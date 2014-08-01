Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

China, Asian factory growth gathers pace; Europe falters

BANGALORE/SYDNEY - Manufacturing activity in China and most of Asia gathered pace in July as firms responded to burgeoning new orders by increasing output, hinting at a revival in global trade, even as euro zone factories barely managed to chug along. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), expect at 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey and Wayne Cole, 800 words)

Shares fall, dollar up before U.S. jobs data

LONDON - Global shares fall and the dollar hovers around 10-month highs against the euro as investors grow nervous ahead of U.S. jobs data expected to shed light on the chances of an early end to the Federal Reserve's ultra-easy monetary policy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Francesco Canepa, 560 words)

U.S. jobs growth seen slowing, but remaining solid

WASHINGTON - U.S. jobs growth likely cooled a bit in July, but retains enough momentum to suggest the economy remains on solid ground. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 715 words)

Iliad shares tumble after surprise T-Mobile offer

PARIS/NEW YORK - French telecommunications company Iliad has made a surprise offer for T-Mobile US Inc, setting up a potential bidding war with Sprint Corp, the U.S. mobile carrier now controlled by Japan's Softbank Corp. (TMOBILE-ILIAD/ (UPDATE 7), moved, by Leila Abboud and Soyoung Kim, 1,310 words)

INVESTMENT & INSIGHT

Bricks, not clicks: traditional retail chains fight back

LONDON - The tale of traditional stores bleeding profits in the face of pressure from online rivals has hit a slight twist, as the fruits of restructuring and a more pleasurable shopping experience boost well-known chains. (MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS/OLDECONOMY (GRAPHICS), expect by 1400 GMT/10 ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 700 words)

Tesco's new boss - the outsider on the inside track

LONDON - When Tesco needed a new chief executive to rebuild the world's third biggest retailer it turned to "Drastic Dave" Lewis, a turnaround specialist who is probably as close to being an insider as an outsider can be. (TESCO-CEO/ (INSIGHT), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 1,100 words)

For some US firms, influx of migrant children means business

NEW YORK - For a handful of U.S. companies that have exclusive or longstanding contracts with federal agencies dealing with illegal immigrants, the recent wave of children crossing the southern border with Mexico is a business opportunity. (USA-IMMIGRATION/CONTRACTS (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Mica Rosenberg, 1,010 words)

ECONOMY

Russia to introduce consumer tax as economic woes grow

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin has decided to introduce a sales tax on Russian consumers, two sources acquainted with the issue says, raising the tax burden earlier than expected as Western sanctions deepen the country's financial woes. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/TAX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Darya Korsunskaya, 470 words)

U.S. says India refusal on WTO deal a wrong signal

NEW DELHI/SYDNEY - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry tells Prime Minister Narendra Modi India's refusal to sign a global trade deal sends wrong signal and urges New Delhi to work to resolve the row as soon as possible. (INDIA-TRADE/WTO (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by David Brunnstrom and Matt Siegel, 870 words)

BOJ's Kuroda defends upbeat economic view despite soft data

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda comes out fighting, giving a spirited defence of the economy's performance after a run of weak data, and reiterates his readiness to expand stimulus if inflation falters on the path to his 2 percent target rate. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/KURODA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 550 words)

COMPANIES

Britain's RBS places restrictions on lending in Russia

LONDON - Part-nationalised British lender Royal Bank of Scotland says it has placed restrictions on its lending in Russia following developments in Ukraine and warns a vote for independence in Scotland would have a material impact on its business. (RBS-SCOTLAND/(UPDATE 2), moved at 0748GMT, by Matt Scuffham, 400 words)

ArcelorMittal cuts outlook as ore prices hit mining

BRUSSELS - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, cuts its forecast for earnings this year after lower than anticipated iron ore prices eats into the profit of its mining business even as its steel business improves. (ARCELORMITTAL/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop, 600 words)

Airline group IAG profit rises on Iberia recovery

MADRID - British Airways owner International Airlines Group reports a 55 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit, mainly due to a recovery at Spanish airline Iberia. (IAG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)

Allianz to stick with old guard as CEO contract ends

FRANKFURT - Allianz is poised to reappoint Michael Diekmann as chief executive in October, possibly delaying tough strategy choices to determine whether Europe's largest insurer becomes a global power or a cash cow. (ALLIANZ-CEO/, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Jonathan Gould, 950 words)

AXA's profit surges despite low interest rates

PARIS - AXA, Europe's second-biggest insurer, posts better-than-expected first-half profit and raises its cost-savings target as it shrugs off the impact falling interest rates. (AXA-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Leigh Thomas, 600 words)

Areva stock down 20 pct on profit warning, solar exit

PARIS - Areva stock plunges 20 percent as the firm swings into a first-half loss, cuts its sales forecast, terminates its solar business and says its struggling utilities customers are putting off building new nuclear reactors. (AREVA-RESULTS, expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Geert De Clercq, 750 words)

Bank of Ireland flags stronger growth after return to profit

DUBLIN - Bank of Ireland turns a profit for the first time in five years, tracking a sectoral rebound, and flagged stronger future profitability as the Irish economy improves. (BANK OF IRELAND-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 695 words)

Fiat investors vote on Chrysler merger

TURIN, Italy - Fiat shareholders are expected to approve the Italian carmaker's merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler, a union aimed at boosting the world's seventh-largest auto group's appeal with foreign investors and paving the way for a U.S. share listing. (FIAT-CHRYSLER/MERGER, moved, by Agnieszka Flak, 555 words)

Glencore reaps $7 bln from Las Bambas mine sale to MMG

MELBOURNE - Miner Glencore has collected $7 billion from China's MMG and its partners with the completion of the sale of one of the world's largest copper projects, the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, MMG says. (GLENCORE-MMG/LASBAMBAS, moved, 300 words)