TOP STORIES
Russian tensions, weak German data hurt European stocks
LONDON - European stocks fall while nervous investors take
refuge in high-rated bonds on reports of a build-up of Russian
troops near the border with Ukraine. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
5), expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by John Geddie, 550 words)
Italy slides back into recession
ROME - Italy's economy is seen falling back into its third
recession since 2008, underlining chronic weakness of euro
zone's third-largest economy and piling pressure on Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi. (ITALY-ECONOMY (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930
GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Steve Scherer, 650 words)
German orders fall at sharpest rate in almost three years
BERLIN - German industrial orders slide in June at their
steepest rate since September 2011 as euro zone demand fell and
geopolitical risks made firms cautious, suggesting this sector
of Europe's largest economy will have a weak start to the third
quarter. (ECONOMY-GERMANY/ORDERS (UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words)
Stanchart says faces action again from NY regulator
LONDON - Standard Chartered says it faces another fine from
New York's financial regulator for problems related to detecting
transactions vulnerable to money laundering, piling more
pressure on the Asia-focused bank and its bosses.
(STANDARDCHARTERED RESULTS (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM
ET, by Steve Slater, 500 words)
Sprint drops T-Mobile bid on regulatory resistance - sources
Sprint Corp has dropped its bid to acquire No. 4 U.S.
carrier T-Mobile U.S. Inc after regulatory resistance showed no
signs of softening despite months of lobbying, people familiar
with the matter tell Reuters. (SPRINT CORP-TMOBILE/ (UPDATE 3,
PICTURE), moved, by Soyoung Kim, Marina Lopes and Yoshiyasu
Shida, 620 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
China planner warns about corporate bond risks - sources
SHANGHAI - China's top economic planner has warned of
increasing risk in the country's corporate bond market, and will
probably raise the threshold for new issues in the part of the
market it regulates, sources with direct knowledge of the matter
tell Reuters. (CHINA-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 400
words)
ECONOMY
UK industrial output weaker than expected in June
LONDON - British industrial output and manufacturing grew
less than expected in June, failing to rebound completely from a
sharp fall in May, official data shows.
(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY, moved, 410 words)
Britain energy market abuse penalties to include jail terms
LONDON - The British government has proposed penalties
including potential prison terms for people who manipulate the
gas and electricity markets. (BRITAIN-ENERGY/PENALTIES (UPDATE
1), moved, by Nina Chestney, 375 words)
ECB says Hungary's new law could hurt financial stability
BUDAPEST - Hungary's measures that force banks to pay
refunds to borrowers could negatively affect the stability of
the country's financial sector as a whole and could have
spillover effects on the economy, the European Central Bank says
in a legal opinion. (ECB-HUNGARY/BANKS (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, 490 words)
Reuters August foreign exchange poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 currency
strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the
euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc and South African rand as well
as Latin American currencies. The results will be published at
1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, by Jonathan
Cable, 600 words)
India bets on Modi touch to reform infrastructure PPP drive
NEW DELHI - India's new government is betting on Prime
Minister Narendra Modi to replicate his relative success with
regional infrastructure projects to ensure fewer public-private
partnerships (PPP) stall for want of
land.(INDIA-INFRASTRUCTURE/, moved, by Tommy Wilkes, 700 words)
COMPANIES
Rupert Murdoch's Fox abandons Time Warner takeover bid
Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox decides to pull
its $80 billion offer to buy Time Warner Inc, abandoning plans
to create one of the world's largest media conglomerates. (TIME
WARNER-FOX/ (UPDATE 5, PICTURE), moved, by Jennifer Saba and
Soyoung Kim, 780 words)
Walgreen retreats from plan to move tax domicile abroad
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - U.S. retailer Walgreen Co backs away
from a plan to reincorporate abroad to cut its U.S. tax bill,
while the Obama administration says it is considering steps to
curb such corporate tax domicile-shifting deals.
(WALGREEN-TAXES/ (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, by Kevin Drawbaugh
and Olivia Oran, 920 words)
Samsung, Apple call end to patents war outside U.S.
SEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO - Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc say
they have agreed to drop all patent litigation outside the
United States, scaling down a protracted legal battle between
the smartphone rivals. (SAMSUNG ELEC-APPLE/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Hyunjoo Jin and Dan Levine, 650 words)
ING beats earnings expectations as loan losses fall
LONDON - ING shareholders will get double the dividend
expected in 2015 if the European Central Bank's landmark bank
tests do not produce upsets for the Dutch banking giant, its
chief financial officer says. (ING GROEP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 ET, by Laura Noonan, 750 words)
Low claims help lift reinsurer profit in tough market
ZURICH/FRANKFURT - Fewer natural disasters give a welcome
boost to earnings at the world's No.2 and 3 reinsurers Swiss Re
and Hannover Re in the second quarter, against a background of
intense price competition within the sector that are keeping
shares under pressure. (REINSURERS-RESULTS/ (WRAPUP 1), moving
shortly, by Alice Baghdjian and Jonathan Gould, 440 words)
SABMiller names chairman designate from Rio Tinto
LONDON - SABMiller Plc has appointed Rio Tinto Chairman Jan
du Plessis as an independent director with plans for him to
become chairman of the brewer next year. (SABMILLER-CHAIRMAN/
(UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Martinne by
Geller, 300 words)
Bank Austria positive on eastern Europe outlook
VIENNA - Bank Austria, the central and eastern Europe (CEE)
arm of Italian bank UniCredit reports a rise in first-half net
profit and is positive about the outlook for the region despite
the East-West standoff over Ukraine.
(UNICREDIT-BANKAUSTRIA/RESULTS, moved, 255 words)
Telecom Italia to review Brazil options as core profits fall
MILAN - Italy's biggest phone company Telecom Italia says it
will examine its strategic options in Brazil as first-half core
profits fell 7.6 percent hurt by a weak economy in its domestic
market and a slowdown in Brazil. (TELECOMITALIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 300 words)
China regulator raids Microsoft and partner Accenture
BEIJING - A Chinese anti-trust regulator conducts new raids
on Microsoft Corp and partner in China Accenture PLC, the agency
says on its website, after saying last week Microsoft is under
investigation for anti-trust violations. (MICROSOFT-CHINA/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words)
Guinea's Simandou: huge potential for the hugely patient
BEYLA, Guinea - In a remote, southeastern corner of Guinea,
the mist-shrouded Simandou mountain range rises above the lush
forest. Buried under its green slopes lies some of the planet's
finest iron ore, a treasure long coveted by the world's mining
giants. (GUINEA-MINING/SIMANDOU (PICTURE), moved, by Saliou
Samb, 1,425 words)