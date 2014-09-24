Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
ECB to keep loose policy "for long time" - Draghi
PARIS - The European Central Bank will keep monetary policy
loose for as long as it takes to push ultra-low inflation in the
euro zone back up closer to the two percent level, its president
Mario Draghi says. (ECB-DRAGHI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mark John,
370 words)
German business morale falls for fifth straight month
BERLIN - German business sentiment falls for fifth
consecutive month to its lowest level in 1-1/2 years, dampening
expectations for a strong third quarter rebound in Europe's
largest economy. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO (UPDATE 1), expect by 0900
GMT/5 AM ET, by Annika Breidthardt, 400 words)
European stocks pause after sell-off; oil slips further
PARIS - European equities take a breather following a sharp
two-day slide, helped by a renewed pledge by the European
Central Bank's President Mario Draghi to keep monetary policy
loose for as long as it takes, while oil slips further on supply
concerns. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Blaise
Robinson, 700 words)
Tesco-style accounting risks well known in retail industry
LONDON - Tesco's disclosure of huge accounting mistakes over
contracts with its suppliers shocked industry analysts and
executives, but not because they didn't realise the potential
for disaster. (TESCOACCOUNTING/, moved, by Tom Bergin, 925
words)
ECONOMY
IMF expects China's 2015 growth to be "well above" 7 percent
MANILA - China's economy will likely grow faster than
previously thought in 2015, the International Monetary Fund
says, downplaying the risks of the cooling property market in
the world's second-largest economy. (IMF-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 450 words)
Reuters poll on European Central Bank monetary policy
BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed over 65 economists and
analysts on the outcome of the European Central Bank's October
policy meeting and the outlook for the bank's refinancing and
deposit rates over the next six quarters. (ECB-RATES/POLL,
expect at 1220 GMT/08.20 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)
Fed's George wants to raise U.S. rates soon, gradually
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The U.S. Federal Reserve should begin
raising rates soon or risk stoking future inflation and further
distorting financial markets where too many investors are
already taking excessive risks, Kansas City Federal Reserve
President Esther George says. (USA-FED/GEORGE-RATES (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Ann Saphir, 400 words)
Italian consumer morale rises for first time in four months
ROME - Italian consumer confidence rose for the first time
in four months in September, data shows. National statistics
bureau ISTAT's headline consumer morale index gained marginally
to 102.0 in September from 101.9 in August. The median forecast
in a Reuters survey of 13 analysts had pointed to a decline to
101.5. (ITALY-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 250 words)
EU antitrust head not swayed by anti-Americanism, bullies
BRUSSELS - Margrethe Vestager says that neither "loud
people" in business and government nor "anti-Americanism" will
sway her rulings on antitrust cases when she becomes the
European Union's new competition commissioner.
(EU-ANTITRUST/VESTAGER (INTERVIEW), moved, by Foo Yun Chee and
Alastair Macdonald, 690 words)
Australia cuts 2015 iron ore price forecast as supply grows
SYDNEY - Australia trims its forecast iron ore price for
2015 due to rising supplies, but still expects a rebound from
current five-year lows as higher cost producers are forced out
of the market. (AUSTRALIA-MINING/BREE (UPDATE 1), moved, by
James Regan, 450 words)
COMPANIES
RBS cuts sale price for Citizens shares to $21.50 in IPO
LONDON/BANGALORE - Citizens Financial Group Inc sells shares
in its initial public offering at $21.50 apiece, lower than
expected and valuing the U.S. unit of Britain's Royal Bank of
Scotland at $12 billion. (CITIZENS-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, 620 words)
+ See also:
- BANCO SANTANDER SA UNICREDIT/, moved, 200 words
Adecco says underlying revenue rises at start of Q3
ZURICH - Adecco, the world' largest temporary staffing
company by sales, says underlying revenues rose in the first two
months of the third quarter, but sales in September were weaker
than usual. (ADECCO-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)
TNT Express warns of lower margins, competition fine
AMSTERDAM - Dutch logistics company TNT Express warns that
low growth in Europe will hit margins in the third quarter and
announces it is setting aside 50 million euros to settle an
anti-competitiveness investigation by French authorities.
(TNTEXPRESS-FORECAST/, moved, 240 words)
Air France says proposes to suspend Transavia Europe plans
PARIS - Air France reaffirms its proposal to suspend plans
to expand its Transavia Europe unit in an effort to end a strike
by pilots, denying comments by French Transport Minister Alain
Vidalies that it has abandoned the project. (AIR FRANCE
KLM-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 285 words)
UK to ban deals between motor insurers, comparison sites
LONDON - A British competition watchdog says it will ban
agreements between price comparison websites and motor insurers
that stop insurers from making their products available more
cheaply on other online platforms. (INSURANCE-AUTOS/REPORT
(UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)
Hyundai Motor land bid sparks strikes, complicates talks
SEOUL - A $10 billion bid by Hyundai Motor Co and two
affiliates for a plot of land in Seoul could delay resolution of
perennially contentious wage talks, with auto workers angered by
news of the deal striking for a second day. (HYUNDAI
MOTOR-LAND/, moved, 470 words)
Samsung SDS sets prelim price for $1 bln-plus float - source
SEOUL - Samsung SDS Co Ltd has set an initial offer price
for its shares, valuing it at about 15.47 trillion won ($14.88
billion), says a person with direct knowledge of the matter,
ahead of what is expected to be South Korea's biggest listing
this year. (SAMSUNG SDS-LISTING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joyce
Lee, 500 words)
Losing talent, Infosys allows staff to use Twitter, Facebook
MUMBAI - Infosys Ltd's new CEO has come up with a novel
approach to reviving the financial fortunes of India's
trailblazing outsourcing firm: use Facebook at work, tweet, but
get the job done. (INFOSYS-CEO/STRATEGY, moved, by Nivedita
Bhattacharjee, 750 words)