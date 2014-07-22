Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
EU ministers threaten Russia with harsher sanctions
BRUSSELS - European Union foreign ministers threaten Russia
with harsher sanctions over Ukraine, with Germany saying
diplomacy is no longer enough to force Moscow to de-escalate the
crisis after the downing of a Malaysian Airlines flight last
week (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU (UPDATE 1, TV/PIX), expect by 0930
GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Justyna Pawlak and Adrian Croft, 600 words)
Credit Suisse posts big loss after U.S. tax settlement
ZURICH - Credit Suisse Group reports its biggest quarterly
loss since the peak of the financial crisis in 2008, the result
of a 1.6 billion Swiss franc ($1.78 billion) settlement with
U.S. authorities over helping its clients evade taxes. (CREDIT
SUISSE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Katharina Bart,
805 words)
Europe rebounds as Ukraine cooperation lifts mood
LONDON - European markets ride a global rebound in risk
appetite helped by the first signs of cooperation from Ukraine's
pro-Russian separatists over the downed Malaysian Airlines
plane. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc
Jones, 635 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words
China food scandal drags in more firms, spreads to Japan
SHANGHAI - The latest food scandal in China is spreading
fast, dragging in U.S. coffee chain Starbucks, Burger King
Worldwide Inc and others, as well as McDonald's products as far
away as Japan. (CHINA-FOOD/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Adam
Jourdan, 840 words)
ECONOMY
UK public finances show government slipping off target
LONDON - Britain's public finances shows a bigger than
expected deficit in June, continuing a weak start to the tax
year that leaves finance minister George Osborne with a lot of
catching up to do to meet his fiscal goals. (BRITAIN-BORROWING/,
moved, 410 words)
Insiders worry China's stimulus focus delays reform drive
BEIJING - Policy insiders are concerned that China's
ambitious reform agenda is being sidelined by a focus on
stimulus to meet the government's growth target, delaying the
planned overhaul of the world's second-largest economy.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/REFORM (GRAPHIC), moved, by Kevin Yao, 850 words)
Jury out on effectiveness of QE globally - RBA's Stevens
SYDNEY - The jury is out on whether the exceptional monetary
polices pursued worldwide have worked to stimulate activity in
the real economy, rather than just encouraging risk-taking in
financial markets, Australia's central bank chief says.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/CENBANK, moved, 350 words)
More than half of people upbeat on job prospects - Nielsen
LONDON - More than half of consumers globally expect job
prospects to be good to excellent in the year ahead, a survey
shows. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/NIELSEN, moved, by Susan Fenton, 515
words)
INVESTMENT
Saudi Arabia prepares to open $530 bln bourse to foreigners
RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's cabinet gave permission to the
financial regulator to open the Arab World's biggest stock
market to direct investment by foreign financial institutions.
(SAUDI-STOCKS/INVESTMENT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Angus McDowall,
720 words)
China's WH Group to raise $2 bln in scaled-down IPO - source
HONG KONG - WH Group Ltd is set to raise $2.05 billion in a
scaled-down Hong Kong initial public offering, a person with
direct knowledge says, the Chinese pork producer's second
attempt to list this year after investors rebuffed a pricier
deal. (WH GROUP-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)
COMPANIES
Austrian chipmaker AMS fails to agree deal with Dialog
FRANKFURT - Austria's AMS failed to agree a deal to buy
German peer Dialog Semiconductor that could have created a
European chipmaker with a market value of about $4.7 billion.
(DIALOG SEMICNDTR-AMS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Maria
Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan, 500 words)
Swatch expects margins, sales to recover after H1 miss
ZURICH - Swatch Group says it expects profitability and
sales to recover in the second half of the year as the negative
impact from the strong Swiss franc that spoilt the picture in
the first half lessens and demand in the United States and Japan
holds up. (SWATCH-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM
ET, by Silke Koltrowitz, 600 words)
Strong licensing drives ARM's earnings in second quarter
LONDON - ARM Holdings, the British company whose processor
designs power Apple's and Samsung's smartphones, posts a 9
percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by strong demand
to license its technology. (ARM HOLDINGS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 290 words)
Actelion CEO says shareholders support independence
ZURICH - Actelion's chief executive said he is determined to
stay independent, batting away speculation the Swiss biotech
company could become the latest takeover target by U.S. firms
seeking a lower tax bill by rebasing abroad. (ACTELION-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 700
words)
+ See also:
- ACTELION-RESULTS/INTERVIEW (INTERVIEW), moved, 160 words
Norsk Hydro Q2 results miss expectations
OSLO - Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro reports
disappointing second-quarter earnings as strong figures at its
primary metals unit were more than offset by weak results
elsewhere. (NORSK HYDRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)
Publicis says annual growth target will be hard to meet
PARIS - French advertising agency Publicis warns it will be
"very difficult" to meet its annual target of 4 percent organic
sales growth after a second-quarter slowdown caused in part by
the failure of its planned merger with Omnicom in May.
(PUBLICIS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Leila Abboud
and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 640 words)
Talks to end S.African engineering strike resume - union
JOHANNESBURG - Wage talks between South African metal and
engineering employers and the sector's main union will resume on
Tuesday in an effort to end a strike that is sapping Africa's
most advanced economy, a union spokesman says. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/,
moved, 200 words)
Royal Mail warns on parcel revenue as competition bites
LONDON - Britain's Royal Mail Group says it will have to
rely on cost control measures and letters sales to meet
full-year expectations after rising competition meant parcels
revenue will be lower than anticipated. (ROYAL MAIL-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Maidment, 370 words)