200 words
AM ET, by Victoria Bryan, 200 words)
Apple loses China patent case, separate suit continues
BEIJING - A Beijing court has ruled against Apple Inc by
upholding the validity of a patent held by a Chinese company,
clearing the way for the Chinese company to continue its own
case against Apple for infringing intellectual property rights.
APPLE-CHINA/, moved, 210 words
Aviva says to double excess cashflow by end of 2016
LONDON - UK insurer Aviva kicks of the next stage of its
turnaround plan with plans to claw back more cash from its
various business units, to help pay down debt and fund dividend
AVIVA-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Simon Jessop, 515 words
Jessop, 515 words)
Sodexo cuts sales goal due to contract delays
PARIS - French catering, facilities management and vouchers
group Sodexo says that its fourth-quarter would be weaker than
expected due to the delayed start-up of some major contracts and
SODEXO-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words
1), moved, 380 words)