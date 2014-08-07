Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Russia bans many food imports from U.S. and EU - PM

MOSCOW - Russia will ban fruit, vegetable, meat, fish, milk and dairy imports from the United States, the European Union, Australia, Canada and Norway, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev tells a government meeting. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-SANCTIONS, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

ECB set to hold fire on rates, eyes risks from Ukraine

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is set to hold fire on rates as it waits for stimulus measures to gain traction while keeping an eye on emerging risks from the conflict in Ukraine. (ECB-RATES/, moved, by Eva Taylor, 550 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE-DECISION, expect by 1105 GMT/7.05 AM ET, by William Schomberg, 500 words

Weak German industry output adds to signs of Q2 slowdown

BERLIN - German industrial output rose just 0.3 percent on the month in June, missing a forecast rise of 1.3 percent, as fears over the crisis in Ukraine weighed and adding to signals that Europe's largest economy may have stalled in the second quarter. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alexandra Hudson, 350 words)

Bank of America said near $16 bln deal bonds settlement

NEW YORK - Bank of America Corp is close to a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice to pay more than $16.5 billion to end investigations into mortgage securities that the bank and companies it bought had sold in the run-up to the financial crisis, a person familiar with the matter says. (BANKOFAMERICA-USREGULATORS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Aruna Viswanatha, Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel, 810 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Russia keeps the squeeze on Europe as focus turns to ECB

LONDON - The first Russian salvos in a sanctions war with the West over Ukraine keeps European shares and the euro under pressure, as markets wait to hear the European Central Bank's response to the troubles. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 395 words

It may be too early to give up on bull market in equities

NEW YORK/LONDON - Investors fretting about the possibility of a big reversal in global stock markets may just want to borrow a slogan from the British - and just keep calm and carry on. (MARKETS-STOCKS/OUTLOOK (ANALYSIS), moved, by David Gaffen and Blaise Robinson, 1,600 words)

Corporate America's 'ABC' policy - Anything But Capex

LONDON - The U.S. economy continues to recover from the depths of the Great Recession, although its speed, trajectory and cruising altitude remain the subject of fierce debate. (MARKETS-INVESTMENT/CAPEX, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 775 words)

ECONOMY

French trade deficit widens, exports highest in 14 months

PARIS - France's trade deficit widened in June to 5.4 billion euros ($7.2 billion) even though exports rose to their highest level in 14 months, seasonally adjusted data published by the customs office shows. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/TRADE (TABLE) (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT, moved, 100 words

Australia jobless jumps to 12-year high, sparks rate talk

SYDNEY - Australia's jobless rate jumps to a 12-year high of 6.4 percent in July in what could be a major blow to consumer confidence, knocking the local dollar lower as markets price in a greater chance that interest rates could be cut again. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Wayne Cole, 600 words)

+ See also:

- AUSTRALIA FOREX/POLL , moved, 500 words

COMPANIES

Commerzbank speeds up clean-up, Q2 net profit doubles

FRANKFURT - Commerzbank, Germany's second biggest lender, accelerates the clean up of unwanted assets and posts an increase in second-quarter earnings due in part to a fall off in bad loans. (COMMERZBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Arno Schuetze and Thomas Atkins, 580 words)

Deutsche Telekom Q2 profit beats forecasts on U.S. growth

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom reports a bigger than expected quarterly core profit after a rise in earnings in the United States offset heavy investments in its German networks. (DEUTSCHE-TELEKOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Harro Ten Wolde, 520 words)

Rio Tinto raises cash-return hopes after market-beating H1

MELBOURNE - Global miner Rio Tinto raises hopes it will return cash to shareholders in February after topping market forecasts with a 21 percent rise in first-half profit. (RIO TINTO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 440 words)

Nestle announces share buyback as emerging markets pick up

ZURICH - Nestle, the world's biggest food group, announces an 8 billion Swiss franc ($8.8 billion) share buyback and stands by its full-year sales forecast, after revenue growth in emerging markets picked up in the second quarter. (NESTLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Silke Koltrowitz, 800 words)

Adidas spending on marketing, stores to hit margins

BERLIN - Adidas, the world's second-biggest sportswear firm, cuts its profit margin target for 2014, saying it will increase spending on marketing and an expansion of its own-run stores a week after it issued a profit warning. (ADIDAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Emma Thomasson, 630 words)

Munich Re quarterly profit jumps on investment income

FRANKFURT - The world's largest reinsurer, Munich Re, reports a 45 percent rise in net profit in the second quarter due to surging investment income and says it continues to battle widespread weakness in reinsurance prices. (MUNICH-RE-DE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Jonathan Gould, 500 words)

+ See also:

- RSA INS GRP-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Simon Jessop, 495 words

- AVIVA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words

- ZURICH-INS-GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Alice Baghdjian, 300 words

Samsung's next reinvention challenge: itself

SEOUL - As its smartphone sales stutter and a generational leadership succession looms, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is under pressure to reinvent itself - to be more innovative, but not lose the rigor and focus that made it a global powerhouse. (SAMSUNG ELEC-CULTURE (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim, 1,200 words)

Adecco sees steady growth in Europe; Q2 revenues up

ZURICH - Adecco, the world's largest staffing company, says underlying revenues grew 5 percent in the second quarter as it continues to benefit from a fragile recovery in European economies. (ADECCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Caroline Copley, 365 words)

Novo Nordisk keeps 2014 outlook, sets FDA date for Tresiba

COPENHAGEN - Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's top maker of insulin, maintains its 2014 outlook and sets a date for when it will submit to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration an analysis to back a crucial future drug. (NOVO NORDISK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Stine Jacobsen and Ole Mikkelsen, 570 words)

SMA Solar posts 7th consecutive quarterly operating loss

FRANKFURT - SMA Solar, Germany's biggest solar group by sales, posts its seventh consecutive quarterly operating loss, hit by low-cost rivals in China and a collapse in key European markets that led it to cut its full-year outlook last week. (SMA SOLAR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

HK's Li Ka-shing wins $2 bln battle for Australia's Envestra

SYDNEY - Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Group will secure its A$2.2 billion ($2.06 billion) takeover of Australian gas pipeline company Envestra Ltd after rival APA Group said it would accept the offer. (ENVESTRA-CHEUNGKONG/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)