TOP STORIES
Deutsche Bank profit rises as investment bank focus pays off
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank's plan to become "the last man
standing" in investment banking in Europe is working, the bank
says, reporting a 16 percent year-on-year increase in quarterly
pretax income. (DEUTSCHE BANK-RESULTS (UPDATE 3), expect by 1030
GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze, 570 words)
+ See also:
- DEUTSCHE-BANK-RESULTS/REPORTING, moved, 250 words
EU seeks to forge deal on economic sanctions on Russia
BRUSSELS - EU diplomats meet to hammer out a deal on the
bloc's first sweeping economic sanctions on Russia, increasing
the pressure on President Vladimir Putin to defuse the crisis in
Ukraine. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS, expect by 1230 GMT/8.30 AM
ET, by Barbara Lewis and Justyna Pawlak, 700 words)
BP profit jumps but warns of Russia sanctions impact
LONDON - Oil and gas producer BP reports a sharp rise in
second quarter profits but warns that further Western sanctions
on Russia could harm its business there and its relationship
with Russian state oil company Rosneft. (BP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Ron Bousso, 740 words)
Focus turns to U.S. outlook, Russian stocks stabilise
LONDON - World shares are hovering just below all time
highs, as investors draw encouragement from a rally in Chinese
markets and beaten down Russian stocks receive some welcome
relief after three days of heavy selling. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 900 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words
INSIGHT
Jaded Argentines brace for looming debt default
BUENOS AIRES - Factory owner Norberto Garcia was poised to
launch a series of new toys this year after grafting hard for
the past decade to rebuild his business following Argentina's
2001-2002 economic crash and debt default. Instead, he's
hunkering down for a possible second default. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/
(INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Eliana Raszewski and Richard
Lough, 1,195 words)
+ See also:
- ARGENTINA-DEBT/HOLDOUTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Daniel
Bases, 1,245 words
Gold, diamonds feed C. African religious violence
NDASSIMA, Central African Republic - Three young rebels,
their AK47s propped against wooden stools in the afternoon heat,
guard the entrance to the giant Ndassima goldmine carved deep
into a forested hilltop in Central African Republic.
(CENTRALAFRICA-RESOURCES/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Daniel
Flynn, 1,545 words)
ECONOMY
UK current account no existential threat - BoE's Broadbent
LONDON - Britain's large current account deficit does not
pose "an existential threat" to the country's recovering
economy, thanks in large part to confidence in economic
policymaking, a top Bank of England official says.
(BRITAIN-BOE/BROADBENT, moved, 265 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-LENDING/, moved, 300 words
BOJ's Ishida cautions on export outlook, warns of structural
SHIMONOSEKI, Japan - Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida
warns that domestic structural factors may further delay a much
hoped-for rebound in export performance - even as global growth
picks up. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara,
520 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/JOBS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Stanley White
and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 625 words
U.S. judge order seizure of Kurdish crude cargo near Texas
HOUSTON - Acting on a request from Iraq, a U.S. judge orders
U.S. Marshals Service to seize cargo of Kurdish oil from tanker
off the coast of Texas, court filings show. (USA-IRAQ/KURDISHOIL
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Terry Wade and Supriya Kurane, 450 words)
COMPANIES
Renault cuts lift profit despite sales, currency decline
PARIS - Renault cost-cutting led to a 25 percent surge in
first-half operating profit, the French carmaker says, even as
currency headwinds and mounting inventories hurt sales and cash
flow. (RENAULT SA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Laurence Frost,
380 words)
+ See also:
- HONDA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words
- GKN/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Sarah Young,
575 words
- MICHELIN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 425 words
Next raises profit forecast after strong quarter
LONDON - Next, Britain's second biggest clothing retailer,
raises its guidance for annual sales and profit for the second
time in three months after a strong second quarter performance,
helped by favourable weather and new store openings.
(NEXT-UK-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 355 words)
Orange investment helps ward off low-cost rivals in France
PARIS - Telecoms operator Orange has begun to see the fruits
of investing in faster fibre and mobile broadband networks in
its key home market, as its high-end focus insulates it from
aggresively priced fixed plans offered by rival Bouygues.
(ORANGESA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Leila Abboud
and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 500 words)
Huawei ships 34 mln smartphones in 2st half, up 62 pct
HONG KONG - China's Huawei Technologies says smartphone
shipments in the first half rise 62 percent year-on-year, as it
targets the more expensive smartphone sector dominated by
Samsung Electronics and Apple. (HUAWEI TECH-MOBILEPHONE/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Yimou Lee, 500 words)
Linde Q2 profits weighed down by stronger euro
FRANKFURT - German industrial gases maker Linde reports a
decline in quarterly profits, hit by unfavourable foreign
exchange rate fluctuations. (LINDE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
330 words)
Puma says World Cup sales beat its expectations
BERLIN - German sportswear firm Puma says sales of World Cup
soccer boots and national team shirts beat its expectations as
it reported second-quarter results in line with analyst
forecasts and reiterated its expectations for 2014.
(PUMA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 450 words)
Roche says Gazyvaro approved in Europe against leukaemia
ZURICH - Roche says that European regulators approved its
drug Gazyvaro, or obinutuzumab, for patients with chronic
lymphocytic leukaemia, boosting the Swiss group's line-up of new
cancer treatments. (PHARMACEUTICALS-MEDICINES/ROCHE, moved, 150
words)