TOP STORIES

Rosneft may back out of Morgan Stanley oil deal - sources

LONDON - Rosneft, Russia's biggest crude oil producer, may back out of a deal to buy Morgan Stanley's oil trading unit because Western sanctions make it virtually impossible to finance day-to-day operations, three sources close to the state-controlled company say. (MORGAN STANLEY-ROSNEFT/ (PICTURE), moved, 670 words)

Euro Zone private sector loans contract for 28th month - ECB

FRANKFURT - Lending to euro zone households and companies contracted for the 28th months in a row in August, though at a slower pace, as the European Central Bank steps up its efforts to get credit flowing again and revive growth. (ECB-MONEY/M3 (UPDATE 1), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Eva Taylor, 500 words)

Ukraine sees Kiev applying for EU membership in 6 years

KIEV - Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko says he will present a broad plan of social and economic reforms to allow his former Soviet republic to apply for membership of the European Union in six years time. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/PRESIDENT (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 387 words)

GlaxoSmithKline appoints RBS's Hampton as next chairman

LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline chooses Philip Hampton, who currently chairs Royal Bank of Scotland, as its next chairman - taking the helm in 2015 at Britain's biggest drugmaker in the wake of a big bribery scandal in China and flagging U.S. sales. (GSK-MOVES/CHAIRMAN (UPDATE 4), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 750 words)

MARKETS

Dollar marches to four-year high, euro, oil wilt

LONDON - The dollar hits a four-year high oil hovers near a two-year low, as investors wager the United States will be one of the few economies healthy enough to wean itself off of central bank aid in the near future. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Euro falls to 22-month low vs dollar on rate outlooks

LONDON - The euro hits a 22-month low against a buoyant dollar on as the prospect of diverging monetary policy between the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank swings rate differentials decisively in the greenback's favour. (MARKETS-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Anirban Nag, 750 words)

UK moves to extend Libor laws to currency, other benchmarks

LONDON - Britain takes a first step towards widening new laws that govern the setting of Libor, the global interest rate benchmark tainted by a manipulation scandal, to include a range of other financial reference rates, notably foreign exchange. (BRITAIN-REGULATIONS/BENCHMARKS, moved, 220 words)

ECONOMY

Russian businessmen back Putin but fret over isolation

MOSCOW - Russian businessmen have rallied behind President Putin in the Ukraine crisis, but some are worried the country is on a path towards more central control of the economy, less democracy and a return to the days of the "evil empire." (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-BUSINESS (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Elizabeth Piper and Timothy Heritage, 800 words)

Reuters quarterly poll on global stock markets

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed hundreds of equity strategists on how top stock market indexes will perform over the next year. (MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/WRAPUP, expect at 1320 GMT/09.20 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Rahul Karunakar, 600 words)

Japan, US remain apart in trade talks, dealing blow for TPP

WASHINGTON - Japan and the United States fail to make progress in bilateral talks, both sides say, dealing a blow to hopes of sealing an ambitious multilateral trade deal this year. (JAPAN-TRADE/USA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Krista Hughes, 200 words)

COMPANIES

Spain's Mapfre buys Direct Line's German, Italian units

MADRID - Spanish insurance company Mapfre will buy the Italian and German businesses of Britain's largest motor insurer Direct Line for 550 million euros ($702.19 million) in a deal that will immediately boost earnings, Mapfre says. (DIRECT LINE INS-M&A/MAPFRE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Day and Karen Rebelo, 325 words)

Airbus raises jet demand forecast, sees China growth

TOULOUSE - Airbus raises its 20-year forecast for jet demand, citing growth in emerging markets, with China on the brink of becoming the world's aviation powerhouse. (AIRBUS GROUP-FORECAST/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 650 words)

H&M blames warm weather for slowdown in sales growth

STOCKHOLM - Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reports quarterly profits in line with analysts' forecasts but says sales growth has slowed so far in September as unusually warm weather delays purchases of autumn collections. (HENNES & MAURITZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Mia Shanley, 360 words)

Uncertainty risks sale of Telecom Italia's Argentina unit

MILAN/BUENOS AIRES - Telecom Italia's $960 million sale of its Argentina unit to Mexican billionaire David Martinez appears to be at risk as local regulators have not yet decided whether to approve the deal only hours before a Thursday deadline set by the Italian group. (TELECOM ITALIA-ARGENTINA/ expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Danilo Masoni and Juliana Castilla, 500 words)

Lloyd's of London says profit jumps 21 pct in first half

LONDON - The Lloyd's of London insurance market posts a rise in headline first-half profit, boosted by sharp gains in its investment returns, but highlights that market conditions are becoming increasingly challenging. (LLOYDSOFLONDON-RESULTS/, moved, 285 words)

Bulgaria counts cost of bank crisis ahead of election

SOFIA - Daniel Bozhilov may soon have to turn to friends for cash to keep his small consulting business afloat because he is a customer of Corpbank, which shut its doors in June after a run on deposits. (BULGARIA-BANKING/CORPBANK, moved, by Tsvetelia Tsolova, 1,230 words)

Panasonic in talks with auto parts maker Ficosa - sources

TOKYO - Panasonic Corp is in talks about taking a stake in Spanish auto parts maker Ficosa International SA, sources with knowledge of the matter say, part of its big push into the automotive field as it seeks more stable profits. (FICOSA-M&A/PANASONIC (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)