UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
TOP STORIES
German slump, stagnant France paint dismal eurozone picture
BERLIN/PARIS - Germany's economy shrinks in the second quarter and France again fails to conjure up any growth, snuffing out any signs of a recovery in the euro zone which is now also weighed down by tit-for-tat sanctions with Russia. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), by Michelle Martin and Ingrid Melander, moved, 705 words)
Euro bond yields, stocks fall on economic setback fear
LONDON - Bond yields across the euro zone hit record lows and euro hovers near nine-month lows after Germany's shock economic contraction raises the odds of a fresh wave of stimulus from European Central Bank. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), by Sujata Rao, expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 ET, 700 words)
After China smartphone success, Lenovo plans leap forward overseas
BEIJING - China's Lenovo Group says first-quarter profit jumps 23 percent, beating estimates, as a surge in smartphone sales shows how quickly the world's biggest personal computer maker is transforming itself into a major player in mobile technology.(LENOVO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), by Gerry Shih, moved, 668 words)
ECONOMY
Japan machinery orders plunge; weak outlook challenges policymakers
TOKYO - Japan's core machinery orders tumble in April-June at their fastest since the last global financial crisis and only a modest rebound is seen in the current quarter - further challenging policymakers contending with a fragile economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/MACHINERY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 500 words)
Bank of Korea cuts rate, pressured to shore up growth
SEOUL - South Korea's central bank cuts the policy interest rate for the first time in 15 months, a move widely seen as capitulating to government pressure to shore up faltering growth. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo, 600 words)
COMPANIES
Germany's RWE sees supply risks as power sector crisis bites
FRANKFURT - Germany's RWE reports a 40 percent plunge in first-half profits, blaming loss-making power plants and warning that power supplies are under threat unless a European energy sector crisis is fixed. (RWE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 450 words)
ThyssenKrupp eyes first net profit in three years
FRANKFURT - Germany's ThyssenKrupp says it may return to profit this year and raises its forecasts again as a turnaround at its steel mill in Brazil and demand for elevators and chemicals plants bolster earnings. (THYSSENKRUPP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 433 words)
Aegon shares under pressure as investors eye Q3
FRANKFURT - Aegon's shares fall after the Dutch insurer says changes to some internal business models could affect results for the third quarter. (AEGON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 ET, 450 words)
UKRAINE CRISIS
European experts meet to tackle Russia food ban
BRUSSELS - Agricultural officials from all 28 European Union countries hold emergency talks to weigh the impact of Russia's ban on Western food imports and whether to compensate EU farmers. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-FOOD, expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 ET, by Barbara Lewis, 550 words)
