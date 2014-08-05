Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Euro zone business picks up but prices fall
LONDON - Euro zone business expanded at the second-fastest
pace in three years in July but robust growth could not mask the
deflationary pressure weighing on the region just two days ahead
of a European Central Bank monetary policy meeting.
(EUROPE-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by
Jonathan Cable, 700 words)
+ See also:
- PMI-SERVICES/GERMANY, moved, 400 words
- PMI SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 300 words
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI-HSBC (UPDATE 2), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao
and Koh Gui Qing, 830 words
Credit Agricole Q2 profit plunges on Espirito Santo hit
PARIS - France's Credit Agricole says it takes a 708 million
euro ($950 million) hit from its stake in troubled Portuguese
lender Banco Espirito Santo (BES), nearly wiping out its
second-quarter net profit. (CAGRICOLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3),
moving shortly, by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont, 590
words)
Telefonica offers $9 bln euros for Vivendi's GVT Brazil unit
MADRID - Spain's Telefonica has made a 6.7 billion euro
($8.99 billion) bid to France's Vivendi for its Brazilian
Internet provider GVT as it moves again to expand in the
fast-growing Latin American country. (TELEFONICA-VIVENDI/BRAZIL
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Sarah Morris and James Regan, 265
words)
BMW Q2 profit jumps 26 pct boosted by record car sales
FRANKFURT - German luxury car maker BMW says its
second-quarter operating profit rise 26 percent, above
forecasts, as new offroad models and strong China sales boost
earnings. (BMW-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30
AM ET, by Edward Taylor, 700 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Strong earnings lift Europe shares but euro falls
LONDON - European shares eke out gains after upbeat earnings
from a clutch of blue-chip companies while the euro falls after
Italian manufacturing data undershot expectations.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise, 550 words)
Wall Street banks take heart from leveraged loan exams
NEW YORK - Wall Street banks have found a U.S. review of
their junk-rated loans to have yielded similar results to last
year, easing some concern among bankers about a crackdown on one
of their most lucrative businesses. (LEVERAGEDLOANS-EXAMS/
(EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Greg Roumeliotis, 770 words)
ECONOMY
BoE chief economist warns of risks from insurers and funds
LONDON - Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane says
in an article that frequent regulatory intervention may need to
become the rule to stem risks from non-bank financial firms such
as insurers and investment funds. (BRITAIN-BOE/HALDANE (UPDATE
1), moving shortly, 300 words)
Swiss acts to stop being used to bypass Russia sanctions
ZURICH - Switzerland adds 26 Russians and Ukrainians and 18
organisations to a list designed to prevent it being used as a
conduit to circumvent Western sanctions against Russia.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/SWISS (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)
Egypt to dig new canal alongside Suez Canal
CAIRO - Egypt says it will build a new 72-km (45-mile)
channel alongside the Suez Canal, in a multi-billion dollar
project aimed at expanding trade along the fastest shipping
route between Europe and Asia. (EGYPT-SUEZCANAL/ (UPDATE 1)
moving shortly, by Oliver Holmes, 400 words)
COMPANIES
Toyota profits beats estimates, U.S. sales outlook raised
TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp posts a forecast-beating 4.4
percent rise in April-June operating profit and raises its North
America vehicle sales target for the year to next March, boosted
by strong sales of SUVs and pickup trucks in the United States,
its biggest market. (TOYOTA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 455
words)
F1 boss Ecclestone offers $100 mln to end trial - court
MUNICH - Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has offered to
make a $100 million payment to end his trial on bribery charges,
a district court in Munich says. The state prosecutors tell the
court they will agree to accept his offer.
(GERMANY-ECCLESTONE/TRIAL (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Jörn
Poltz, 450 words)
Standard Life's profit up 12 pct on UK pensions boost
LONDON - British insurance and pensions group Standard Life
reports a 12 percent rise in first-half operating profit as more
UK workers are automatically enrolled in company pension
schemes. (STANDARD LIFE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)
Daimler says assisting Chinese authorities in investigation
BEIJING/SHANGHAI - Daimler's luxury brand Mercedes-Benz says
it is cooperating with China's anti-monopoly authorities over an
investigation into unspecified matters, after local Chinese
media reported the German automaker's Shanghai office had been
raided. (CHINA-DAIMLER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu
and Gerry Shih, 350 words)
Italy's Brembo seeks growth on road, race track and in skies
MILAN - Niki Lauda once won Formula One world championships
with Brembo's brakes, while today Ferrari and Porsche use them
on road and racing cars alike. Now the Italian firm is about to
land another deal equipping top-end Japanese motorbikes, and
plans to expand into aviation. (BREMBO-GROWTH/ (PICTURE), moved,
by Agnieszka Flak, 1,150 words)
Axel Springer Q2 core profit rises on digital push
FRANKFURT - German publisher Axel Springer reports an 8
percent increase in its second-quarter core profit, as the rise
in digital advertising and other online revenues more than
compensate for circulation drops. (AXELSPRINGER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET), by Harro ten Wolde, 500 words)
Pork giant WH Group jumps in HK debut
HONG KONG - WH Group Ltd, the world's biggest pork company,
surges 7 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut after sharply
scaling back valuations in its second attempt at an IPO. (WH
GROUP-LISTING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 300 words)
Deutsche Post Q2 core profit rises, sees 2015 charge
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Post reports better than expected
quarterly operating profit as an economic recovery in Europe and
North America boosts trade flows, benefiting its express courier
and logistics businesses. (DEUTSCHEPOST-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 315 words)
Macau casino workers demand bigger share of the winnings
HONG KONG - Disgruntled casino workers are becoming a costly
thorn in Macau's side. As the Chinese territory races to build
eight new resorts in the next three years, labour strains look
set to intensify: workers are demanding higher pay and
threatening strikes at a time when operators face a labour
shortage. (MACAU-CASINO/LABOUR-WOES, moved, by Farah Master, 900
words)