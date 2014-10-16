Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Investor fears about global growth hit markets

LONDON - Global markets show some signs of stabilisation after their most turbulent day in four years, but worries about flagging global growth and the end of U.S. stimulus leave investors very nervous. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 890 words)

European and Asian leaders meet as markets tremble

MILAN - European and Asian leaders meet in Milan following a day of turmoil on world financial markets that fuelled fears the global financial crisis might flare up once more. (EUROPE-ASIA/MEETING (PICTURE, TV), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by James Mackenzie and Steve Scherer, 500 words)

AbbVie board decides against $55 bln Shire acquisition

LONDON - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie pulls the plug on its plan to buy Dublin-based Shire, recommending shareholders vote against the planned $55 billion takeover following new U.S. tax rules. (SHIRE-M&A/ABBVIE (UPDATE 3), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 800 words)

ECB trims haircut on Greek bank collateral - c. bank source

ATHENS - The European Central Bank relaxes policy to boost Greek bank access to liquidity a day after stocks plunged and bond yields soared on concerns over government plans for an early bailout exit. (GREECE BANKS/ECB, UPDATE 2, expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by George Georgiopoulos, 500 words)

ECONOMY

Reuters quarterly economic outlook polls

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed hundreds of economists and analysts on the outlook for some of the most important economies in the world, collecting data on GDP, inflation, unemployment and monetary policy. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/09.20 AM ET. The Asian leg will be published on Oct 24. (ECONOMY-POLL/WRAPUP, by Ross Finley and Rahul Karunakar, 600 words

China Inc's spending cuts deepest in 6 yrs as economy slows

BEIJING/SHANGHAI - Chinese companies are on a pace to cut capital spending by around 7 percent this year, the biggest annual reduction since the global financial crisis, deepening an economic chill. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT (ANALYSIS, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Koh Gui Qing and Brenda Goh, 900 words)

BOJ chief says no deadline for ending quantitative easing

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says the central bank has no pre-set deadline for ending its quantitative easing programme, stressing that the stimulus will remain in place until its price target is achieved in a stable manner. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/KURODA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 350 words)

Swiss government cuts growth forecasts amid euro zone gloom

ZURICH - The Swiss government cut its economic growth forecasts for this year and next for the second time, citing the gloomy outlook for the neighbouring euro zone, its main export market. (SWISS-ECONOMY/FORECASTS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 335 words)

COMPANIES

No quick fix for Lewis as Tesco turmoil deepens

LONDON - Just six weeks since he began as the chief executive of Tesco, Dave Lewis needs money, talent and luck to pull the world's third largest grocer out of the biggest crisis in its history (TESCO-OPTIONS/ expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Kate Holton and Simon Jessop, 1,000 words)

Commerzbank sanctions settlement with US delayed - sources

NEW YORK - Commerzbank's settlement with U.S. authorities over alleged sanctions violations has been postponed, possibly until the end of the year, as prosecutors seek to coordinate the resolution of a separate probe stemming from transactions at the German bank connected to the massive Olympus Corp accounting fraud, according to people familiar with the matter. (COMMERZBANK-PROBES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Karen Freifeld, 765 words)

Bankers face stress test uncertainty, pay clampdown

LONDON - Financiers gather for Britain's annual banking conference amid a clampdown on bonuses, the prospect of more fines for mis-conduct and jitters over the outcome of Europe-wide stress tests next week. (BRITAIN-BANKING/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Huw Jones and Steve Slater, 600 words)

Nestle's sales growth slows as Asia, Europe stay sluggish

VEVEY, Switzerland - The world's biggest food group Nestle's sales growth slowed in the first nine months of the year as Asian economies deteriorated and prices in Europe fell, sending its shares sharply lower. (NESTLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Joshua Franklin and Silke Koltrowitz, 600 words)

Roche beats sales estimates on breast cancer drug momentum

ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Roche affirms its full-year sales and profit targets after a strong performance by its new breast cancer drugs help it beat expectations in the third quarter. (ROCHE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Caroline Copley, 370 words)

Southern Europe weighs on Carrefour sales

PARIS - World number-two retailer Carrefour's sales growth slowed in the third quarter, held back by austerity-hit Spain and Italy, although its core French market proved resilient with hypermarket sales falling less than feared. (CARREFOUR-SALES/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Dominique Vidalon, 600 words)

Diageo, Remy Cointreau forecast improvement this year

LONDON - Alcoholic drink makers Diageo and Remy Cointreau forecast improving sales this year, as they work their way through problems in emerging markets that have been hammering their sales in recent quarters. (DIAGEO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 450 words)

Syngenta sales rise in face of falling crop prices

ZURICH - Syngenta, the world's No. 1 crop chemicals maker, brushes off pressure from lower global crop prices to post a 3 percent rise in third-quarter sales, but disappoints investors with lower outlook for full-year margins. (SYNGENTA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Alice Baghdjian, 600 words)

BSkyB could own more of Sky Deutschland than expected - CEO

LONDON - Britain's BSkyB says it could end up buying more of Sky Deutschland than originally expected as the recent bout of market volatility makes the low ball offer more attractive. (BSKYB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Kate Holton, 440 words)

Spain's FCC fails to approve rights issue, shares drop

MADRID - Spanish builder FCC fails to approve a 1 billion euros rights issue at a board meeting, a source with knowledge of the matter says, after its major shareholder refuses to sign off on a key debt restructuring. (FCC-DEBT/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Sonya Dowsett and Carlos Ruano, 500 words)

Acquisitions boost man group's assets to $72.3 bln

LONDON - Man Group reports a sharp jump in funds under management in the three months to September, boosted by recent acquisitions, but says net inflows slowed. (MAN GROUP-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Nishant Kumar, 700 words)

With Glencore lurking, Rio Tinto stake gives Chinalco clout

MELBOURNE/HONG KONG - Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg's audacious plan gives Chinalco a bargaining chip to achieve goals thwarted five years ago when Rio Tinto scrapped a $19.5 billion plan that would have nearly doubled the state-owned Chinese firm's stake in the group to 18 percent and given it two board seats. (RIO TINTO-GLENCORE/CHINALCO, moved, by Sonali Paul and Denny Thomas, 750 words)

BHP says will also seek LSE listing for spin-off company

SYDNEY - BHP Billiton says it will list a proposed spin-off company comprised of unwanted businesses on the London Stock Exchange as well as in Australia, responding to pressure from some investors. (BHP BILLITON-DIVESTITURE/, moved, 190 words)