TOP STORIES
China picks up as stimulus kicks in, may need more support
BEIJING - China's economic growth picks up slightly in the
second quarter as a burst of government stimulus pays dividends,
but analysts say Beijing will likely need to offer more support
to meet its annual growth target as the property market slows.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHICS)), moved, by
Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao, 935 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-COMMODITIES/OUTPUT (UPDATE 2), moved, 590 words
- CHINA-PROPERTY/TRUSTS (PICTURE), moved, by Clare Jim, 800
words
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao
and Koh Gui Qing, 645 words
Espirito Santo exposure cuts Portugal Telecom's merger value
LISBON - Portugal Telecom has agreed to revise terms of a
merger with Brazil's Oi to reflect a lower valuation of the
Portuguese company after a holding company of the troubled
Espirito Santo family fails to repay a $1 billion loan.
(PORTUGAL-BES/PT (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by
Axel Bugge, 700 words)
Italy's GTECH swallows slot-machine maker IGT for $4.7 bln
MILAN - Italy's GTECH buys U.S. slot machine maker
International Game Technology for $4.7 billion in a bold deal
that will shift the lottery operator's centre of gravity away
from its struggling domestic market.
(INTL-GAME-TECHNOLOGY-GTECH/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Francesca Landini and Claudia Cristoferi, 600 words)
China growth lifts European shares, oil and metals
LONDON - Stocks rise in Europe after China reports economic
growth figures that are slightly stronger than markets had
expected, although the reaction in Asia is more muted.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 690
words)
ECONOMY
Ukraine leader urges EU to take tough action against Russia
KIEV - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has urged the
European Union to take tough action against Russia over the
separatist conflict in Ukraine's eastern regions at a summit of
EU leaders in Brussels on Wednesday. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/, moved,
460 words)
+ see also:
- UKRAINE CRISIS/EU, moved, by Adrian Croft and Justyna
Pawlak, 600 words
UK jobless down to 6.5 pct, earnings weaker than expected
LONDON - Britain's unemployment rate falls to its lowest
level since late 2008 in the three months to May, but pay growth
is weaker than expected, official data shows.
(BRITAIN-EMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), expect by 1100 GMT/7
AM ET, by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce, 700 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-HOUSEHOLDS/SURVEY, moved, 185 words
Business leaders push for infrastructure funding overhaul
SYDNEY - International business leaders are lobbying the
Group of 20 bloc of advanced and developing nations to tackle a
$57 trillion shortfall in global infrastructure, pressing for
changes to funding rules they say would greenlight key projects.
(G20-BUSINESS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jane Wardell, 630 words)
COMPANIES
Rio Tinto lifts iron ore output as Chinese mines struggle
SYDNEY - Rio Tinto reports a sharp rise in iron ore output
in Australia, as the global miner aggressively expanded
shipments to China, banking on its low costs to displace local
Chinese producers. (AUSTRALIA-RIOTINTO/ (UPDATE 3,PICTURE,
GRAPHIC), moved, by James Regan, 510 words)
Primark: Next stop USA
LONDON/MADRID - Discount fashion chain Primark has made its
mark in Europe by offering fast-changing fashion at rock-bottom
prices. The secret of its success: placing huge orders for
top-selling items like socks, tops and jeans and passing on the
savings to shoppers. (PRIMARK-USA/ (PICTURE), moved, by James
Davey and Sarah Morris, 1,515 words)
ICAP Q1 revenue dips 14 pct as trading remains subdued
LONDON - ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, says
that group revenue in the first quarter fell 14 percent
year-on-year, as tough market conditions continue to affect
trading. (ICAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)
+ see also;
- LSE-RESULTS/, moved, 100 words
Chip tool maker ASML to miss analyst sales forecasts
AMSTERDAM - ASML, the world's biggest manufacturer of tools
for semiconductor makers, says full-year sales will miss analyst
expectations as some clients have delayed purchases and
technical difficulties persisted with high-end lithography
systems. (ASML HOLDING-RESULTS/Q2 (UPDATE 2), moved, by Thomas
Escritt, 350 words)
Royal Mail given notice of French competition investigation
LONDON - Britain's Royal Mail has received notice from
French competition authorities over a possible breach of
antitrust law by one of its subsidiaries, which could result in
a fine for the recently privatised group. (ROYAL MAIL-FRANCE/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Maidment, 430 words)
Yahoo's long goodbye with Alibaba takes heat off Mayer
SAN FRANCISCO - Yahoo Inc cannot seem to part ways with
Alibaba. And with Yahoo's business continuing to deteriorate,
some Wall Street analysts say it is hard to blame the company.
(YAHOO-RESULTS/ALIBABA GROUP, moved, by Alexei Oreskovic, 500
words)
+ See also:
- IBM APPLE/PARTNERSHIP, moved, by Marina Lopes, 400 words
Naver says Line messenger app files for Tokyo IPO
SEOUL - South Korea's Naver Corp says its Japan-based
messaging application subsidiary Line Corp has applied for an
IPO in Tokyo - an offering that could value the company at more
than $10 billion. (LINE-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Emi
Emoto and Sophie Knight, 350 words)
Japanese court sentences ex-Deutsche banker for bribery
TOKYO - A Tokyo judge hands a former Deutsche Bank salesman
a suspended prison sentence for bribing a pension fund official
with dinners and golf outings, and says more senior officials at
the bank had "tacitly condoned" the practice. (DEUTSCHE
SECURITIES-JAPAN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Nathan Layne, 400 words)