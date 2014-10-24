Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Rapid UK economic growth slows slightly in 3rd quarter
LONDON - Britain's rapid economic recovery eased as expected
during the third quarter, as services output growth slowed and
manufacturing expanded at the weakest pace in 18 months,
official data shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), expect by
0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Andy Bruce and David Milliken, 600
words)
Stagnating euro zone seeks to persuade Germany, ECB to act
BRUSSELS - France and Italy make fresh commitments to reform
to persuade Germany and the European Central Bank to take
radical steps to avoid economic stagnation in the euro zone.
(EU-SUMMIT/GERMANY (PICTURE, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by
Francesco Guarascio and Robin Emmott, 600 words)
+ See also:
- EU-SUMMIT/CLIMATECHANGE (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moved, by
Barbara Lewis and Alastair Macdonald, 730 words
- EU-BRITAIN/BUDGET, moved, 200 words
BASF cuts forecasts on anaemic Europe, global uncertainty
FRANKFURT - BASF, the world's largest chemicals company by
sales, cuts forecasts for itself and the broader market due to
weak demand in Europe, sending its shares down more than 3
percent. (BASF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM
ET, by Ludwig Burger, 500 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
Why Madrid's poor fear Goldman Sachs and Blackstone
MADRID - Thousands of homes meant for Madrid's poor have
been sold to funds including Goldman Sachs and Blackstone. Rents
are rising. Now people fear eviction. (SPAIN-HOUSING/ (SPECIAL
REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Sonya Dowsett, 2,300 words)
+ See also:
- SPAIN-HOUSING/SOCIALHOUSING, 159 words
- SPAIN-HOUSING/MATHS, 145 words
INVESTMENT
European directors scoop up own shares despite market rout
LONDON - European company directors have been scooping up
shares in their own firms at the fastest rate since 2011 - a
contrarian signal that it may be time to shrug off fears over
global growth and buy beaten-down stocks.
(INVESTMENT-STOCKS/DIRECTORS, expect by 1130 GMT/0730 AM ET, by
Blaise Robinson and Atul Prakash, 650 words)
ECONOMY
No-inflation spectre looms over Fed's return to normal
WASHINGTON - After months of focus on slack in U.S. labour
markets, the Federal Reserve faces a new challenge: the
possibility that weak inflation may be so firmly entrenched it
upends the return to normal monetary policy. (USA-FED/INFLATION
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Howard Schneider, 1,060 words)
German consumer morale lifts going into November
BERLIN - German consumer morale picked up heading into
November after slight declines in the previous two months,
suggesting consumers feel confident about their own incomes and
are willing to spend even though Germany's economy is slowing.
(GERMANY-ECONOMY/GFK, moved, by Emma Anderson, 330 words)
WHO gives details of Ebola vaccine plans
GENEVA/LONDON - The World Health Organization gives an
update on its plans to roll out Ebola vaccines after a meeting
to consider who would get access to a vaccine and when the first
doses might be available. (HEALTH-EBOLA/WHO-VACCINES (TV),
expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Tom Miles and Kate Kelland, 500
words)
Bank stress tests to restore faith in sector - French banker
PARIS - The results of an extensive review of euro zone bank
finances due to be published at the weekend will restore
credibility in the sector, Bank of France governor Christian
Noyer says. (EU-BANKS/FRANCE, moved, 130 words)
Asia economic growth to languish as China slows
BANGALORE - Emerging Asia will contribute less to the global
economy in 2015 than was expected just months ago as a slowdown
in China drags on growth in the region, partially offset by
acceleration in the United States, Reuters polls showed.
(ECONOMY-POLL/ASIA (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Sumanta Dey, 440 words)
Chinese home prices fall for 5th month, year's gains lost
BEIJING/HONG KONG - Chinese home prices fell for a fifth
straight month in September, wiping out gains scored in the past
year and raising expectations the government will have to
implement more economic support measures to cushion the blow.
(CHINA-PROPERTY/PRICES (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Xiaoyi
Shao and Clare Jim, 670 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-DEBT/, moved, by Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin, 750
words
COMPANIES
Pfizer's $11 bln buyback plan deflates AstraZeneca bid hopes
LONDON/NEW YORK - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer is to continue
buying back stock, with the board authorising a new $11 billion
share repurchase plan, deflating expectations that it will make
a new bid for AstraZeneca. (PFIZER-BUYBACK/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
300 words)
Spain's Caixabank, Bankia see core business upturn
MADRID - Spain's Caixabank and Bankia post a rise in
nine-month profits, as their core banking performance is boosted
by lower costs and higher charges to clients.
(CAIXABANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Julien Toyer, 490
words)
New UK bank TSB picks up customers as Q3 profits rise
LONDON - New British bank TSB says it is picking up nearly
one in ten of all new current accounts being opened in the UK
and its third quarter profits jump more than a quarter from the
previous period. (TSB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
Ericsson sales beat forecasts as networks unit picks up
STOCKHOLM - Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson says business
activity in its biggest market had slowed as it posts
third-quarter sales above expectations, boosted by its key
Networks unit although currency hedges weigh on profits.
(ERICSSON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
Volvo shares soar on surprise profit rise as cuts kick in
STOCKHOLM - Global truck maker Volvo posts a surprise rise
in core earnings as sweeping cost cuts gain traction and help it
shrug off the sting of lacklustre demand in some major markets,
sending its shares up 10 percent. (VOLVO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Niklas Pollard and Johannes
Hellstrom, 600 words)