TOP STORIES

Prolonged German downturn could prompt stimulus rethink

BERLIN - The last thing the faltering European economy would appear to need right now is a sudden downturn in Germany, hitherto the bloc's pillar of strength. But a bout of German weakness may be precisely what is required to convince Angela Merkel to loosen the fiscal reins at home and provide Europe with a dose of stimulus that struggling states like France and Italy have long been seeking. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Noah Barkin, 950 words)

Growth worries grip stocks, oil

LONDON - European stock markets are set for a second day of losses, driving world share indexes back towards their lowest in six months as concern mounts over the strength of global economic growth. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Patrick Graham, 660 words)

Lower euro, commodities seen boon for Europe's earnings

PARIS/LONDON - The recent sharp slide in the euro and commodity prices is set to become a much-needed tailwind for European companies, eclipsing the region's lack of economic growth, and could finally put an end to 42 straight months of earnings downgrades. (MARKETS-RESULTS/EUROPE, expect by 1230 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Blaise Robinson and Atul Prakash, 750 words)

Swisscom weighs $6 bln Fastweb sale, Vodafone lurks -sources

LONDON - Telecom operator Swisscom is considering a possible sale of its Italian broadband firm Fastweb, which is worth up to 5 billion euros ($6.3 billion) and has been a target for Vodafone, sources familiar with the situation say. (FASTWEB-M&A/VODAFONE GROUP (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Sophie Sassard, Pamela Barbaglia and Anjuli Davies, 595 words)

MARKETS

Low inflation protects bonds from ECB disappointment

LONDON - Record low inflation expectations are reinforcing a two-year-old rally in euro zone bonds as they keep alive bets on further monetary policy easing despite European Central Bank signals it is in no hurry to do more. (MARKETS-BONDS/INFLATION, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Marius Zaharia, 700 words)

ECONOMY

Banks need overhaul but could risk recovery, IMF says

WASHINGTON - A much-needed pruning of banks across the world could stifle lending and dampen economic recovery, the International Monetary Fund says. (IMF FINANCIAL/, moved, by Douwe Miedema, 500 words)

French central bank sees 0.2 pct Q3 GDP growth

PARIS - The French economy grew 0.2 percent in the third quarter of this year versus the second, the country's central bank says in its third estimate for the period, unchanged from the figure it predicted a month ago. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/GDP, moved, 140 words)

China services sector growth weakens slightly - HSBC PMI

BEIJING - Growth in China's services sector weakens slightly in September as new business cools, a private survey shows, reinforcing signs of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy that could prompt more stimulus measures. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI-HSBC (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kevin Yao, 750 words)

Norway's fiscal budget deficit NOK 164 bln in 2015

OSLO - Norway will see a structural non-oil deficit of 164 billion crowns ($25.33 billion) in next year's fiscal budget, a source familiar with the budget proposal tells Reuters. (NORWAY-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Joachim Dagenborg, 195 words)

UK house prices rise more rapidly than expected - Halifax

LONDON - British house prices rose more rapidly than expected on the month in September, although the market looks likely to moderate heading into next year, a survey from mortgage lender Halifax shows. (BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce, 280 words)

COMPANIES

Price cuts no quick cure for Tesco's ills

LONDON - Tesco's new boss needs to cut prices to put Britain's biggest grocer back in the game in its key home market, though investors should not hold their breath for a quick reversal of its loss of market share. (TESCO-PRICES/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by James Davey, 1,455 words)

Air France puts cost of pilots strike at 500 mln euros

PARIS - Air France-KLM has put the total cost of last month's two-week pilots strike at 500 million euros ($632 million), enough to wipe more than a fifth off the group's estimated full-year core profit and sending its shares to a 13-month low. (AIR FRANCE-STRIKE/IMPACT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matthias Blamont and Andrew Callus, 600 words)

UK cost agency rejects British company GW's cannabis drug

LONDON - A pioneering cannabis drug developed by British firm GW Pharmaceuticals for treating spasticity in multiple sclerosis has been rejected as not cost-effective in the company's home market. (HEALTH-CANNABIS/GW PHARMA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 465 words)

Foreign banks in Myanmar will bide time to reap returns

YANGON/SINGAPORE - Myanmar has thrown open the door to foreign banks, but weak credit protection and tight restrictions on lending mean it's not a warm welcome, at least not yet. (MYANMAR-BANKS/, moved, by Jared Ferrie and Saeed Azhar, 1,050 words)

Philippine Airlines considers delaying Airbus deliveries

MANILA - Philippine Airlines says it is considering delaying the arrival of its remaining Airbus plane orders as it reviews its operations strategy as Filipino billionaire tycoon Lucio Tan resumes management control of the country's flag carrier last month. (PHILIPPINES-PAL HLDGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Jerome Morales, 350 words)

U.S. startups challenge agribusiness giants

MAPLE PARK, Ill - Chris Gould's combine cab is loaded like the cockpit of a fighter jet he used to fly as he harvests soybeans in northern Illinois, steered by satellites, four video screens glowing with up to minute updates about his crop and the work's progress. (USA-FARMING/STARTUPS (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Karl Plume, 1,000 words)