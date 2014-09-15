Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

China anxiety knocks shares, oil

LONDON - Stock markets fall after China's factory output grew at the weakest pace in nearly six years in August, while worries over the impact of another round of sanctions on Russian projects added to headwinds for Moscow-listed companies and the oil market.

Economists dial down China forecasts after weak August data

HONG KONG/BEIJING - Data showing that the Chinese economy quickly lost steam in August causes some economists to trim their 2014 growth forecasts for the country.

Sanctions will freeze big foreign oil projects in Russia

MOSCOW - Fresh U.S. and EU sanctions imposed on Moscow will bring an abrupt halt to exploration of Russia's huge Arctic and shale oil reserves and complicate financing of existing Russian projects from the Caspian Sea to Iraq and Ghana.

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/, moving shortly, 625 words

Four generations on, Heineken family still in charge

BRUSSELS - Four generations down from the founding father of Heineken, the brewing family shows no signs of wanting to relinquish control of the world's third largest beer maker even after an approach by rival SABMiller.

+See also:

- HEINEKEN HLD-M&A/SABMILLER (UPDATE 3), moved, 400 words

INVESTMENT

Investors team up to find path through risky dark pools

LONDON - Stock investors who recognise the risks of trading in anonymous "dark pools" but are unwilling to spurn them have found an alternative: club together.

Commodities brace for more woe ahead of Fed rate decision

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK - Major commodity markets, many already trading near multi-year lows, can face more pressure should the U.S. Federal Reserve fuel fresh gains in the U.S. currency, weighing on dollar-priced raw materials.

Reform paralysis, slow progress cloud Shanghai trade zone

HONG KONG - A disappointing first year for Shanghai's much-hyped free-trade zone, seen as a pet project of Premier Li Keqiang and billed as a reform laboratory, raises questions about China's commitment to opening up its markets as it wrestles with a slowing economy.

INSIGHT

EU legal fog lets Scots bank on politics to keep them in

BRUSSELS - If Scots vote for independence, it will be in part because they believe assurances that their small Atlantic peninsula can quit the United Kingdom without ever leaving the secure embrace of the European Union.

Alibaba worried about Facebook IPO as weighed Nasdaq vs NYSE

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd could have sold nearly $2 billion worth of stock without lifting a finger. All it had to do was list its shares on Nasdaq.

+ See also:

- ALIBABA GROUP-IPO/XIE (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Gerry Shih and Matthew Miller, 1,500 words

ECONOMY

World waits for white smoke from U.S. Fed

FRANKFURT - The U.S. Federal Reserve may give clearer hints on when it will hike the cost of borrowing in the United States in the coming week, as struggling Europe braces for a tight vote in Scotland on whether to leave the United Kingdom.

OECD slashes growth forecasts, urges aggressive ECB action

PARIS - The OECD slashes its growth forecasts for major developed economies, urging much more aggressive ECB stimulus to ward off the risk of deflation in a subdued euro zone.

Indian inflation eases to lowest in nearly 5 years

NEW DELHI - India's wholesale price inflation eased to its lowest level in nearly five years in August, but the central bank is likely to keep interest rates on hold later this month to prevent a revival in price pressures once the economy gains momentum.

COMPANIES

TUI Travel, TUI AG reach agreement on $8.4 bln merger

LONDON - Europe's biggest tour operator, TUI Travel, and majority owner TUI AG have agreed the terms of a merger, creating a the world's largest leisure and tourism group with a combined value of 6.5 billion euros ($8.42 billion).

Santander's Botin confirms positive earnings trends for 2014

SANTANDER - Spain's Santander new chairwoman Ana Botin confirms the bank is seeing positive earnings trends for 2014.

Danaher to buy Nobel Biocare for $2.2 bln including debt

ZURICH - U.S. healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp is to buy Nobel Biocare Holding AG for an agreed $2.2 billion, including debt, to expand in the global dental industry.

Denmark's TDC to buy Norway's cable firm Get As for $2.2 bln

COPENHAGEN - Danish telecom operator TDC has agreed to buy Norwegian cable company Get AS for around 12.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.2 billion) on a cash and debt free basis, trimming this year's dividend payout as a result, it says.

Tesco seeks way to be Britain's best-loved grocer again

THETFORD, England - Standing with bags of groceries outside discount store Lidl in Thetford, eastern England, Jodie McGloughlin explains simply why she turned her back on Britain's biggest retailer - its high prices.

European reinsurers see slowing price falls, new markets

ZURICH/MONACO - Major European reinsurers put a brave face on the outlook for an increasingly crowded business, seeing a slowing decline in prices and new opportunities in some markets.

H&M tops forecast with 19 pct rise in August sales

STOCKHOLM - Hennes & Mauritz's sales climbed nearly 20 percent in August, beating forecasts and extending what has been a strong run for the world's second-biggest fashion retailer this summer.

Air France shares dip as pilots start one-week strike

PARIS - Shares in Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM fall more than 3 percent as pilots at the French arm of the business begin a one-week strike over plans to cut costs.

+ See also:

- LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words

Tough time to sell Ukraine president's candy empire

LONDON - A chance to buy the candy empire of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is the kind of opportunity in a fast-growing market that would normally have multinational confectioners - like Nestle or Cadbury's parent Mondelez - drooling at the prospect.

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-TELECOMUNICATIONS, moved, by Maria Kiselyova and Pavel Polityuk, 850 words

Nissan faces battery plant cuts as electric car hopes fade

PARIS - Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is preparing to cut battery manufacturing, people familiar with the matter say, in a new reversal on electric cars that has reopened deep divisions with alliance partner Renault.

Costly, cheaper eye drugs have similar side effects - study

LONDON - Injecting Roche's cancer drug Avastin as a cheap eye treatment does not appear to increase deaths or serious side effects, according to an independent study that is likely to fuel a row over the medicine's unapproved use.

Sinopec to sell $17.5 bln retail stake in privatisation push

HONG KONG/BEIJING - State-controlled oil giant Sinopec Corp unveils a plan to sell a $17.5 billion stake in its retail business, marking the country's biggest privatisation push since President Xi Jinping came to power almost two years ago.