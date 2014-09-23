Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Chinese factories accelerate as euro zone growth slows

LONDON/BEIJING - Chinese manufacturing activity unexpectedly picked up this month but euro zone business growth is slightly weaker than expected, despite firms cutting prices for the 30th month in a row, surveys show. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), expect by 1030 GMT/0630 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Jake Spring, 700 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Jake Spring, 965 words

- PMI-FLASH/FRANCE, moved, 360 words

- PMI-FLASH/GERMANY, moved, 420 words

Yara, CF in talks to create $27 bln fertiliser giant

OSLO - Norway's Yara International is in talks with Chicago-based CF Industries about a possible merger of equals, the firms say, a deal that would create a fertiliser giant with a market value of more than $27 billion. (YARA INTL-CF INDUSTRIES/M&A (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Philips to split off lighting business, form separate firm

AMSTERDAM - Philips says the 120-year-old company will be split in two, creating a stand-alone lighting operation and a 15-billion euro consumer and healthcare arm. (PHILIPS-SPIN OFF/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Anthony Deutsch and Thomas Escritt, 460 words)

Euro zone weighs on stocks, China soothes commodities

LONDON - Another batch of downbeat data from Europe leaves world shares on course for a third day of losses, although commodities get a break from recent selling after a reading on China's massive factory sector outpaces the market's bleak expectations. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 1,020 words)

INSIGHT

Frankfurt exchange's China dream turns to nightmare

FRANKFURT/SHANGHAI - When Deutsche Boerse set off eight years ago to lure Chinese companies to Germany with fast listings and low fees, it dreamed of one day landing a giant like Alibaba. (GERMANY-DEUTSCHEBOERSE/CHINA (INSIGHT), moved, by Edward Taylor, Andreas Kröner, Christoph Steitz and John Ruwitch, 1,560 words)

ECONOMY

UK public finances show further slippage, income tax weak

LONDON - Britain's public finances continue to deteriorate after a weak start to the financial year, posing a challenge for finance minister George Osborne as next year's national election approaches. (BRITAIN-BORROWING/, moved, 500 words)

COMPANIES

AstraZeneca, Shire fall as U.S. move punctures deal hopes

LONDON - Shares in drugmakers AstraZeneca and Shire fall more than 5 percent as the U.S. Treasury takes steps to curb "inversion" deals that allow companies to escape high U.S. taxes by reincorporating abroad. (TAXINVERSION/TREASURY-ASTRAZENECA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 550 words)

M&S frees Alan Stewart to take up Tesco CFO role early

LONDON - British retailer Marks & Spencer has allowed Alan Stewart, its departing chief finance officer, to join troubled rival Tesco in the same role two months early following an appeal from Tesco's new chief executive Dave Lewis. (TESCO-CFO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 205 words)

Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo steps up for London float

LONDON - British luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo says it will float on the London Stock Exchange, with owner JAB Luxury offering existing shares in a deal which could value the firm at least 700 million pounds ($1.2 billion). (JIMMY CHOO-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Freya Berry and Astrid Wendlandt, 400 words)

Raiffeisen Bank can't rule out impact from Russia sanctions

VIENNA - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International cannot rule out that new sanctions on Russia could hurt its banking business over time but it sees no need for a capital increase, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda says. (RAIFFSEN BK INTL-RUSSIA/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 500 words)

Santander closing in on Unicredit's Pioneer stake-sources

MILAN - Spanish bank Santander has emerged as frontrunner to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in Italian rival Unicredit's asset management division Pioneer, sources close to the matter tell Reuters. (UNICREDIT-SANTANDER/PIONEER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gianluca Semeraro, 675 words)

StanChart in talks with Pepper over HK unit - sources

Standard Chartered is in advanced talks to sell its Hong Kong consumer finance business to finance firm Pepper Australia Pty Ltd in a deal that could fetch between $500 million to $700 million, people familiar with the deal says. (STANCHART-M&A/HONGKONG (UPDATE 1), moved, 425 words)

IKEA's next style revolution: itself

ALMHULT, Sweden - Having redesigned kitchens, bathrooms and sitting rooms around the world, IKEA has decided to redesign itself. (IKEA-DESIGN/ (PICTURE), moved, by Mia Shanley, 810 words)

Tate & Lyle warns on profit again, shares slump

LONDON - British food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle says lingering supply chain problems and a more competitive market for its Splenda sucralose sweetener will hit annual profit, sending its shares to a three-year low. (TATE & LYLE-WARNING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Big miners struggle to tame China with iron ore glut

BEIJING - Plans by the world's top iron ore miners to knock out high-cost rivals with a flood of cheap ore have had some success, but are meeting resistance where they had hoped to make the biggest inroads - in China. (CHINA-IRON/, moved, by David Stanway, 900 words)

+ See also:

- FORTESCUE-CHINA/, moved, 350 words

- RUSSIA-OIL/CHINA, moved, 200 words