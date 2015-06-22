Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 3479
TOP STORIES
Mood brightens after latest Greek offer to creditors
ATHENS - A new Greek offer for a cash-for-reforms deal
lifted the mood ahead of an emergency summit in Brussels, as EU
officials welcome the proposals as a "good basis for progress"
to pull Athens back from the brink. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP
2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki
Koutantou, 740 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-GREECE/ELA, moved, 170 words
- EUROZONE-GREECE/STOCKS, moved, 100 words
Signs of last-minute Greece deal lift optimism
LONDON - Global stocks, the euro and peripheral euro zone
bonds all rise, lifted by a wave of optimism that Greece and its
international creditors will strike a last-minute deal that will
see Athens avert default. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by
1230 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Jamie McGeever, 715 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moving shortly, by Ron Bousso,
430 words
ETE confirms $48 bln bid for reluctant Williams Co
Energy Transfer Equity LP confirm it has made a $48 billion
unsolicited bid for natural gas pipeline company Williams
Companies Inc, hours after Williams rejects the offer as
significantly too low. (WILLIAMS DE-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275
words)
Altice confirms has made offer for Bouygues Telecom
PARIS - European telecom group Altice confirms that it has
made an offer to acquire France's Bouygues Telecom through its
subsidiary Numericable-SFR. (BOUYGUES-M&A/ALTICE (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, by Leila Abboud, 640 words)
MARKETS
Italian, Spanish, Portuguese yields fall after new Greek
proposal
LONDON - Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fall
more than 10 basis points after the European Union welcomes a
new offer by Greece on a reforms package that signalled
11th-hour concessions to avert default. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Marius Zaharia, 365 words)
Russian assets rise on Greece, EU sanctions extension
decision priced in
MOSCOW - Russia's assets rise, in line with other markets,
on easing concerns about Greece's debt problems, and domestic
monthly tax payments give the rouble additional support.
(RUSSIA-MARKETS/, moved, 230 words)
ECONOMY
Greek drama nears final act, ending uncertain
LONDON - Euro zone leaders will attend an emergency summit
on Monday, hoping to thrash out a plan with Athens to provide
Greece with additional funds to prevent it defaulting on its
debt -- but only if both sides play ball.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 735 words)
EU keeps up pressure on Russia by extending economic
sanctions
LUXEMBOURG - European Union foreign ministers extend
economic sanctions on Russia until Jan. 31 on Monday, keeping up
pressure on Moscow to help resolve the Ukraine conflict.
(UKRAINE-RUSSIA/EU (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 210 words)
Japan fiscal blueprint to propose flexible spending on
annual basis
TOKYO - Japan's government will release a fiscal blueprint
on Monday that will recommend taking a flexible approach to
limiting state spending rather than setting a rigid cap on the
annual increase to reduce the government's mountain of debt.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/FISCAL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Takaya Yamaguchi,
365 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-REPORT, moved, 260 words
Banks did not do enough to police FIFA transactions, says
global agency
LONDON/ST. LOUIS - A global group of government
anti-money-laundering agencies say that financial institutions
have not done enough to police suspicious financial activity by
officials at soccer's global governing body FIFA, and cautioned
banks to step up scrutiny. (SOCCER-FIFA/BANKS (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE
1), moved, by Mark Hosenball and Brett Wolf, 1,150 words)
COMPANIES
Sky up after report of rebuffed approach from Vivendi,
Vodafone
LONDON - Shares in Sky rise 5 percent, topping the FTSE 100
leaderboard, after a media report said the Murdoch family had
rebuffed two offers for their 39 percent stake in the
pan-European pay-TV group. (SKY PLC-M&A/VIVENDI, moved, 275
words)
CVC and Temasek to buy $2 bln generic drugs firm Alvogen
LONDON - European private equity fund CVC and Singaporean
sovereign wealth fund Temasek are to buy a controlling stake in
the pharmaceutical firm Alvogen, its chairman and chief
executive says. (ALVOGEN-M&A/CVC (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved,
by Freya Berry, 460 words)
S.Africa's Remgro buys stake in Britain's Spire for $686 mln
JOHANNESBURG - South African investment house Remgro Ltd has
offered 431.7 million pounds ($686 million) for almost a third
of Britain's Spire Healthcare, it says. (SPIRE
HEALTHCARE-M&A/REMGRO (UPDATE 1), moved, 140 words)
Chocolatier Ferrero offers to buy Thorntons for $178 million
Confectionier Ferrero, the maker of Nutella spread, has
offered to buy Britain's Thorntons Plc for 112 million pounds
($178 million), a rare acquisition by the Italian group meant to
help it better compete with foreign rivals. (THORNTONS-M&A/
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)
China Aircraft Leasing shareholders voice support after
missing CEO quits
HONG KONG - The two biggest shareholders in China Aircraft
Leasing Group Holding Ltd (CALC) says they have no plans to cut
their stake in the firm after it revealed it was unable to
contact its founder and chief executive, who resigned without
explanation. (CNAIRCRAFT LEASE-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Donny Kwok and Viola Zhou, 535 words)
AirAsia says aviation laws prevent it from consolidating
associates' accounts
KUALA LUMPUR - AirAsia refutes a report that has said the
airline is unwilling to consolidate the accounts of its foreign
associates and be more transparent about its finances, saying it
was prevented from doing so by aviation regulations.
(MALAYSIA-AIRASIA/, moved, 300 words)
Apple bows to Taylor Swift on paying for all music streaming
Apple Inc reverses its policy and says it will now pay
artists during free trials of its new Apple Music streaming
service, after pop star Taylor Swift said she will hold back her
latest hit album "1989" from the service.
(MUSIC-TAYLORSWIFT/APPLE, moved, 255 words)