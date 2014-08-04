Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Portugal in $6.6 bln rescue of Banco Espirito Santo
LISBON - Portugal will spend 4.9 billion euros ($6.58
billion) to rescue its largest listed bank, testing the euro
zone's resilience to another banking crisis just months after
Lisbon exited an international bailout. (PORTUGAL-BES/ (UPDATE
3), moved, by Sergio Goncalves, 685 words)
Investors cheer Portuguese bank rescue
LONDON - Investors breathe a sigh of relief after Portugal
prevents the collapse of one of its biggest banks, putting some
life back into European stocks following last week's slide and
pushing bond yields lower across the board. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Jamie McGeever, 765 words)
HSBC says reform pressures unprecedented as H1 profits drop
LONDON - HSBC says it is facing unprecedented demands on its
staff and operations from regulatory reforms as it reports a 12
percent drop in profits in the first half of the
year.(HSBC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0900 GMT/65 AM ET, 300
words)
UK housebuilding grows at fastest rate since 2003
LONDON - British house-building accelerated last month at
the fastest rate since November 2003, leading to a record pace
of job creation and a shortage of supplies, a survey shows.
(PMI-CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 300 words)
ECONOMY
Central bank meetings to set stage for parting of ways
LONDON - After the Federal Reserve maintained its path
towards raising U.S. interest rates next year, other major
central banks will jostle for space on a crowded stage this
week. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Mike Peacock, 840
words)
Will Europe's banking "big bang" loosen lending?
PARIS - In the biggest advance in European integration since
the launch of the euro in 1999, the European Central Bank will
take charge of supervising banks from Helsinki to Lisbon in
November after subjecting their books to unprecedented scrutiny.
(ECB-BANKS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,090 words)
Late to the party, Obama seeks bigger U.S. Africa role
CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti/JOHANNESBURG - When "son of Africa"
U.S. President Barack Obama hosts 50 African leaders in
Washington this week, the admiration may be less than mutual.
Many Africans feel America is lagging behind China and others in
its engagement with their continent. (AFRICA-SUMMIT/, moved, by
Aaron Maasho and Pascal Fletcher, 1,325 words)
Messy legal fight over China port probe chills metal trade
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI - As global banks and trading houses
fire off lawsuits over their estimated $900 million exposure to
a suspected metal financing fraud in China, the tangled legal
battle to recoup losses is set to drag on for years and hinder a
swift recovery in metal trade. (CHINA-QINGDAO/LAWSUIT (PICTURE),
moved, by Polly Yam and Fayen Wong, 900 words)
COMPANIES
KKR offer for Treasury raises bidding war prospects
SYDNEY - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates is opening its
books to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co after the private equity
giant hiked its takeover offer to $3.15 billion, raising the
prospect of a bidding war for the world's No.2
winemaker.(TREASURY WINE-KKR/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words)
China regulator says Microsoft should not obstruct probe
BEIJING - Microsoft Corp should not obstruct an anti-trust
investigation by Chinese regulators, the State Administration
for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) says, the latest shot fired by
China's government at the U.S. software giant. (MICROSOFT-CHINA/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words)
Safety violations at China factory led to dust blast -Xinhua
HONG KONG - Chinese officials have blamed the chairman of a
car parts factory in eastern China and local regulators for
safety breaches that led to the most deadly industrial accident
in a year, the official Xinhua news agency reports.
(CHINA-FACTORY/BLAST-ZHONGRONG (UPDATE 1), moved, by Clare
Baldwin, 400 words)
Toyota dreams of green future, despite gas-guzzler present
TOKYO - Toyota Motor is hitching its future to green cars,
investing billions of dollars in gasoline-electric hybrids and
fuel-cell vehicles, but for now its record profit performance is
being powered largely by a gas-guzzling U.S. market.
(TOYOTA-RESULTS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 800 words)
Goldman group set to buy messaging system - sources
NEW YORK - Wall Street firms led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc
are close to buying a stake in chat and instant messaging
startup Perzo Inc in pursuit of an alternative to a similar
application from Bloomberg LP, sources familiar with Goldman's
plans says. (GOLDMAN/MESSAGING (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Lauren
Tara LaCapra and Jennifer Saba, 770 words)
France's telecom rebel sets his sights on the U.S.
PARIS - For all the surprise that has greeted French telecom
group Iliad's bid for T-Mobile US, there is one thing a
procession of broadband and mobile firms have learnt in recent
years: don't underestimate Xaviel Niel. (TMOBILE-ILIAD/NIEL
(NEWSMAKER), moved, by Leila Abboud, 1,225 words)