TOP STORIES
German investor sentiment seen falling for 8th month
MANNHEIM - German analyst and investor sentiment is seen
falling for the eighth month in a row on concerns about the
escalating conflict with Russia over Ukraine.
(ECONOMY-GERMANY/ZEW, expect by 0915 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Eva
Taylor, 300 words)
European stocks fall back as Ukraine tension grow
LONDON - European shares fall, throwing a rally in U.S. and
Asian shares into reverse, and the euro dip towards nine-month
lows against the dollar as reports a Russian aid convoy is
heading to Ukraine ratchets up tension between Kiev and Moscow.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Nigel
Stephenson, 650 words)
Stagnating France heads towards fiscal targets miss
PARIS - France's top officials are preparing the ground for
another failure to meet fiscal targets, using weak growth and
inflation to seek leniency from their European partners.
(FRANCE-ECONOMY, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ingrid
Melander, 800 words)
ECONOMY
Russian economic growth steady in Q2 but recession looms
MOSCOW - Russia appears for now to have escaped an economic
contraction, but recession is still likely in the second half of
the year as western sanctions over Ukraine bite, analysts warn.
(RUSSIA-ECONOMY/GDP), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Jason Bush,
600 words
Australian business activity best in 4 years
SYDNEY - A measure of Australian business conditions hits
the highest in four years in July as firms report a sharp pick
up in sales and profitability, a promising start to the third
quarter after a couple of disappointing months.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Wayne Cole,
300 words)
India's industrial output may point to nascent recovery
NEW DELHI - India's industrial output is expected to expand
for a third straight month in June, its best run since last
September, in further signs of recovery in Asia's third-largest
economy. (INDIA-ECONOMY/ , moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh, 700
words)
COMPANIES
OMV profit drops as Libya crisis pushes up costs
VIENNA - Austrian oil and gas group OMV's underlying
operating profit halves in second quarter as an ongoing crisis
in Libya forces it to raise production in higher-cost countries.
(OMV-RESULTS (UPDATE 3, PIX), expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by
Georgina Prodhan, 600 words)
Serco chief confident he can turn around company's fortunes
LONDON - The new boss of Britain's Serco says he is
confident his sweeping changes will help restore the troubled
outsourcer's fortunes, after a disastrous first-half of trading
in which profits tumbled 59 percent. (SERCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Neil Maidment, 500 words)
Henkel sees turmoil in Russia, currencies hurting growth
FRANKFURT - German consumer goods group Henkel forecasts a
tough six months ahead with political turmoil in Russia, its
fourth-largest market, and volatile exchange rates hurting
sales. (HENKEL KGAA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 400
words)
Treasury Wine set for radical overhaul under KKR-led bid
HONG KONG - A KKR & Co-led takeover of Australia's Treasury
Wine Estates would likely lead to a long and drastic overhaul,
resulting in a much smaller but more profitable company, bankers
familiar with the matter say. (TREASURY WINE-KKR/ (DEALTALK,
PIX), moved, by Denny Thomas and Stephen Aldred, 800 words)
IPO fever converts stock market casino into lottery
SHANGHAI - Rampant speculation has returned to plague
Chinese listings, underlining the difficult task authorities
have in driving speculators out of the IPO market before
granting it a "decisive" role in pricing new issues.
(MARKETS-CHINA/DEBT , moved, 800 words)