TOP STORIES
Prolonged German downturn could prompt stimulus rethink
BERLIN - The last thing the faltering European economy would
appear to need right now is a sudden downturn in Germany,
hitherto the bloc's pillar of strength. But a bout of German
weakness may be precisely what is required to convince Angela
Merkel to loosen the fiscal reins at home and provide Europe
with a dose of stimulus that struggling states like France and
Italy have long been seeking. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT
(PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Noah Barkin, 950 words)
Growth worries grip stocks, oil
LONDON - European stock markets are set for a second day of
losses, driving world share indexes back towards their lowest in
six months as concern mounts over the strength of global
economic growth. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Patrick
Graham, 660 words)
Lower euro, commodities seen boon for Europe's earnings
PARIS/LONDON - The recent sharp slide in the euro and
commodity prices is set to become a much-needed tailwind for
European companies, eclipsing the region's lack of economic
growth, and could finally put an end to 42 straight months of
earnings downgrades. (MARKETS-RESULTS/EUROPE, expect by 1230
GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Blaise Robinson and Atul Prakash, 750 words)
Swisscom weighs $6 bln Fastweb sale, Vodafone lurks -sources
LONDON - Telecom operator Swisscom is considering a possible
sale of its Italian broadband firm Fastweb, which is worth up to
5 billion euros ($6.3 billion) and has been a target for
Vodafone, sources familiar with the situation say.
(FASTWEB-M&A/VODAFONE GROUP (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by
Sophie Sassard, Pamela Barbaglia and Anjuli Davies, 595 words)
MARKETS
Low inflation protects bonds from ECB disappointment
LONDON - Record low inflation expectations are reinforcing a
two-year-old rally in euro zone bonds as they keep alive bets on
further monetary policy easing despite European Central Bank
signals it is in no hurry to do more. (MARKETS-BONDS/INFLATION,
expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Marius Zaharia, 700 words)
ECONOMY
Banks need overhaul but could risk recovery, IMF says
WASHINGTON - A much-needed pruning of banks across the world
could stifle lending and dampen economic recovery, the
International Monetary Fund says. (IMF FINANCIAL/, moved, by
Douwe Miedema, 500 words)
French central bank sees 0.2 pct Q3 GDP growth
PARIS - The French economy grew 0.2 percent in the third
quarter of this year versus the second, the country's central
bank says in its third estimate for the period, unchanged from
the figure it predicted a month ago. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/GDP, moved,
140 words)
+ See also:
- SPAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT, moved, 100 words
China services sector growth weakens slightly - HSBC PMI
BEIJING - Growth in China's services sector weakens slightly
in September as new business cools, a private survey shows,
reinforcing signs of a slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy that could prompt more stimulus measures.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI-HSBC (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kevin Yao, 750
words)
Norway's fiscal budget deficit NOK 164 bln in 2015
OSLO - Norway will see a structural non-oil deficit of 164
billion crowns ($25.33 billion) in next year's fiscal budget, a
source familiar with the budget proposal tells Reuters.
(NORWAY-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Joachim Dagenborg, 195
words)
UK house prices rise more rapidly than expected - Halifax
LONDON - British house prices rose more rapidly than
expected on the month in September, although the market looks
likely to moderate heading into next year, a survey from
mortgage lender Halifax shows. (BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/HALIFAX
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce, 280 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 300 words
- BRITAIN-EMPLOYMENT/REC, moved, 300 words
COMPANIES
Price cuts no quick cure for Tesco's ills
LONDON - Tesco's new boss needs to cut prices to put
Britain's biggest grocer back in the game in its key home
market, though investors should not hold their breath for a
quick reversal of its loss of market share. (TESCO-PRICES/,
expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by James Davey, 1,455 words)
Air France puts cost of pilots strike at 500 mln euros
PARIS - Air France-KLM has put the total cost of last
month's two-week pilots strike at 500 million euros ($632
million), enough to wipe more than a fifth off the group's
estimated full-year core profit and sending its shares to a
13-month low. (AIR FRANCE-STRIKE/IMPACT (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Matthias Blamont and Andrew Callus, 600 words)
UK cost agency rejects British company GW's cannabis drug
LONDON - A pioneering cannabis drug developed by British
firm GW Pharmaceuticals for treating spasticity in multiple
sclerosis has been rejected as not cost-effective in the
company's home market. (HEALTH-CANNABIS/GW PHARMA (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Ben Hirschler, 465 words)
Foreign banks in Myanmar will bide time to reap returns
YANGON/SINGAPORE - Myanmar has thrown open the door to
foreign banks, but weak credit protection and tight restrictions
on lending mean it's not a warm welcome, at least not yet.
(MYANMAR-BANKS/, moved, by Jared Ferrie and Saeed Azhar, 1,050
words)
Philippine Airlines considers delaying Airbus deliveries
MANILA - Philippine Airlines says it is considering delaying
the arrival of its remaining Airbus plane orders as it reviews
its operations strategy as Filipino billionaire tycoon Lucio Tan
resumes management control of the country's flag carrier last
month. (PHILIPPINES-PAL HLDGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Jerome
Morales, 350 words)
U.S. startups challenge agribusiness giants
MAPLE PARK, Ill - Chris Gould's combine cab is loaded like
the cockpit of a fighter jet he used to fly as he harvests
soybeans in northern Illinois, steered by satellites, four video
screens glowing with up to minute updates about his crop and the
work's progress. (USA-FARMING/STARTUPS (PICTURE, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Karl Plume, 1,000 words)