TOP STORIES
Germany's E.ON posts profit fall from Russian business
FRANKFURT - Germany's biggest utility E.ON posts a 12
percent drop in first-half core profit, hit by a weakening
economy in Russia and says it is concerned about the impact of
the Ukraine crisis on its most important foreign market. (E
ON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 450 words)
Japan suffers biggest slump since quake as tax hike bites
TOKYO - Japan suffers its biggest economic contraction since
the devastating March 2011 earthquake in the second quarter as a
sales tax hike takes a heavy toll on household spending, keeping
policymakers under pressure to expand fiscal and monetary
stimulus should the recovery falter.(JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE
3), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 1000 words)
Bank of England to publish latest outlook on UK economy
LONDON - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is likely to
give little away on when he is pressed on how soon the central
bank will start to raise interest rates, as the central bank
releases its latest forecasts. (BRITAIN-BOE/, expect by 0930
GMT/5.30 AM ET, by David Milliken, 500 words)
Swiss Life net profit rises on strong home demand
ZURICH - Swiss Life says it is expanding its operations in
real estate asset management through the purchase of a German
real estate firm, underscoring its commitment to asset
management.(SWISS LIFE HLDING-RESULTS/ UPDATE 2), expect by 0930
GMT/5.30 AM ET, 500 words)
MARKETS
Stocks firmer as oil prices plumb 13-month low
LONDON - World stock markets tick higher as brighter
corporate results offset gloomy economic news from Asia and as
oil prices plumb 13-month lows even in the face of political
tensions in the Middle East and eastern Europe. (MARKETS-GLOBAL
(WRAPUP 4), expect by 0845 GMT/0345 ET, by Mike Dolan, 650
words)
ECONOMY
Reuters issues poll on U.S. and euro zone economies
BANGALORE - More than 100 economists surveyed by Reuters
give their outlook for the U.S. and euro zone economies, with
data on GDP, inflation, unemployment, wage growth and monetary
policy.(ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, expect by 1220 GMT/8.20 AM ET, by
Sumanta Dey, 600 words)
Australian consumers cheer up, but wages a drag
SYDNEY - A measure of Australian consumer sentiment rises
strongly in August as households grow more optimistic on the
near-term economic outlook and fret less about their finances,
even as wage growth stays stuck at 16-year lows.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/CONSUMERSENTIMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, 500
words)
COMPANIES
Alibaba bonus scheme strengthens Ma's control
BEIJING - Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of Alibaba
Group Holding, holds deep sway over executive and board
appointments at China's biggest e-commerce company, and that
influence is set to strengthen further at the firm, which is
heading towards an initial share sale in New York that could
raise more than $15 billion later this year. (ALIBABA-BONUSES,
moved, pix, graphics, 900 words)
Australian gamer Echo in long contest for clientele with
rival Crown
SYDNEY - Australian gaming firm Echo Entertainment Group is
braced for a five-year battle over rich Asian punters with
billionaire James Packer's Crown Resorts as its rival builds a
luxury casino a mile from its key Sydney asset.(ECHO ENT
GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words)