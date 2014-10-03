Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
UBS faces fine of up to $6.3 in French tax probe - paper
ZURICH - Switzerland's largest bank UBS is facing a fine of
up to $6.3 billion if found guilty in a French investigation
into whether it helped wealthy customers there avoid tax, a
Swiss newspaper reported on Friday. (UBS AG-FRANCE/, moving
shortly, by Joshua Franklin, 200 words)
Euro zone business growth slows to a trot on weak demand
BANGALORE - Euro zone private business grew at its slowest
rate this year in September on tumbling demand in the region and
despite firms cutting prices more deeply. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/,
expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 600
words
- PMI-SERVICES/GERMANY, moved, 335 words
- PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 455 words
U.S. hiring seen rebounding in September
WASHINGTON - U.S. employers likely stepped up hiring in
September and the jobless rate probably held at a six-year low,
which could bolster bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike in
mid-2015. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jason Lange, 450
words)
Banks seek flexibility in post-financial crisis regulation
LONDON/WASHINGTON - The world's largest banks are pushing
regulators for more flexibility in the last major set of rules
to come out of the global financial crisis: requirements that
would double the capital cushion that banks are forced to hold.
(BANKS-CAPITAL/, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Laura Noonan and
Douwe Miedema, 756 words)
MARKETS
Bruised stocks, oil steady as U.S. jobs data looms
LONDON - Equity and commodity markets steadied ahead of U.S.
jobs data, but were badly bruised after suffering their biggest
slump in months on worries about growth, political unrest and
looming U.S. interest rate rises. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4),
moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
Fallout from Chinese scandal drives up nickel stocks
SYDNEY - A commodity fraud at China's Qingdao port has hit
bank financing of metal deals, sparking a surprise jump in
nickel exports and pushing back expectations of a global supply
shortage of the metal used mainly in making stainless steel.
(CHINA-NICKEL/, moved, by Melanie Burton, 700 words)
INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE
Facebook plots first steps into healthcare
SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook Inc already knows who your friends
are and the kind of things that grab your attention. Soon, it
could also know the state of your health. (FACEBOOK-HEALTH/
(EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Christina Farr and Alexei Oreskovic, 635
words)
Goldman considering setting up new infrastructure fund
NEW YORK - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is considering raising a
new infrastructure fund, according to three people familiar with
the matter, even as U.S. regulations threaten to reduce its
profits from such endeavour. (GOLDMAN-INFRASTRUCTURE/
(EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Greg Roumeliotis, 670 words)
US lawyers who grew through mergers face undoing by merger
NEW YORK - In 2011, Boston-based law firm Bingham McCutchen
was hailed in a Harvard Law School case study as a model of how
lawyers can get rich by merging with other firms. But what
seemed to work so well isn't working anymore.
(LAWFIRMS-M&A/BINGHAM (INSIGHT), moved, by Casey Sullivan and
David Ingram, 1,360 words)
ECONOMY
Euro zone inflation pressures hit 29-month high - ECRI
BANGALORE - Euro zone inflation pressures hit a 29-month
high, suggesting the European Central Bank's slew of policy
easing measures might stave off deflation, an indicator designed
to predict cyclical trends show.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION-ECRI, moved, 150 words)
Moscovici set new quiz as EU executive hits turbulence
BRUSSELS - Pierre Moscovici, the French Socialist nominated
to run the EU's economic affairs, must answer a new round of
questions from sceptical conservative lawmakers as confirmation
of the new EU executive has become bogged down in party
political bargaining. (EU-COMMISSION/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM
ET, by Alastair Macdonald, 700 words)
Turkish inflation weaker than expected in September
ISTANBUL - Turkish consumer prices rise by less than
expected on the back of a slowdown in food price inflation,
analysts say, giving the central bank some room to manoeuvre
around its tight monetary policy. (TURKEY-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Humeyra Pamuk, 445 words)
BOJ to stand pat as weak data tests its rosy price forecast
TOKYO - Bank of Japan policymakers meeting next week will
start debating how to justify maintaining their rosy inflation
forecasts even as a slew of weak data will likely force them to
cut their economic growth projections later this month.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (PREVIEW), moved, by Leika Kihara, 700 words)
COMPANIES
JPMorgan data hack among biggest breaches in history
NEW YORK - Names, addresses, phone numbers and email
addresses of the holders of some 83 million households and small
business accounts were exposed when computer systems at JPMorgan
Chase & Co were recently compromised by hackers, making it one
of the biggest data breaches in history.
(JPMORGAN-CYBERSECURITY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 500 words)
Airbus insider trading trial gets under way
PARIS - Long-awaited corporate trial involving allegations
of insider trading in shares of Airbus Group opens in France,
marking the climax of an eight-year investigation. (AIRBUS
GROUP/, by Tim Hepher and Chine Labbe, moved, 800 words)
EasyJet spurs hopes for special dividend after profits boost
LONDON - Britain's easyJet spurs hopes of a special dividend
after it lifts its annual profit guidance above analyst
forecasts as its low-cost model helps it shrug off competition
and it benefits from a strike at Air France. (EASYJET-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Sarah Young, 540 words)
UK bank Aldermore listing to raise 75 million pounds
LONDON - British bank Aldermore says it plans to list on the
stock market this month, setting a price range that implies a
market capitalisation of about 800 million pounds ($1.29
billion). (ALDERMORE BANK-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
Turkey's Anadolu bids to buy 40 pct stake in Migros
ISTANBUL - Shares in Turkish retailer Migros jump 10.2
percent after Turkish conglomerate Anadolu Group offers to buy a
40.25 percent stake in the supermarket chain from BC Partners,
entering a new sector as part of its growth strategy.
(MIGROS-OFFER/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Seda Sezer and
Ceyda Caglayan, 350 words)
Swedish builder Skanska bets on U.S. for future growth
STOCKHOLM - Swedish builder Skanska sees good growth
prospects in the United States in the coming years helped by low
power prices and the demand for private capital to finance
much-needed infrastructure, its top executive said. (SKANSKA
AB-USA/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Oskar von Bahr and Anna
Ringstrom, 600 words)