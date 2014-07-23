Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Europe edges up on earnings, risk aversion remains

LONDON - European equities edge higher in early trade, extending gains from Tuesday after a batch of positive earnings and U.S. economic data briefly calm worries over stretched valuations and the pace of economic recovery. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Lionel Laurent, 630 words)

NY Fed found serious problems at Deutsche Bank in US -source

FRANKFURT - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has found serious problems in Deutsche Bank's U.S. operations, including shoddy financial reporting, inadequate auditing and oversight and weak technology. (DEUTSCHEBANK-USREGULATORS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Kathrin Jones and Arno Schuetze, 500 words)

Bank of England mulls case for raising rates early

LONDON - Bank of England officials discussed this month whether there was a case for an early interest rate rise, but there were concerns about hurting the recovery, the minutes of their policy meeting show. (BRITAIN-BOE/RATES, moved, 425 words)

Apple revenue lags Street's view despite strong China growth

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc posts a smaller-than-expected 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, but revenue surges 28 percent in greater China despite stiff competition in its third-largest market. (APPLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christina Farr and Edwin Chan, 540 words)

ECONOMY

Lawmakers criticise UK arms sales to Russia

LONDON - Lawmakers question why Britain has granted licences to sell tens of millions of pounds worth of arms to Russia, embarrassing Prime Minister David Cameron, who has called for a Europe-wide ban on such sales because of the Ukraine crisis. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/BRITAIN-RUSSIA, moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 480 words)

China sees more capital inflows in H2, uncertainties linger

BEIJING - China may see more capital inflows in the rest of 2014 after experiencing some money flight in recent months, the country's foreign exchange regulator says, as the yuan recovers due to improved confidence in the economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/FOREX (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words)

BOJ Deputy Gov Nakaso says "conquest of deflation" in sight

SHIZUOKA, Japan - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso says the country is eyeing an end to deflation as rising wages and inflation expectations allow companies to increase prices of their goods, signalling confidence over a sustained economic recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara, 735 words)

French industrial firms see exports boosting outlook - INSEE

PARIS - France's industrial companies expect demand to pick up in the coming months driven by export orders after sentiment was stable at a low level in July, surveys shows. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT, moved, 355 words)

Spain sees GDP growth of 1.3 pct in 2014, 2 pct in 2015

MADRID - The Bank of Spain revises up its economic growth forecast for this year and next and says it now expects gross domestic product to expand by 1.3 percent in 2014 and by 2.0 percent in 2015, from 1.2 percent and 1.7 percent previously. (SPAIN-GDP/FORECAST, moved, 100 words)

China to tackle "fortress economies" in new super-region

TIANJIN, China - China is readying an assault on the "fortress economies" of local governments by creating a super region around Beijing, with proposals that sources suggest will be more aggressive than so far has been publicly revealed. (CHINA-ECONOMY/REGIONS (PICTURE), moved, by David Stanway, 900 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-BONDS/HUATONG (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Yong Xu and Pete Sweeney, 700 words

Five held in China food scandal probe

SHANGHAI - Shanghai police say they detained five people in an investigation into a Chinese-based supplier of foreign fast-food brands, including KFC, McDonald's Corp and coffee chain Starbucks Corp, over allegations the firm supplied old and rotten meat. (CHINA-FOOD/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Adam Jourdan, 735 words)

COMPANIES

Daimler second-quarter profit boosted by new models

FRANKFURT - Germany's Daimler reports a 12 percent gain in underlying second-quarter operating profit, propelled by Mercedes-Benz as new models like the C-Class sedan help the auto maker improve margins. (DAIMLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 0945 GMT/5.45 AM ET, by Edward Taylor, 600 words)

Alstom bets on sales growth in rail after GE deal in power

PARIS - France's Alstom says it expects sustained organic sales growth at its rail arm this year but will not provide a revenue or profit target following a deal that will see General Electric buy most of its power business. (ALSTOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 415 words)

BHP beats full-yr iron ore output guidance by 4 pct

SYDNEY - BHP Billiton beat its own guidance for full-year iron ore output, saying it mined a record 225 million tonnes in fiscal 2014, 4 percent ahead of its forecast, leading productivity gains across a number of businesses. (BHP BILLITON-PRODUCTION/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by James Regan, 450 words)

ABB dogged by Power Systems problems as profit misses

ZURICH - Swiss engineering group ABB still hopes its loss-making power systems business will break even this year after ongoing charges at the unit pushed down net profit by a bigger-than-expected 17 percent in the second quarter. (ABB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET by Caroline Copley, 600 words)

Refiner PKN mulls Lithuania shutdown after record Q2 loss

WARSAW - Poland's PKN Orlen says it may temporarily close its ailing Lithuanian refinery, where 5 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion) in impairment charges pushed the company to a record loss in the second quarter. (PKN ORLEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Adrian Krajewski, 675 words)

Syngenta sales rise 1 percent in first half of 2014

ZURICH - Syngenta, the world's largest maker of crop chemicals, says sales in the first half of the year were hit by difficult weather in North America but reaffirms its full-year sales target. (SYNGENTA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Joshua Franklin, 550 words)

AkzoNobel Q2 core profit beats expectations

AMSTERDAM - AkzoNobel reports higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its decorative paints business in Asia and Europe. (AKZO NBEL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 180 words)

Iberdrola maintains outlook after steady H1

MADRID - Spain's Iberdrola, a world leader in renewable energy, reiterates full-year guidance after strong hydro production and growth abroad help cushion the negative impact of regulatory changes on its domestic electricity business in the first half. (IBERDROLA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tracy Rucinski, 340 words)

Telenor lifts margin guidance after solid second quarter

OSLO - Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor lifts its full-year margin guidance and predicts lower capital spending for the year, after reporting second-quarter earnings in line with expectations. (TELENOR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 295 words)