TOP STORIES
FSB launches consultation on deeper FX fixing reform
LONDON - Global regulator the Financial Stability Board is
looking at deep-rooted changes to the foreign exchange market's
system of fixing benchmarks in response to allegations being
investigated that dealers at major banks manipulated rates.
(BANKS-FOREX/FIXING (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)
Juncker sets out vision for new EU Commission
BRUSSELS - Jean-Claude Juncker sets out his vision as the
next president of the European Commission, calling for a Europe
that is no longer "incomprehensible" to the EU's 500 million
citizens. (EU-COMMISSION/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 500
words)
UK inflation jumps unexpectedly in June to 1.9 pct
LONDON - British inflation last month rose by more than
expected to hit its fastest rate since January, picking up from
a 4-1/2-year low, official data shows. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/,
moved, 300 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-RETAIL/BRC, moved, 540 words
US lifts grounding order for Lockheed F-35 fighters -sources
FARNBOROUGH, England - U.S. military officials have lifted a
fleet-wide grounding order for Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter
jets, sources familiar with the matter tell Reuters, improving
the chances that the newest U.S. combat jet will make its
international debut before potential buyers this week.
(AIRSHOW-BRITAIN/LOCKHEED-FIGHTER (UPDATE 1), moving shortly,
300 words)
MARKETS
Stocks tread water ahead of data
LONDON - European equities trade broadly flat and euro zone
bond yields fall as investors balance a gloomy growth outlook
for German tech firm Software AG with accommodative statements
from central bankers. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving
shortly, 665 words)
ECONOMY
IMF warns further shocks would stall euro zone recovery
BRUSSELS - Any new shocks could halt the euro zone's
economic recovery, spoil improving market sentiment and
eventually tip the region into deflation, the International
Monetary Fund warns. (IMF-EUROZONE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martin
Santa, 725 words)
- ECB-POLICYMAKERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tom Körkemeier,
350 words
BOJ says recovery, inflation on track despite tax hike
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan maintains its stimulus programme
and sticks to its forecast that inflation will approach its 2
percent target next year, unfazed by recent data casting doubts
over its scenario of an investment-led economic recovery.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara and
Stanley White, 650 words)
China bank loans beat forecasts as Beijing steps on the gas
BEIJING - Beijing steps up efforts to re-energise China's
economy in June and avert a sharper slowdown, pumping more money
into the financial system and pressing banks to extend more
loans, but analysts say more stimulus will be needed to ensure a
sustained recovery. (CHINA-ECONOMY/LOANS (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE),
moved, 845 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/FDI, moved, 250 words
China pushes for developing world rights at BRICS summit
BEIJING - China will dedicate itself to "perfecting" the
role developing countries play in international affairs to give
them better representation and a greater say, President Xi
Jinping says ahead of a summit of BRICS nations in Brazil.
(BRICS-SUMMIT/CHINA (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)
+ See also:
- BRICS-SUMMIT/BANK, moved, by Alonso Soto, 350 words
COMPANIES
Britain to cap rates for payday lenders
LONDON - Britain's financial watchdog set out new rules to
cap the sky-high interest rates offered by payday lenders,
bringing down the cost of short-term loans criticised for
causing hardship and misery among borrowers. (BRITAIN-LENDERS/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600
words)
Software AG shares slump after warning of project delays
FRANKFURT - German business software maker Software AG cuts
its 2014 outlook for sales growth at its biggest business,
citing significant delays to major projects in the second
quarter and sending its shares to their lowest level in almost
five years. (SOFTWARE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6
AM ET, by Maria Sheahan and Ludwig Burger, 600 words)
Novartis to license Google "smart lens" technology for Alcon
ZURICH - Novartis says it has struck an agreement with
Google for its eyecare unit Alcon to license the American
technology firm's smart lens technology for medical use.
(NOVARTIS/GOOGLE (UPDATE 1), moved, 175 words)
+ See also:
- NOVARTIS-ALZHEIMER'S/, moved, by Caroline Copley, 360
words
Roche says wins review for Avastin in cervical cancer
ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Roche says U.S. health regulators
have granted a priority review of its Avastin drug when combined
with chemotherapy to treat women with cervical cancer.
(ROCHE-AVASTIN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 205 words)
Lions Gate, Alibaba to offer TV streaming service in China
BEIJING - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, the studio behind the 'Hunger
Games' films, will launch a subscription streaming service in
China, the firms say. (ALIBABA GROUP-LIONS GATE ENT/CHINA,
moved, 400 words)