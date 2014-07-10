Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Faltering Germany casts cloud over fragile euro zone

BRUSSELS - Germany's faltering economy has cast further doubt over the euro zone's prospects for recovery this year, with no other big country strong enough to pick up the slack. (EUROPE-ECONOMY, expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Martin Santa and John O'Donnell, 700 words)

+ See also:

- FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 365 words

- ITALY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT, moved, 300 words

Commerzbank may pay $600 mln-$800 mln over US probe -sources

NEW YORK - German lender Commerzbank is expected to pay between $600 million and $800 million to resolve investigations into its dealings with Iran and other countries under U.S. sanctions, sources familiar with the matter say. (COMMERZBANK-INVESTIGATION/USA (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Karen Freifeld, 590 words)

+ See also:

- BNP PARIBAS SETTLEMENT/PLEA, moved, 300 words

- BANKS MONEYLAUNDERING/, moved, by Brett Wolf, 500 words

ECB keeps banks on tight leash with test results - sources

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank aims to keep banks on a tight leash in the final phase of a balance sheet health check in October, giving them just 48 hours to review the test results before publishing them, two persons familiar with the matter tell Reuters. (ECB-SUPERVISION/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Andreas Kröner, 505 words)

Markets still shaky despite Fed assurance

LONDON - European shares are back in negative territory, a brief lift from U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes proving short-lived as investors worry whether markets could go it alone without the U.S. central bank's emergency support. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Patrick Graham, 600 words)

MARKETS

Greece set to sell 3-year bonds to yield-starved investors

LONDON - Greece is set to sell bonds to yield-starving investors for the second time after its 2012 default as the country looks to take advantage of the European Central Bank's plans to offer long-term loans to banks. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Marius Zaharia, 800 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

All work and no pay for thousands in the Balkans

In Europe's south east, some struggling companies stop paying workers for months on end. Employees keep toiling to hang on to their jobs in the hope that their salaries will turn up eventually. (BALKANS-SALARIES/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), expect at 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Zoran Radosavljevic and Aleksandar Vasovic, 1,900 words)

ECONOMY

Fed independence questioned as Republicans ramp up pressure

WASHINGTON - A surge of Republican pressure is bringing the Federal Reserve's long-held independence into question again, as conservative lawmakers seek to place the U.S. central bank under tougher scrutiny. (USA-FED/POLITICS, moved, by Michael Flaherty and Alistair Bell, 470 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FED/MINUTES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Howard Schneider, Michael Flaherty and Jonathan Spicer, 495 words

Bank of England to keep interest rates on hold

LONDON - The Bank of England is likely to keep interest rates at their record low levels, although the continued strength of the economic recovery could lead to a split among its policymakers soon. (BRITAIN-BOE/RATES, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by William Schomberg and David Milliken, 400 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN TRADE/, moved, 300 words

UK's budget watchdog to publish fiscal outlook

LONDON - Britain's OBR publishes its annual report on the country's fiscal sustainability, looking at the cost of pensions and health care and how they will affect government finances in the decades ahead. (BRITAIN-BUDGET/OBR, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 400 words)

Modi's first budget targets Indian growth, curbs deficit

NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government unveils a first budget of structural reforms that seek to revive growth, while spurning the temptation to resort to higher borrowing. (INDIA-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Frank Jack Daniel, 820 words)

Russia sets new banking rules for state firms amid downturn

MOSCOW - Russian state companies, the backbone of the economy, can only have accounts at banks with capital of no less than 10 billion roubles ($296 million) or at those with ties to the government, a senior finance ministry official say. (RUSSSIA-BANKING/REGULATIONS (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Oksana Kobzeva, 425 words)

Japan orders data shock casts shadow over recovery scenario

TOKYO - Japan's machinery orders tumbled by a record margin in May, dashing hopes for a bounce and casting doubt over a scenario of investment-led recovery in the world's third-largest economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/MACHINERY (UPDATE 3), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 810 words)

China trade data misses forecasts, economy doubts linger

BEIJING - China's trade performance improves in June but still misses market forecasts, reinforcing expectations that Beijing will have to unveil more stimulus measures to stabilise the economy and meet its 2014 growth target. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing, 620 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-SOYBEANS, moved, 250 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-COPPER (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words

COMPANIES

Adidas 2 Nike 0 as German firm gets dream World Cup final

BERLIN - Adidas has declared victory in its battle to remain the biggest soccer brand, after Germany and Argentina, two of the teams it sponsors, beat Brazil and the Netherlands, backed by arch-rival Nike, to make it to the World Cup final. (SOCCER-WORLD/BRANDS, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Emma Thomasson, 800 words)

AB Foods ups earnings guidance on high-flying Primark

LONDON - New store openings and warm weather drive better-than-expected quarterly sales growth at high-flying Primark, the discount fashion chain, prompting parent Associated British Foods to raise its annual earnings guidance. (ABF-SALES/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1045 GMT/6.45 AM ET, by James Davey, 650 words)

+ See also:

- BURBERRY GROUPSALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 180 words

Norwegian bank DNB's second-quarter net lags forecasts

OSLO - DNB, Norway's largest bank, says it is on schedule to fulfil new capital requirements for Norwegian banks as it posts second-quarter results that lagged forecasts, partly due to higher-than-expected loan losses. (DNB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Gwladys Fouche, 425 words)

+ See also:

- RAIFFSEN-BK-INTL-HUNGARY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words

Upper Crust owner prices London listing at low end of range

LONDON - Takeaway food and coffee company SSP Group has set the offer price for its listing of shares on the London Stock Exchange at 210 pence apiece, at the low end of the anticipated price range, the company says. (SSP-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Freya Berry and Matt Scuffham, 400 words)