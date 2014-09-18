Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Bets for volatile pound soar as Scotland votes
LONDON - Financial investors step up hedging against sharp
fluctuations over the next 24 hours in the value of Britain's
pound as Scots begin to vote in a referendum on independence
that polls suggest is too close to call. (MARKETS-FOREX/STERLING
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Anirban Nag, 450 words)
ECB dishes out first new ultra-long loans to boost lending
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank hand outs the first of
its new four-year loans, the flagship tool in a stimulus package
it hopes will stave off price deflation and revive the ailing
euro zone economy. (ECB-FUNDING/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0930
GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Eva Taylor, 600 words)
Dollar hits 6-year peak on yen, ECB aims cash hose
LONDON - The dollar vaults to a six-year peak on the yen as
the Federal Reserve's outlook for rising rates underlines the
diverging path between the United states and the rest of the
rich world. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones,
880 words)
+ See also:
- USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 5, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Michael
Flaherty and Howard Schneider, 800 words)
Alibaba set to price IPO shares amid investor frenzy
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is set to
sell some $22 billion of shares, capping a two-week road show
that drew frenzied interest from investors worldwide and may be
the world's largest ever initial public offering.
(ALIBABA-IPO/PRICING, moved, 470 words)
ECONOMY
Russia to pass toughest budget in years as sanctions bite
MOSCOW - Russia's government will approve its toughest
budget in years, relying on optimistic forecasts for oil prices
at a time when borrowing abroad to cover any deficit slippage
will be tough due to tightening Western sanctions.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-BUDGET, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by
Lidia Kelly, 400 words)
EBRD warns of erosion of post-Cold War "peace dividend"
LONDON - The European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development warns the crisis with Russia and Ukraine could erode
some of the "peace dividend" eastern Europe gained when the Cold
War ended. (EBRD-RUSSIA/, moved, by Marc Jones, 575 words)
Japan's frail business mood, exports show economic strain
TOKYO - Confidence at Japanese manufacturers fell the most
in nearly two years in September as a tax increase hit the
economy harder than expected, while exports slid in August in a
further sign that conditions have deteriorated in the crucial
third quarter. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (WRAPUP), moved, by
Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White, 825 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White,
550 words
SNB keeps cap on franc, ready to take further measures
ZURICH - The Swiss National Bank keeps its cap on the franc
at 1.20 per euro, reiterating its commitment to defend the limit
with currency intervention and to take further measures
immediately if necessary. (SWISS-SNB/RATES (UPDATE 2), expect by
1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 450 words)
UK retail sales recover after stagnant July
LONDON - British retail sales growth recovered last month
after stagnating in July, driven by strong sales of furniture
and a rush to buy high-powered vacuum cleaners, official data
shows. (BRITAIN ECONOMY/, moved, 370 words)
China home prices fall for fourth straight month in August
BEIJING - China home prices fell in August for a fourth
straight month, official data shows, underlining a deepening
downtrend in the property market that is increasingly weighing
on the broad economy. (CHINA-PROPERTY/PRICES (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing, 835 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/POLICY (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words
COMPANIES
Bayer reshapes with plan to list plastics unit
FRANKFURT - Germany's Bayer plans to list its less
profitable plastics business on the stock market in a deal that
could value the division at around $13 billion as it seeks to
focus entirely on healthcare and crop science. (BAYER-PLASTICS/
(UPDATE 3), by Ludwig Burger, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 500
words)
Russia's Gazprom cuts output plans, hurt by Ukraine crisis
MOSCOW - Gazprom has sharply downsized gas production plans
for this year, expecting lowest output since the financial
crisis-stricken 2009, after cutting supplies to Ukraine over
crisis and ceding market share to other producers.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAZPROM, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Vladimir
Soldatkin, 600 words)
Sony shares slide 10 pct after dividend scrapped
TOKYO - Sony Corp shares fall more than 10 percent in their
biggest drop in more than 10 months after the Japanese consumer
electronics maker announced deep losses in its smartphone
business and scrapped its dividend for the first time since it
listed in 1958. (SONY-OUTLOOK/SHARES (UPDATE 1), moved, 500
words)
+ See also:
- SONY-OUTLOOK/ (TIMELINE), moved, 300 words
Swiss pump maker Sulzer in merger talks with Dresser-Rand
Swiss pump maker Sulzer says it is in talks on a potential
combination with U.S. compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand,
a deal that will create a machinery company with a combined
market valuation exceeding $10 billion. (SULZER-DRESSER RAND
GRP/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 540 words)
Ericsson to cut 1,000 staff as firm quits modems
STOCKHOLM - Ericsson, the world's top mobile network
equipment market, will stop developing modems, shutting a
loss-making unit it took on after joint venture partner
STMicroelectronics pulled out a year ago. (ERICSSON/MODEMS
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Sven Nordenstam, 450 words)
EasyJet ups dividend payout ratio, buys more planes
LONDON - Budget airline easyJet signals confidence in future
growth by lifting its dividend payout ratio to 40 percent and
adding 27 new planes to its fleet through exercising rights held
with Airbus. (EASYJET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Sarah Young, 475 words)
Dubai regulator imposes curbs on local Espirito Santo bank
DUBAI - The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) says
that it is imposing restrictions on ES Bankers (Dubai) Ltd
(ESBD), part of Espirito Santo group, after the Portuguese group
ran into financial difficulties. (EMIRATES-ESPIRITO/BANKING
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)
Hyundai spends record $10 bln bid for trophy property
SEOUL - Hyundai Motor Group will pay a record $10 billion
for the site of its new headquarters in Seoul's high-end Gangnam
district, out-bidding Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and raising
investor concerns that it is wasting cash on a trophy property.
(KEPCO-REALESTATE/HYUNDAI MOTOR (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by
Joyce Lee, 720 words)