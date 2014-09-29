Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
UBS says started talks with authorities to resolve FX probes
ZURICH - Switzerland's largest bank UBS says it is holding
talks to settle allegations it was involved in manipulating
foreign exchange rates and warns it could face a material
penalty in any deal struck. (UBS-CURRENCY/ (UPDATE 1), expect by
0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Joshua Franklin, 300 words)
+ See also:
- UBS AG-HOLDING COMPANY/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 475
words
Dollar broadly stronger as Hong Kong unrest caps stocks
LONDON - The dollar hits its highest in almost two years
against the euro as German inflation data is expected to keep
pressure on the ECB to ease policy further, while unrest in Hong
Kong hurts Asian-exposed European shares. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 5), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Marius Zaharia, 600
words)
+ See also:
- NEWZEALAND-MARKETS/RBNZ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gyles
Beckford, 550 words
Hong Kong protesters defy tear gas to press for democracy
HONG KONG - Hong Kong democracy protesters defy volleys of
tear gas and police baton charges to stand firm in the centre of
the Asian financial hub, one of the biggest political challenges
for Beijing since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25 years ago.
(HONGKONG-CHINA/ (WRAPUP 5, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by
Farah Master and Clare Baldwin, 1,220 words)
+ See also:
- HONGKONG-CHINA/FITCH (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words
- HONGKONG-CHINA/STANCHART, moved, 160 words
- HONGKONG-RETAIL/, moved, by Donny Kwok, 850 words
Pimco moving away from Bill Gross model, CEO says
Pimco is moving away from a founder-led model and the $2
trillion asset manager's flagship fund, formerly run by
co-founder Bill Gross "does not define Pimco," CEO Doug Hodge
says. (PIMCO-SUCCESSION/CEO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jennifer
Ablan, 560 words)
+ See also:
- ALLIANZ-CEO/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET,
385 words
INSIGHT
Solar energy undercuts business model of big utilities
MADRID/SYDNEY - Solar is still less than one percent of
energy capacity worldwide, but a surge in installations of
rooftop solar panels is beginning to hit utilities and their
business model of charging customers on the basis of
consumption. And they are hitting back. (SOLAR/BATTLELINES
(INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Tracy Rucinski and Byron
Kaye, 1,520 words)
Adidas fights to draw top talent to sleepy Bavarian town
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany - Adidas needs world-class
designers, brand experts and technical whizzkids to improve its
image against U.S. rival Nike, but persuading them to move to
its headquarters in rural Germany is difficult. (ADIDAS-GERMANY/
(INSIGHT), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 1,530 words)
ECONOMY
While ECB struggles, Fed sees recovery
LONDON - On one side of the Atlantic they're trying to
refill the punchbowl. On the other they're getting ready to take
it away. This week, investors may get a clearer idea why.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by William Schomberg, 865
words)
Europe's German growth locomotive on strike
PARIS - Europe's growth locomotive is on strike. With the
euro zone economy stuck in a rut despite European Central Bank
efforts to pump money into the system, pressure is mounting for
Germany to use its healthy budget position to boost public
investment, stimulate demand and spur growth.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/GERMANY (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor,
1,025 words)
UK's Osborne launches Conservative poll pitch with tax cut
BIRMINGHAM, England - British finance minister George
Osborne will promise to scrap a tax on inherited pension savings
as he lays out the Conservative Party's economic pitch for next
year's election. (BRITAIN POLITICS/OSBORNE, moved, by William
James and William Schomberg, 60 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-LENDING/, moved, 385 words
- BRITAIN-FUNDS/, moved, 285 words
U.S. trade pact in spotlight as EU Commission faces grilling
BRUSSELS - The European Union's likely next trade chief will
face tough questions about how she will handle free trade
negotiations with the United States when confirmation hearings
for the new European Commission open on Monday. (EU-COMMISSION/,
moved, by Adrian Croft, 600 words)
COMPANIES
Japan's SoftBank in talks to buy DreamWorks - source
TOKYO/NEW YORK - Japan's SoftBank Corp is in talks to
acquire DreamWorks Animation SKG, the Hollywood studio behind
the "Shrek" and "Madagascar" movie hits, a person with knowledge
of the situation says. (DREAMWORKS ANIM-SOFTBANK/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Kevin Krolicki and Paritosh Bansal, 605 words)
Construction losses force Balfour to warn on profit again
LONDON - British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty cuts
its profit outlook for the third time in less than five months
as contract losses and writedowns in its UK construction arm
deliver the latest blow to the beleaguered business.
(BALFOUR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by
Neil Maidment, 500 words)
UK firms' risk appetite picks up even as election looms -
Deloitte
LONDON - British companies are feeling their most confident
about taking on business risk in seven years despite worries
about an election in 2015 and a possible referendum on Britain's
membership of the European Union, a survey shows.
(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT, moved, 470 words)
Roche, GSK cancer pill combos look similar in showdown
MADRID - Rival two-pill combinations for melanoma from Roche
and GlaxoSmithKline have yielded similar results in separate
clinical trials, leaving doctors with little to choose between
the two regimens. (HEALTH-CANCER/ROCHE-GSK, moved, by Ben
Hirschler, 560 words)
+ See also:
- HEALTH-CANCER/BRISTOL-MYERS, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 375
words
Lenovo says $2.1 bln IBM x86 server deal to close Wednesday
BEIJING - Lenovo Group Ltd will close its acquisition of
International Business Machines Corp's (IBM) x86 server division
on Oct 1 for $2.1 billion, giving the Chinese tech firm the
firepower to win business clients from U.S. rivals.
(LENOVO-IBM/DEALS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gerry Shih, 425 words)
Australia's Treasury Wine rejects $3 bln takeover bids
SYDNEY - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, one of the
world's biggest wine companies, rejects takeover offers from
private equity firms saying bids that valued it at $3 billion
are insufficient and require it take on too much debt. (TREASURY
WINE-M&A/TERMINATION (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Byron Kaye,
730 words)
Mercuria's third founder: China head eyes long game
BEIJING - The little known Asia head of Mercuria will be key
in tying the Swiss commodity trader's $3.5 billion acquisition
of JP Morgan Chase and Co's physical commodity desk into the
company's China business. (MERCURIA-JPMORGAN/CHINA, moved, by
Chen Aizhu, 950 words)
Six years after AIG bailout, trial asks: was it legal?
WASHINGTON - One of the more unusual trials to come out of
the 2008 financial crisis is set to begin on Monday, when a
federal judge will consider whether the U.S. government's rescue
of American International Group Inc was, in fact, legal.
(AIG-BAILOUT/TRIAL, moved, by Aruna Viswanatha, 650 words)
Costs, politics erode chances for a Tokyo casino by 2020
TOKYO - Plans to open Japan's first casino in Tokyo before
the 2020 Olympics are becoming increasingly unlikely, with
developers facing sky-rocketing building costs and a city
government that no longer considers casino development an
economic priority. (JAPAN-GAMBLING/TOKYO, moved, by Ritsuko
Ando, 550 words)