TOP STORIES
Euro zone, China PMIs edge up but little sign of turnaround
LONDON/BEIJING - Euro zone businesses performed much better
than any forecaster expected this month and China's vast factory
sector grew a shade faster, but there were worrying signs that
Stock market recovers on better than expected factory data
LONDON - Stock markets in Europe recover from a poor start
after a batch of more optimistic than expected surveys of German
and euro zone purchasing managers, extending a week-long run
higher that has somewhat settled global nerves over growth.
Few surprises expected from results of Europe's bank review
LONDON/FRANKFURT - The euro zone's 130 biggest banks will
get the European Central Bank's final verdict on their health
around noon, ending months of uncertainty on what measures they
will be forced to take as a result of the region's most
Tesco scraps profit outlook as accounting black hole deepens
LONDON - Tesco reports a bigger than expected hole in its
finances after finding accounting mistakes went back further
than initially thought, forcing Britain's biggest grocer to
INSIGHT
Mario Draghi's German problem
BERLIN/FRANKFURT/PARIS - Two years after saving the euro
zone with his vow to do "whatever it takes" to defend the single
currency, ECB President Mario Draghi is on a collision course
with his biggest stakeholder, the Germans, with worrying
implications for a faltering European economy. (ECB-GERMANY/
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Fresh turbulence tests post-crisis financial markets
LONDON - A dramatic upswing in volatility is putting
post-crisis financial markets to the test, as curbs on banks'
ability to take risks and an increase in technology-driven
trading expose potential new cracks in the system.
US stock options markets agree need for trading halts
NEW YORK - U.S. options market operators have agreed in
recent months on the need for new automatic trading halts when
stock options prices suddenly surge or plunge, in a bid to
reduce excess volatility and blunt the impact of erroneous
trades, according to five sources with knowledge of their
US plans to plug coal royalty loophole padding profits
WASHINGTON - The U.S. government is drafting rules designed
to close an accounting loophole that in recent years has helped
coal companies boost export profits and likely cost taxpayers
tens of millions of dollars, people familiar with the plan say.
Buffett copycats risk a pounding as Berkshire suffers
NEW YORK - It's not been a good time for Warren Buffett
wannabes. Sharp drops in many of the stocks owned by Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway in recent weeks have hit the sprawling
Private capital gets more bang in China as reforms step up
HONG KONG - Private firms have overtaken state-owned
companies this year for the first time as the biggest drivers of
investment banking revenues in China - a sign of how Beijing's
reforms are transforming private capital's role in the world's
ECONOMY
EU leaders seek climate deal, divided over costs
BRUSSELS - European leaders aim to agree a new decade of
energy policy to cut climate-warming gas emissions out to 2030
at an EU summit, though sharp differences over sharing the cost
With rouble down, Russian central bank faces tough choices
MOSCOW - A steep fall in the rouble combined with a surge in
inflation raises questions about whether the time has come for
the Russian central bank to change its cautious tactics. The
bank's board meets at the end of the month to hold a regular
discussion over interest rate policy, with growing speculation
it may soon raise rates to defend the rouble.
BoE's Broadbent says underlying rates to eventually rise
LONDON - The Bank of England is only likely to raise
interest rates gradually, as headwinds to growth and long-term
downward pressures on borrowing costs pass, the central bank's
deputy governor says. (BRITAIN-BOE/BROADBENT, moved, 445 words)
Spanish unemployment falls to lowest in almost 3 years
MADRID - Spain's unemployment rate fell to its lowest level
in almost three years in the third quarter as the country's
large services sector took on more staff and construction
COMPANIES
Credit Suisse boosted by bond trading and Alibaba flotation
ZURICH - Swiss bank Credit Suisse posts better-than-expected
quarterly profits, bolstered by juicy fees from the
multi-billion listing of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba as
well as a rise in bond-trading at its investment bank. (CREDIT
Unilever pledges action after sales disappoint
LONDON - Unilever pledges to speed up its cost-savings
activities after posting its weakest quarterly sales growth in
nearly five years, as Europe's persistent woes and a slowdown in
emerging markets curb demand for everything from ice cream to
Mercedes-Benz cars help to lift Daimler profit
FRANKFURT - Daimler's third-quarter operating profit rises
67 percent, driven by a one-off gain from the sale of a joint
venture stake to Rolls-Royce and surging demand for luxury cars.
Drugmakers may need indemnity for fast-track Ebola vaccines
LONDON/GENEVA - Drugmakers are looking for some kind of
indemnity from governments or multilateral agencies for the
widespread emergency use of new Ebola vaccines in Africa.
Finland's Nokia beats market expectations in Q3
HELSINKI - Finland's Nokia beat market expectations as it
reports strong third-quarter profit growth and lifted the
profitability outlook for its core network unit on the back of
Publicis counts Omnicom costs as Q3 growth disappoints
PARIS - French advertising group Publicis says organic sales
growth was a disappointing 1.0 percent in the third quarter,
blaming mainly its focus on "other plans" - a reference to this
Nordic banks tops forecast, warns on economy
STOCKHOLM - DNB, Norway's biggest bank, and Sweden's SEB,
the Nordic region's biggest corporate bank, both report
better-than-expected third-quarter results but warn on tougher
UK's Lloyds not pushed to sell branches to Co-op -lawmakers
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group's aborted attempt to sell
hundreds of branches to the Co-operative Bank was not influenced
Talent shortage drives pay up in UK financial services, tech
LONDON - A talent shortage in Britain's financial services
and technology sectors has pushed salaries in the industry up by
2.6 percent in the last year, ahead of inflation and outpacing
sluggish UK wage growth, research shows.
