TOP STORIES
Siemens to buy Dresser-Rand in U.S. shale gas boom
FRANKFURT - Germany's Siemens agrees to buy U.S. oilfield
equipment maker Dresser-Rand for $7.6 billion in cash, hoping to
ride a shale gas boom in the United States.
(DRESSERRAND-M&A/SIEMENS (WRAPUP 3), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET,
by Georgina Prodhan, 700 words)
Tesco cuts outlook after finding accounting error
LONDON - Tesco cut its profit forecast for the third time
this year after finding it had overstated first half profits,
the latest in a series of blows to the reputation of Britain's
biggest grocer. (TESCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
James Davey, 635 words)
Alibaba IPO ranks as world's biggest after more shares sold
HONG KONG - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's initial public
offering now ranks as the world's biggest in history at $25
billion, as the e-commerce giant and some of its shareholders
sell additional shares. (ALIBABA-IPO/VALUE (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Elzio Barreto, 300 words)
China worries hit stocks, commodities before PMI data
LONDON - Concern about a slowdown in China hammer stocks and
commodities, while signs of differences between major economic
powers on the need to stimulate growth further clouds the
outlook. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Nigel
Stephenson, 600 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
London Metal Exchange to launch own clearing house
LONDON - The London Metal Exchange (LME) launches a new
clearing house, seeking to increase income and boost development
of new products, following the takeover of the LME by Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing Ltd in 2012. (LME-CLEARING/, moved, by
Eric Onstad, 310 words)
UK firms with big pension schemes face share price drag
LONDON - Investors penalise companies with big pension
liabilities even when the schemes are well funded, a report on
Monday showed, underpinning the drive of many firms to ditch
their obligations to retirees. (PENSIONS-STOCKS/REPORT, moved,
by Simon Jessop, 670 words)
ECONOMY
Relief over Scotland gives way to 'Great Stagnation' worries
BRUSSELS - Scotland's rejection of independence and a lack
of any fireworks at a Fed meeting last week have calmed
investors enough to shift the focus back to what some call the
"Great Stagnation", and how to avoid it. (GLOBALECONOMY/ (GLOBAL
ECONOMY WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Robin Emmott, 885 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (PREVIEW), moved, 335 words
Obama tries Reagan touch on economy, but wages weigh
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama, stumping for the
Democrats ahead of November's congressional elections, has twice
invoked Ronald Reagan's seminal campaign question: "are you
better off than you were four years ago?" (USA-ECONOMY/OBAMA,
moved, by Jason Lange and Roberta Rampton, 825 words)
OECD says Japan's inflation goal hard to meet
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan must make a new commitment quickly
to meet its 2 percent inflation target because achieving that
goal by next spring will be difficult, a senior official at the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/OECD (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 440
words)
New Zealand PM storms to 3rd term but faces slower growth
WELLINGTON - New Zealand markets rally as Prime Minister
John Key secures the country's first majority government in
almost 20 years on a promise to maintain a strong economy, but
slowing growth in China may challenge his outlook.
(NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Naomi Tajitsu, 600
words)
COMPANIES
After China, GlaxoSmithKline faces pressure for change
LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline may have closed one chapter in a
saga of corruption allegations by accepting a $489 million fine
in China, but the drugmaker has its work cut out to win back
sceptical investors. (GSK-CHINA/CHANGE, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM
ET, by Ben Hirschler and Simon Jessop, 750 words)
Total lowers 2017 production target, unveils cost cuts
LONDON - French oil major Total seeks to reassure investors
with a new cost-cutting plan at its annual investor day in
London as it lowers its 2017 production target after major
projects suffered setbacks. [TOTAL-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, by Dmitry Zhdannikov, 200 words)
Ultrasonic CEO resurfaces in China, says to return funds
SHANGHAI - The missing chief executive of embattled
German-listed Chinese shoe maker Ultrasonic AG has resurfaced in
China to deny absconding with millions of dollars of company
money, telling local media he has been travelling and lost his
phone. (ULTRASONIC-DISAPPEARANCE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Adam
Jourdan and John Ruwitch, 645 words)
Mitsubishi offers $1.4 billion for Norway fish farmer Cermaq
OSLO - Japan's Mitsubishi Corp made a $1.4 billion agreed
bid for Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq, offering a 14 percent
premium to the current share price and winning over the
government, which controls a 59-percent stake.
(CERMAQ-MITSUBISHI/BID (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)
Russian car industry facing lacklustre two years - Ford JV
MOSCOW - Russia's auto market shows no signs of improving in
the next two years having been hit by an economic slowdown and
weak rouble, the head of Ford Motor Co's Russian venture told
Reuters. (RUSSIA-SUMMIT/FORD MOTOR-SOLLERS (RUSSIA SUMMIT),
moved, by Gleb Stolyarov and Maria Kiselyova, 1,060 words)
VW seeks higher margins with China-only luxury sedan-sources
SHANGHAI - Volkswagen will launch a VW-badged luxury sedan
designed solely for China next year in its pursuit of higher
margins, say two people with knowledge of the plan, in a move
that could put it in direct competition with its premium brand
Audi. (VOLKSWAGEN-CHINA/, moved, by Shen and Kazunori Takada,
700 words)