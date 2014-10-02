Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

ECB fleshes out asset-buy plan it hopes will buoy euro zone

NAPLES, Italy - The European Central Bank will present details of a new asset-buying plan with which it hopes to revive the flagging euro zone economy and see off the spectre of deflation. (ECB-RATES/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Gavin Jones, 750 words)

Storms slam stocks as ECB faces 1 trillion euro question

LONDON - World stocks are knocked hard as weak global manufacturing activity and an Ebola health scare in the United States spooks world markets, sending investors scurrying to the safety of U.S. bonds, the yen and gold. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

France's man for EU budget cop vows no favours to Paris

BRUSSELS - Pierre Moscovici, former French finance minister nominated as EU economy commissioner, says will "act as a European" and apply EU budget rules to France as he would to any other. (EU-COMMISSION/MOSCOVICI (TV, PICTURE), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski, 600 words)

Rocket Internet drops 14 pct in stock market debut

FRANKFURT - Investors give Rocket Internet, the global e-commerce investor, a chilly welcome to the Frankfurt stock exchange, letting its shares drop up to 14 percent. (ROCKET INTERNET-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Arno Schuetze and Harro Ten Wolde, 450 words)

INSIGHT

Tesco's 250-mln-pound black hole: Who was minding the shop?

LONDON - "Things are always unnoticed, until they're noticed," Tesco Chairman Richard Broadbent said when asked how Britain's biggest retailer had failed to spot a 250 million pound ($410 million) sized hole in its first-half profits. (TESCO-ACCOUNTS/PROBE (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by James Davey, Neil Maidment and Kate Holton, 1,390 words)

ECONOMY

Risks to 'Abenomics' grow, whether Japan raises tax or not

TOKYO - If history is a guide, a string of disappointing economic reports in Japan would seem to argue against raising the country's sales tax again. But the risks for "Abenomics" are increasing, whatever Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decides to do. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TAX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 880 words)

UK construction rises to 8-month high in Sept - Markit/CIPS

LONDON - British construction activity grew at one of the fastest rates on record last month, though slower rises in new orders and employment raise questions about the durability of the upturn, a survey of purchasing managers shows. (PMI-CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 385 words)

Bank of England backs flagship government mortgage scheme

LONDON - The Bank of England gives a clean bill of health to Britain's controversial flagship mortgage guarantee scheme, sparing the government from potential embarrassment in the run-up to a national election next year. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ HOUSING, moved, by David Milliken and Huw Jones, 900 words)

Spain's registered jobless rises 0.45 pct from August

MADRID - The number of registered jobless in Spain rises 0.45 percent in September from August, the second monthly increase in a row after six months of declines, data from the Labour Ministry shows. (SPAIN-EMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)

Asian currencies to rise but Fed hike to limit gains

BANGALORE - Emerging Asian currencies will rise a little over the next year on improved economic activity, although the Federal Reserve's anticipated policy tightening could limit gains, a Reuters poll shows. (MARKETS-ASIA-FOREX/POLL, moved, by Anu Bararia, 690 words)

Argentina central bank chief quits, raising uncertainties

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's central bank chief resigns after a long tussle with the economy minister and is replaced with a regulator seen as sympathetic to the interventionist stance of a government fighting one of the world's highest inflation rates. (ARGENTINA-CENTRALBANKER/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Jorge Otaola and Nicolás Misculin, 710 words)

COMPANIES

As PIMCO bleeds assets, Gross shows risk of star culture

LONDON - Bill Gross' exit from Pimco has seen billions of dollars leave the fund group and even more value wiped off the share price of its parent company, offering a warning both to firms who rely on star managers and the investors who chase them. (PIMCO-KEYMAN/ (GRAPHIC), moved, by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar, 1,330 words)

UK lender Wonga writes off debt for 330,000 customers

LONDON - UK short-term lender Wonga is writing off the outstanding debt for about 330,000 customers who are in arrears of 30 days or more, following intervention by Britain's regulator to make it change its lending practices. (WONGA-LENDING/BRITAIN (UPDATE 1), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 300 words)

Europe carmakers walk tightrope between low cost, high spec

PARIS - Carmakers are betting on style and recycling in the battle for Europe's burgeoning small car market, adding hi-tech safety and entertainment features while often using older vehicle underpinnings as a way to keep prices down. (AUTOSHOW-PARIS/SMALLCARS, moved, by Edward Taylor, 685 words)

Windfalls for Branson, UK govt and staff in Virgin Money IPO

LONDON - Britain's government, almost 3,000 Virgin Money staff and entrepreneur Richard Branson will share a multi-million pound windfall when the challenger bank lists in London in the coming weeks. (VIRGINMONEY-BANKS/IPO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Steve Slater, 635 words)

TUI Travel to cut Russian offers after pricing pressure

LONDON - British tour operator TUI Travel is cutting its offers in Russia by 30 percent after it has been unable to increase prices in that market due to the devaluation of the rouble, Chief Executive Peter Long says. (TUI TRAVEL-RESULTS/, moving shortly, 300 words)

Samsung profit seen bottoming in Q3 ahead of slow recovery

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's profit is seen weakening further in the third-quarter, underscoring the downturn in its market-leading smartphone business and piling pressure on the firm to deliver a revamped product lineup. (SAMSUNG ELEC-OUTLOOK/Q3 (PICTURE), moved, by Se Young Lee, 700 words)

Tesla factory near Reno is bet old Nevada will meet the new

RENO, Nevada - Lance Gilman bounced his white GMC truck up a hill in the high desert country east of Reno, Nevada, and paused at the top to survey his property. Spread out below lay the 165-square-mile Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, about the size of Rhode Island. (USA-RENO/TESLA (FEATURE, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Sharon Bernstein, 1,310 words)