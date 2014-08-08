Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Shares, dollar sink as U.S. authorises air strikes in Iraq

LONDON - World shares and the dollar tumble and oil and gold jump after U.S. President Barack Obama authorises targeted air strikes in Iraq, raising worries of another drawn-out conflict in the region (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6, PICTURE), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 420 words

Afren shuts first Kurdish oilfield, shares drop

LONDON - Oil company Afren has suspended output at its Barda Rash oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan, the first field to shut in the region as Islamist militants advance closer, weighing on shares of London-listed oil producers active there. (IRAQ-SECURITY/AFREN-OILFIELD (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, 340 words)

China posts record trade surplus, domestic economy may lag

BEIJING - China's buoyant exports pushed its trade surplus to a record in July, fuelling optimism global demand will help counter pressure on the domestic economy from a weakening property sector. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao, 825 words)

Stalled revenue growth bodes ill for Europe outlook

PARIS - Signs that European companies are failing to grow revenues amid a frustratingly slow economic recovery are clouding investor relief over a long-awaited rebound in profits on the back of cost-cutting and cheap debt. (EUROPE-RESUTLS/ INVESTMENT-FOCUS), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Blaise Robinson, 900 words)

Allianz's profit beats forecasts despite problems at Pimco

FRANKFURT - Problems at Allianz's U.S. investment firm Pimco persisted in the second quarter as clients defected and efficiency declined, posing a challenge to Europe's largest insurer even though it remains on track for a record group profit in 2014. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Gould, 550 words)

MARKETS

Fears of default, restructuring hit Ukraine corporate bonds

LONDON - Ukrainian companies' dollar bonds tumble this week to multi-month lows on expectation that a worsening economy and conflict with Russia will force more of them to follow agro firm Mriya's decision to restructure debt. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/BONDS, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 750 words)

INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE

Pfizer confronts surge of lawsuits over Lipitor

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is facing a mounting wave of lawsuits by women who allege that the company knew about possible serious side effects of its blockbuster anti-cholesterol drug Lipitor but never properly warned the public. (PFIZER-LIPITOR/LAWSUITS (INSIGHT), moved, by Jessica Dye, 900 words)

Goldman, JPMorgan in crosshairs for commodities holdings

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Carl Levin is preparing a last push to bring Wall Street's big commodity traders to heel during his final months in office, wrapping up a nearly two year-long probe that could potentially reveal abuses in energy and metals markets. (USA-COMMODITIES/LEVIN (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE), moved, by Patrick Rucker, 655 words)

ECONOMY

German imports surge by largest amount in 3-1/2 years

BERLIN - German imports surged at their fastest pace in over three years in June, suggesting domestic demand in Europe's largest economy remains strong in the face of political crises abroad. (ECONOMY-GERMANY/TRADE (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Michelle Martin, 470 words)

UK trade gap widens unexpectedly in June

LONDON - Britain's goods trade deficit widened unexpectedly in June as exports of goods fell, official data shows. (BRITAIN-TRADE/, moved, 375 words)

BOJ cuts assessment of exports, but Kuroda stays upbeat

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan maintains its view the world's third-largest economy is recovering but offers a bleaker take on exports and output, nodding to a recent batch of soft data that dashed hopes overseas shipments will pick up in time to offset the pain from a sales tax hike in April. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 700 words)

French economy seen growing 0.2 percent in Q3

PARIS - France's economy is seen eking out growth of 0.2 percent in the third quarter, the central bank says, while stronger-than-expected industrial output in June and upbeat consumer spending may support growth in the second quarter. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

Modi sticks to failed recipe in India's food-inflation fight

NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election triumph in May raised hopes of quick action to tackle India's recurring food price shocks. But, despite his strong economic record of running Gujarat, he has resorted to an old inflation playbook that contributed to the last government's crashing defeat. (INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (PICTURE), moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Mayank Bhardwaj, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Monte Paschi leads Italy bank shares retreat

MILAN - Sharp losses at Banca Monte dei Paschi leads a retreat of Italian bank stocks as the country's deteriorating economic outlook prompts investors to reduce their exposure to the euro zone's third-biggest economy. (ITALY-BANKS/BANCA-PASCHI (UPDATE 1), expect 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Lisa Jucca, 500 words)

Alitalia clinches union deal on contract for Etihad tie-up

MILAN - Italy's flagship carrier Alitalia says it has reached a deal with trade unions that had not originally signed up to a labour contract agreement that is a key part of a tie-up deal with Abu Dhabi-based Etihad. (ALITALIA-UNIONS/ETIHAD, moved, 125 words)

Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat hit by Russia weakness

HELSINKI - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat reports a second-quarter operating profit below expectations due to plummeting sales in Russia and a weaker operating margin. (NOKIAN TYRES-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

Britain's troubled Co-op proposes far-reaching reforms

LONDON - The Co-op Group, Britain's largest mutual organisation, has put forward detailed proposals for far-reaching governance reforms that it has said are necessary to secure its future. (COOPERATIVEGRP-REFORM/, moved, 130 words)

Dexia first-half net loss narrows

BRUSSELS - Nationalised Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia reports a smaller net loss for the first half of 2014 compared with the same period last year, as it benefited from lower funding and risk costs. (DEXIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 260 words)

China charges GSK-linked couple with obtaining data

SHANGHAI - Chinese prosecutors charge a British investigator and his American wife with illegally obtaining private information in a case that is seen as key to a bribery investigation against GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (CHINA-GSK/TRIAL (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Brenda Goh, 660 words)

Turkey's Bank Asya says exclusivity deal with QIB ends

ISTANBUL - Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya says an exclusive deal with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) to acquire a stake in the Turkish lender is annulled, opening the way for alternative suitors. (ASYAKATILIM-QIB/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Seda Sezer, 375 words)

+ See also:

- TURKEY-IS BANK/RESULTS, moved, 100 words

British body rejects new Roche breast cancer drug over price

ZURICH - A new drug from Roche for women with an incurable form of breast cancer is too expensive for routine use on Britain's state-run health service even after a discount, the country's healthcare cost watchdog rules. (ROCHE-DRUG/KADCYLA, moved, 320 words)

Malaysian Airline to undergo "complete overhaul"

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's state investment fund will pay 1.4 billion ringgit ($435.73 million) to take troubled Malaysian Airline System (MAS) private, the airline says, paving the way for a "complete overhaul" of its loss-making operations following two devastating jetliner disasters this year. (MALAYSIA AIRLINE/ (UPDATE 2, GRAPHICS), moved, By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, 715 words)