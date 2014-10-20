Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
World stocks advance on strong data, earnings
LONDON - Global stocks climb higher, with strong U.S. data
and some encouraging third-quarter earnings reports easing
concerns about the pace of global economic recovery.
SAP cloud sales quicken, deferred sales hit outlook
FRANKFURT - German business software maker SAP cut its
outlook for full-year operating profit amid an accelerating
shift by customers to buy its software over the Internet rather
than as packaged software, delaying recognition of those sales.
Philips says lighting spin-off on track despite quarterly
loss
AMSTERDAM - Dutch conglomerate Philips says it is pushing
ahead with the planned spin off of its lighting business despite
a net loss in the third quarter, when it was hit by weakness in
Russia and China and a string of one-off charges.
MARKETS
Banks to get instruction manual for submitting Libor quotes
LONDON - Banks who submit quotes for compiling Libor
interest rates will have to follow a manual of instructions to
avoid a repeat of the rigging seen in the past, the benchmark's
ECONOMY
Credibility meets compromise in Europe's bank stress test
LONDON - When Europe announced its latest health check of
top banks early last year it promised a "comprehensive
assessment" of how well prepared they were to withstand another
financial crisis. In practice, a spirit of comprehensive
compromise has been just as important. (ECB-BANKS/TESTS
Japan PM Abe suffers setback as two ministers quit
TOKYO - Two Japanese cabinet ministers resign, dealing Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe his biggest setback since he took office in
EU's Barroso to Britain: Don't alienate your friends in
Europe
LONDON - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
will on Monday issue a plea to Britain not to isolate itself in
Europe by picking fights over immigration, saying that European
Union membership boosts British international clout.
Getting used to the "new mediocre"
LONDON - Evaporating inflation and slowing growth have put
financial markets into such a spin that they could inflict
Market action reinforces need for policy patience -Fed's
Rosengren
BOSTON - The recent volatility in financial markets
reinforces the need for the Federal Reserve to be patient with
its policy stimulus and to clearly tie an eventual interest-rate
rise to improving economic conditions, a top Fed policymaker
COMPANIES
Dutch investment business SHV offers 2.69 bln euros for
Nutreco
AMSTERDAM - SHV, a privately-held Dutch investment firm,
says it has reached a conditional agreement to acquire Dutch
animal feed and nutrition company Nutreco for 40 euros ($51) per
Metro eyes better Christmas as consumer electronics turns
corner
BERLIN - German retailer Metro AG says it is "optimistic"
ahead of the crucial Christmas period, after posting improved
sales at its struggling consumer electronics unit for the first
Adidas shares jump on report of bid for Reebok unit
BERLIN - Shares in German sportswear firm Adidas AG jump
after the Wall Street Journal reports that an investor group
that includes Jynwel Capital and funds affiliated with the Abu
Dhabi government plans a $2.2 billion bid to buy Reebok.
Havas stock jumps, Bollore's slumps after exchange offer
PARIS - Shares in Havas jump as much as 9.4 percent in early
trading after French tycoon Vincent Bollore launched an exchange
offer on the stock on Friday with a view to gain control of the
Electrolux wary on Europe despite forecast-beating profit
STOCKHOLM - Global home appliances maker Electrolux strikes
a note of caution over its European operations, predicting
market growth at the lower end of its forecast range despite
reporting slightly better than expected quarterly profit.
Pilots extend Lufthansa strikes to long-haul flights
FRANKFURT - German pilots union VC widens its strike at
Lufthansa to include long-haul flights on Tuesday, having
previously targeted only the carrier's short and medium-haul
Shire CFO to leave drugmaker as AbbVie drops bid
LONDON - British drugmaker Shire will lose its interim chief
financial officer early next year to water supplier Severn
Trent, the latest blow for Shire, whose proposed $55-billion
acquisition by U.S. rival AbbVie was aborted last week.
Sanofi, Regeneron start Phase 3 trial of dupilumab in eczema
PARIS - French drugmaker Sanofi and its U.S. partner
Regeneron says they have started a Phase III clinical study of
their experimental drug dupilumab in patients with atopic
Australia's Medibank IPO seeks $4.8 bln, Asia's biggest
listing this year
SYDNEY - Australian state-owned health insurer Medibank
Private Ltd says it is planning an IPO worth up to $4.8 billion
- a listing that is set to be Asia Pacific's biggest this year
and to draw strong interest from domestic and international
The $40 bln jet buying spree - IndiGo's big bet
NEW DELHI/PARIS - Almost four years ago a handful of people
gathered in Airbus sales chief John Leahy's spacious country
house outside Toulouse and argued long into the evening over
What opportunity? Nordic equality fails to infiltrate
corporate club
STOCKHOLM/OSLO/COPENHAGEN - When it comes to equality at
home and in the political arena, Nordic countries have long
outperformed the rest of the world. But a look at their
blue-chip companies reveals a gaping hole in the picture.
China's JD.com starts operations in $1 billion warehouse,
land push
BEIJING - Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc says it had
launched its warehouse and logistics initiative, ahead of
China's biggest online shopping event which produced sales of
