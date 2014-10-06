Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
EU set to reject French budget, demand changes - sources
BRUSSELS - The European Commission is likely to reject
France's 2015 budget draft at the end of October and ask for a
new one that would better reflect the deficit reduction
obligations of Paris under European Union rules.
(EU-BUDGET/FRANCE (UPDATE 1), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by
Jan Strupczewski, 800 words)
German industry orders plunge by largest amount since 2009
BERLIN - German industrial orders tumbled in August by their
largest amount since the height of the global financial crisis
in 2009, casting a shadow over Europe's largest economy at a
time when Berlin faces pressure to loosen the fiscal reins and
spend more. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ORDERS (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Michelle Martin, 440 words)
Euro Disney agrees to funding deal backed by Walt Disney
LONDON/PARIS - Euro Disney says it has agreed a 1 billion
euro funding deal backed by its largest shareholder, the Walt
Disney Co, which includes a share sale and a debt restructuring,
to allow it to invest in the business. (EURODISNEY-FUNDING/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Kate Holton, 530 words)
MARKETS
European stocks, dollar bounce on robust U.S. jobs data
LONDON - European equities advance, extending the previous
session's gains after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data
sparked a rally in stock markets worldwide. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/
(WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 800
words)
As global oil futures tumble, traders ask: What glut?
NEW YORK - An unusual disconnect has emerged in the U.S. oil
market, with headline futures slumping to levels below $90 a
barrel even as traders in the physical crude market report
surprisingly robust demand and strong pricing.
(USA-OIL/CASHCRUDE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Catherine Ngai and
Jonathan Leff, 1,060 words)
Russia's rouble breaches central bank trading band
MOSCOW - Russia's rouble hit a new all-time low versus the
dollar and breaches the central bank's trading band, implying
the bank has intervened once more to defend the currency.
(RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 445 words)
ECONOMY
Austerity vs growth version 3.0 at G20/IMF
LONDON - World policymakers gather in Washington later this
week to ponder how to sustain economic recovery at a time when
the United States is about to turn off its money taps.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY/, moved, by Mike Peacock, 840 words)
Juncker's team likely to survive EU power struggle
PARIS - Party politics seems set to trump concerns about the
competence and suitability of several candidates for the
European Commission when lawmakers pass judgment on Jean-Claude
Juncker's most controversial nominees this week. (EU-COMMISSION/
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,240 words)
World Bank trims China, East Asia 2014-2016 growth forecasts
SINGAPORE - The World Bank cuts its 2014-2016 growth
forecasts for developing East Asia and China, and warns about
capital-flight risks to Indonesia. Growth in China is seen
slowing due to policy measures aimed at putting the economy on a
more sustainable footing. (WORLDBANK-ASIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Masayuki Kitano, 735 words)
Greece plans new bond sales, confirms 2015 growth target
ATHENS - Greece will issue more bonds next year as it posts
a second year of growth, the government forecast in its draft
2015 budget. (GREECE-BUDGET/FORECASTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030
GMT/0630 AM ET, by Lefteris Papadimas, 600 words)
Iran boosts steel output, exports in bid to buffer impact of
sanctions
LONDON/MOSCOW - Iran is increasing steel exports and
courting foreign investors in an ambitious bid to quadruple
steel output in a decade and replace at least a small part of
the massive revenue it loses due to sanctions on its oil sales.
()
COMPANIES
BHP aims to slash iron ore costs to become cheapest supplier
LONDON/MELBOURNE - BHP Billiton aims to cut its iron ore
production costs by more than 25 percent and squeeze more tonnes
from its mines as it aims to overtake rival Rio Tinto as the
world's cheapest producer, the world's largest miner says. (BHP
BILLITON/IRON (UPDATE 3), moved, by Silvia Antonioli and Sonali
Paul, 740 words)
+ See also:
- IRAN-STEEL/, moved, by Maytaal Angel and Svetlana
Burmistrova, 815 words
Jimmy Choo IPO pricing values firm at up to $1.1 bln
LONDON - Luxury shoe company Jimmy Choo is on course to join
London's main stock market with a value of up to $1.1 billion,
industry sources says, citing the initial price range quoted by
banks arranging the sale. (JIMMY CHOO-IPO/PRICING (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Simon Jessop and Freya Berry, 235 words)
Samsung makes $14.7 bln bet with new S.Korean chip plant
SEOUL - South Korean IT giant Samsung Electronics plans to
spend $14.7 billion on a new chip facility - its biggest
investment in a single plant - leaning on its semiconductor
business to bolster profits as its smartphone dominance wanes.
(SAMSUNG ELEC-INVESTMENT/CHIPS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Se Young
Lee, 785 words)
Depositors shoulder Turkey's Bank Asya while war rages
ISTANBUL - Selling everything from their sofas to their
wedding rings, Bank Asya clients are battling to shore up the
Turkish lender against what they say is a
government-orchestrated bid to scuttle it. (TURKEY-BANKASYA/,
moved, by Seda Sezer, 1,270 words)
Ecobank to focus on existing businesses - CEO
ACCRA - Pan-African lender Ecobank plans to wind down its
strategy of rapid expansion across Africa and focus on existing
businesses, especially in Nigeria, Ghana, Angola and Kenya, its
chief executive says. (ETI-NEDBANK GRP/QATAR NATL BANK (UPDATE
1, INTERVIEW), moved, by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, 575 words)
UK's Electra to unveil results of Bramson standoff
LONDON - A standoff between Electra Private Equity and
Edward Bramson comes to a head as shareholders vote whether to
appoint the activist investor to the board of what is one of the
City of London's oldest investment funds. (ELECTRA PVT
EQTY-RESTRUCTURING/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Freya Berry, 544 words)
Growth back on the agenda for UK financial firms - survey
LONDON - Growth is back on the agenda for Britain's
financial services companies, which have been posting rising
profits and adding staff in recent months, an industry survey
shows. (BRITAIN-BANKING/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 485 words)
Novartis works with Bristol-Myers Squibb on cancer drugs
ZURICH - Swiss pharma group Novartis AG says it will work
with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co to test the U.S. drugmaker's
immuno-oncology drug Opdivo in combination with three of its own
experimental lung cancer drugs.
(NOVARTIS-BRISTOL-MYERS/COLLABORATION (UPDATE 1), moved, 340
words)