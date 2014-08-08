Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Shares, dollar sink as U.S. authorises air strikes in Iraq
LONDON - World shares and the dollar tumble and oil and gold
jump after U.S. President Barack Obama authorises targeted air
strikes in Iraq, raising worries of another drawn-out conflict
in the region (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6, PICTURE), expect by
1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
Afren shuts first Kurdish oilfield, shares drop
LONDON - Oil company Afren has suspended output at its Barda
Rash oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan, the first field to shut in the
region as Islamist militants advance closer, weighing on shares
of London-listed oil producers active there.
(IRAQ-SECURITY/AFREN-OILFIELD (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, 340
words)
China posts record trade surplus, domestic economy may lag
BEIJING - China's buoyant exports pushed its trade surplus
to a record in July, fuelling optimism global demand will help
counter pressure on the domestic economy from a weakening
property sector. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE),
moved, by Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao, 825 words)
Stalled revenue growth bodes ill for Europe outlook
PARIS - Signs that European companies are failing to grow
revenues amid a frustratingly slow economic recovery are
clouding investor relief over a long-awaited rebound in profits
on the back of cost-cutting and cheap debt. (EUROPE-RESUTLS/
INVESTMENT-FOCUS), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Blaise
Robinson, 900 words)
Allianz's profit beats forecasts despite problems at Pimco
FRANKFURT - Problems at Allianz's U.S. investment firm Pimco
persisted in the second quarter as clients defected and
efficiency declined, posing a challenge to Europe's largest
insurer even though it remains on track for a record group
profit in 2014. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000
GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Gould, 550 words)
MARKETS
Fears of default, restructuring hit Ukraine corporate bonds
LONDON - Ukrainian companies' dollar bonds tumble this week
to multi-month lows on expectation that a worsening economy and
conflict with Russia will force more of them to follow agro firm
Mriya's decision to restructure debt. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/BONDS,
expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 750 words)
INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE
Pfizer confronts surge of lawsuits over Lipitor
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is facing a mounting wave of
lawsuits by women who allege that the company knew about
possible serious side effects of its blockbuster
anti-cholesterol drug Lipitor but never properly warned the
public. (PFIZER-LIPITOR/LAWSUITS (INSIGHT), moved, by
Jessica Dye, 900 words)
Goldman, JPMorgan in crosshairs for commodities holdings
WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Carl Levin is preparing a last
push to bring Wall Street's big commodity traders to heel during
his final months in office, wrapping up a nearly two year-long
probe that could potentially reveal abuses in energy and metals
markets. (USA-COMMODITIES/LEVIN (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE), moved, by
Patrick Rucker, 655 words)
ECONOMY
German imports surge by largest amount in 3-1/2 years
BERLIN - German imports surged at their fastest pace in over
three years in June, suggesting domestic demand in Europe's
largest economy remains strong in the face of political crises
abroad. (ECONOMY-GERMANY/TRADE (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by
Michelle Martin, 470 words)
UK trade gap widens unexpectedly in June
LONDON - Britain's goods trade deficit widened unexpectedly
in June as exports of goods fell, official data shows.
(BRITAIN-TRADE/, moved, 375 words)
BOJ cuts assessment of exports, but Kuroda stays upbeat
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan maintains its view the world's
third-largest economy is recovering but offers a bleaker take on
exports and output, nodding to a recent batch of soft data that
dashed hopes overseas shipments will pick up in time to offset
the pain from a sales tax hike in April. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 700 words)
French economy seen growing 0.2 percent in Q3
PARIS - France's economy is seen eking out growth of 0.2
percent in the third quarter, the central bank says, while
stronger-than-expected industrial output in June and upbeat
consumer spending may support growth in the second quarter.
(FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)
Modi sticks to failed recipe in India's food-inflation fight
NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election triumph
in May raised hopes of quick action to tackle India's recurring
food price shocks. But, despite his strong economic record of
running Gujarat, he has resorted to an old inflation playbook
that contributed to the last government's crashing defeat.
(INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (PICTURE), moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh
and Mayank Bhardwaj, 800 words)
COMPANIES
Monte Paschi leads Italy bank shares retreat
MILAN - Sharp losses at Banca Monte dei Paschi leads a
retreat of Italian bank stocks as the country's deteriorating
economic outlook prompts investors to reduce their exposure to
the euro zone's third-biggest economy. (ITALY-BANKS/BANCA-PASCHI
(UPDATE 1), expect 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Lisa Jucca, 500 words)
Alitalia clinches union deal on contract for Etihad tie-up
MILAN - Italy's flagship carrier Alitalia says it has
reached a deal with trade unions that had not originally signed
up to a labour contract agreement that is a key part of a tie-up
deal with Abu Dhabi-based Etihad. (ALITALIA-UNIONS/ETIHAD,
moved, 125 words)
Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat hit by Russia weakness
HELSINKI - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat reports a
second-quarter operating profit below expectations due to
plummeting sales in Russia and a weaker operating margin.
(NOKIAN TYRES-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)
Britain's troubled Co-op proposes far-reaching reforms
LONDON - The Co-op Group, Britain's largest mutual
organisation, has put forward detailed proposals for
far-reaching governance reforms that it has said are necessary
to secure its future. (COOPERATIVEGRP-REFORM/, moved, 130 words)
Dexia first-half net loss narrows
BRUSSELS - Nationalised Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia
reports a smaller net loss for the first half of 2014 compared
with the same period last year, as it benefited from lower
funding and risk costs. (DEXIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, 260 words)
China charges GSK-linked couple with obtaining data
SHANGHAI - Chinese prosecutors charge a British investigator
and his American wife with illegally obtaining private
information in a case that is seen as key to a bribery
investigation against GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (CHINA-GSK/TRIAL
(UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Brenda Goh, 660 words)
Turkey's Bank Asya says exclusivity deal with QIB ends
ISTANBUL - Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya says an
exclusive deal with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) to acquire a stake
in the Turkish lender is annulled, opening the way for
alternative suitors. (ASYAKATILIM-QIB/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Seda Sezer, 375 words)
British body rejects new Roche breast cancer drug over price
ZURICH - A new drug from Roche for women with an incurable
form of breast cancer is too expensive for routine use on
Britain's state-run health service even after a discount, the
country's healthcare cost watchdog rules. (ROCHE-DRUG/KADCYLA,
moved, 320 words)
Malaysian Airline to undergo "complete overhaul"
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's state investment fund will pay 1.4
billion ringgit ($435.73 million) to take troubled Malaysian
Airline System (MAS) private, the airline says, paving the way
for a "complete overhaul" of its loss-making operations
following two devastating jetliner disasters this year.
(MALAYSIA AIRLINE/ (UPDATE 2, GRAPHICS), moved, By Al-Zaquan
Amer Hamzah, 715 words)