TOP STORIES
Russia moves to take control of oil firm from billionaire
MOSCOW - Russia seizes shares in an oil company from
billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov's conglomerate Sistema, moving
closer to taking over the firm amid investor fears the Kremlin
is stepping up state intervention in the economy.
(RUSSIA-YEVTUSHENKOV/STOCKS-BASHNEFT (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900
GMT/5 AM ET, by Maria Kiselyova, 600 words)
Lloyds Bank sells further 11.5 percent stake in TSB
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group says it has sold a further
11.5 percent stake in TSB in a share placing to investors that
required no discount to the market price following strong
demand. (LLOYDS BANKING-TSB BANKING GRP/ (UPDATE 4), moving
shortly, by Matt Scuffham and Freya Berry, 560 words)
Dollar holds near 4-year high, European equities slip
LONDON - The dollar holds near a four-year high against a
basket of currencies, fuelled by the biggest yield advantage
over the euro in nearly 15 years as the Federal Reserve
contemplates hiking interest rates. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4),
moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 550 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Dollar's surge raises questions about harm to U.S. economy
LONDON - The dollar surge in the third quarter has raised
questions of how long U.S. policymakers will remain silent
before warning against its negative impact on growth and the
Federal Reserve's ability to normalise monetary policy as
planned. (MARKETS-INVESTMENT FOCUS), expect by 1600 GMT/12 ET,
by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)
Mrs Watanabe jumps on yen-selling bandwagon
TOKYO - Japan's legions of retail foreign-exchange traders,
popularly known as Mrs Watanabe, are betting against the yen
after it slumped to six-year lows recently.
(MARKETS-JAPAN/YEN-RETAIL, moved, by Kentaro Sugiyama, 1,000
words)
HKEx eyes Oct 27 for trading link with Shanghai - sources
HONG KONG - A landmark trading link between Hong Kong
Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange
is expected to be launched on Oct 27, people with direct
knowledge of the matter tell Reuters. (HONGKONG-SHANGHAI SE/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Michelle Price, 380 words)
ECONOMY
Japan inflation slows, threatening economic policy agenda
TOKYO - Japan's annual core consumer inflation eased in
August in another sign that the Bank of Japan could eventually
be forced to take additional easing steps to meet its 2 percent
price goal sometime next fiscal year. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/PRICES
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White, 660 words)
As Singapore's economy restructures, some short-term pain
SINGAPORE - Data centre operator IO is just the kind of
company Singapore wants to see in its future as cost pressures
erode its competitiveness in the traditional low-end
manufacturing that once helped make it an "Asian Tiger" economy.
(SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Masayuki Kitano and
Aradhana Aravindan, 600 words)
House prices in England and Wales stagnate - Hometrack
LONDON - Asking prices for houses in England and Wales
flatlined in September for the first time in 19 months,
according to a survey that shows a small fall in prices in
London. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/HOUSEPRICES, moved, 250 words)
COMPANIES
Alibaba options set for strong demand on market debut
NEW YORK - The newest way to bet on the fortunes of Chinese
e-commerce heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will debut on
Monday when its stock options go live for trading, and investors
should look for the initial action to be very busy, but also
choppy and potentially pricey. (ALIBABA-OPTIONS/, moved, by
Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, 935 words)
Chinese firms may struggle to float in Europe
WARSAW - With Frankfurt likely out of bounds for Chinese
company flotations after a series of corporate problems, their
advisers would be forgiven for seeking alternative
capital-raising venues around Europe. They will probably find it
tough going. (ULTRASONIC-DISAPPEARANCE/POLAND-BOURSE, moved, by
Jakub Iglewski, 1,095 words)
Telecom Italia should not sell Argentine unit - investors
MILAN - Telecom Italia should hang on to its controlling
stake in Telecom Argentina, the Italian group's small investors
association Asati says ahead of a key board meeting on the unit.
(TELECOMITALIA-ARGENTINA/ASATI), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by
Stephen Jewkes, 250 words)
Britain's De La Rue plunges after double profit warning
LONDON - British banknote printer De La Rue has warned on
profit for both the current and next year and says it could cut
its full-year dividend due to lower contract prices, sending its
shares plunging. (DE LA RUE-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly,
520 words)
Air France resists pilot pay demands
PARIS - Air France-KLM says it will continue to develop a
low-cost airline in France, dismissing union demands for the
unit's pilots to have full Air France pay and conditions as
"completely contrary" to the low-cost model. (AIR FRANCE
KLM-STRIKE/, moved, 150 words)
Hyundai-led group agrees to $10 bln land deal
SEOUL - Hyundai Motor Co and two affiliates approve Asia's
biggest property deal since the financial crisis, agreeing to
pay 10.55 trillion won ($10.12 billion) for a trophy plot of
land to house a new headquarters in Seoul. (HYUNDAI
MOTOR-REALESTATE/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin,
600 words)
Intel to invest up to $1.5 bln in Chinese mobile chipmakers
BEIJING/SAN FRANCISCO - Intel Corp says it will pay as much
as $1.5 billion for a 20 percent stake in two mobile chipmakers
with ties to the Chinese government, in the hopes of catching up
in a smartphone chip industry dominated by rival Qualcomm Inc.
(SPREADTRUM-M&A/INTEL (UPDATE 3), moved, by Gerry Shih and Noel
Randewich, 580 words)
Norsk Hydro CEO to stay on, will not take the reins at Yara
OSLO - Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro Chief Executive Svein
Richard Brandtzaeg withdraws his resignation and says he will
not take the helm at fertiliser maker Yara, which is in merger
talks with rival CF Industries. (NORSK HYDRO-CEO/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 270 words)