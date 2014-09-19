Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
UK markets bounce after Scotland rejects independence
LONDON - Investors in British financial markets breathe a
sigh of relief after Scotland votes against independence,
sparing them prolonged and unprecedented uncertainty that a
break up of the United Kingdom might have unleashed.
(SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/MARKETS (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moving
shortly, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 800
words
China fines GSK $489 mln, jails executives - Xinhua
BEIJING - China has fined British pharmaceuticals giant
GlaxoSmithKline Plc 3 billion yuan ($488.8 million) for paying
out bribes in what is a record penalty for China, the state news
agency Xinhua says. (GSK-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300
words)
Vivendi, Telefonica seal $9.3 bln Brazil broadband deal
PARIS/MADRID - French media group Vivendi signed a 7.2
billion euro (9.29 billion US dollar) deal to sell Spain's
Telefonica its broadband business GVT in Brazil, where the
Spanish group aims to become a market leader. (VIVENDI-GVT/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 410 words)
Alibaba IPO prices at top of range, raising $21.8 bln
Alibaba Group Holding priced its initial public offering at
$68 a share, the top end of the expected range, raising $21.8
billion, in the latest sign of strong investor appetite for the
Chinese e-commerce juggernaut. (ALIBABA-IPO/ (WRAPUP 6, TV,
PICTURE), moved, by Liana B. Baker, Jessica Toonkel and Deepa
Seetharaman, 1,020 words)
SCOTLAND
EU relief at Scottish "no" tinged with fear of nationalism
BRUSSELS/PARIS - European Union and NATO officials express
relief at Scotland's clear vote against independence from
Britain, but some fret that the genie of separatism is now out
of the bottle in Europe. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/EUROPE
(PICTURE), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Alastair MacDonald and
Paul Taylor, 800 words)
INVESTMENT
Ireland shakes up fund rules in bid to improve management
DUBLIN - Investment funds based in Ireland will no longer
have to hire Irish residents as directors under a central bank
plan to improve oversight of one of the global fund industry's
biggest hubs. (IRELAND-FUNDS/, moved, by Carmel Crimmins, 870
words)
Investors grapple with slow-release ECB bazooka
LONDON - Investors are increasingly balancing the temptation
of betting the European Central Bank (ECB) will eventually
deploy a full bond-buying bazooka to spur growth with the meagre
results of recently deployed artillery. (MARKETS-ECB-STOCKS/,
expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Francesco Canepa, 800 words)
ECONOMY
ECB's Coeure and Germany's Asmussen call for German tax cuts
FRANKFURT - A top European Central Bank policymaker and a
senior German government official have made a joint call for
Germany to promote investment and cut taxes on workers' pay to
support a recovery in the euro zone economy. (ECB-GERMANY/TAX,
moved, 210 words)
US Treasury's Lew says growth lagging in euro zone, Japan
CAIRNS, Australia - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew says
the global economy continues to underperform, particularly the
euro area and Japan, while a number of emerging market economies
were also slowing. (G20-AUSTRALIA/LEW (UPDATE 1, PICTURE),
moved, 250 words)
Japan govt cuts economic view, warns of stalling consumption
TOKYO - Japan's government cut its overall economic
assessment for the first time in five months as private
consumption is struggling to recover from the slump caused by
April's sales tax hike, clouding the outlook for a sustained
recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/REPORT, moved, 400 words)
China c.bank survey shows business confidence dips in Q3
BEIJING - Business confidence among Chinese entrepreneurs
fell in the third quarter - marking the third consecutive
quarter of decline - a central bank survey shows, mirroring
signs of fragility in the economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/SURVEY (UPDATE
1), moved, 150 words)
As heat leaves mining, rest of Australia gets to breathe
SYDNEY - Australia's miners face tough times amid a meteoric
fall in the price of their cash cow, iron ore, but there are
plenty of reasons to believe the rest of the economy can weather
the storm and perhaps even profit from it.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/MINING, moved, by Wayne Cole, 850 words)
COMPANIES
SAP buys expenses software maker Concur for $7.3 bln
FRANKFURT - Germany's SAP agrees to buy U.S. expenses
software maker Concur for $7.3 billion in cash, its biggest
acquisition to date, significantly strengthening its position in
cloud computing. (CONCUR TECH-SAP SE/M&A (UPDATE 3), expect by
0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Harro Ten Wolde, 700 words)
Yamal, Russia's gas megaplan, a symbol of sanctions defiance
MOSCOW - Dozens of Russian energy ventures are in jeopardy
due to Western sanctions on technology and funding. Looming over
them all, a giant project the Kremlin is bent on saving no
matter what. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-YAMAL, moved, by Katya
Golubkova and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 990 words)
Maserati buy sparked first concerns over China's Ultrasonic
FRANKFURT - When a top executive at Ultrasonic first bought
a Maserati, the German bankers who introduced the Chinese shoe
company to the Frankfurt stock exchange started to worry. But no
one had any idea that two Ultrasonic executives would soon stand
accused of disappearing with the company's cash, the banker who
led the listing says. (ULTRASONIC-LOANS/BANKERS, expect by 1400
GMT/1000 AM ET, by Chris Steitz and Edward Taylor, 600 words)
See also:
- ULTRASONIC-DISAPPEARANCE/NOMURA HLDGS (PICTURE), moved, by
Saeed Azhar and Prakash Chakravarti, 800 words
Arkema offers to buy Total's Bostik adhesives unit
PARIS - French oil major Total says it has received an offer
from chemicals group Arkema to buy its Bostik adhesives unit for
1.74 billion euros ($2.24 billion). (ARKEMA-BOSTIK (UPDATE 1),
moved, 240 words)
Evraz says considering IPO of its North American assets
MOSCOW - Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz is considering an
initial public offering (IPO) of its North American steel
assets, the company says. (RUSSIA-EVRAZ/IPO, moved, 100 words)
Apple's iPhone 6 Plus includes chips from Qualcomm, Skyworks
SAN FRANCISCO - Apple's iPhone 6 Plus uses chips from
Qualcomm, Skyworks Solutions, Avago Technologies and other
companies, according to gadget repair firm iFixit, which pried
one of the devices open in Melbourne. (USA-APPLE/TEARDOWN
(UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Noel Randewich, 500 words)
Food companies, restaurants add protein to beef up profits
NEW YORK - Though diet studies disagree about what's worse
for you, carbohydrates or fat, most say nice things about eating
protein, including its potential for better weight control.
(USA-RETAIL/PROTEIN (GRAPHICS, PICTURE), moved, by Yasmeen
Abutaleb, 1,060 words)