TOP STORIES

Creditors putting Greece in impossible position, finance minister says

DUBLIN - Demands for tax increases and pension cuts that Greece's creditors are setting as conditions for the disbursement of aid are putting the country in an impossible position, its Finance Minister says. (EUROZONE-GREECE/VAROUFAKIS (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-GREECE/GERMANY-OETTINGER (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words

- EUROZONE-GREECE/CHOICE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 955 words

Stocks fall ahead of Greece's crunch weekend

LONDON - A crunch weekend for Greece and its creditors, in which a last-ditch attempt will be made to hammer out a cash-for-reforms deal, spelt a cautious mood among investors, with global stocks falling and the euro treading water. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Jemima Kelly, 585 words)

Tesco shows signs of recovery in key home market

LONDON - Britain's biggest supermarket operator says sales had declined less than expected in its first quarter, indicating a tentative recovery in its key home market could be starting to move on to a stronger footing. (TESCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1130 GMT/07.30 AM ET, by James Davey and Neil Maidment, 600 words)

French consumer confidence steady in June at 4 1/2-year high- INSEE

PARIS - French consumer confidence is stable in June at 94 for the third month in a row at the highest level since November 2010, the official INSEE statistics agency says. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 120 words)

INSIGHT

Unfazed by Greece, some fund managers stay bullish on Europe

NEW YORK - The prospect of Greece defaulting on its debt has long been viewed as the recipe for a global stock market disaster. Yet some fund managers are prospering by ignoring the risks of another financial crisis and moving more money into European stocks. (FUNDS-EUROPE/ (INSIGHT), moved, by David Randall, 775 words)

MARKETS

China stocks plummet as investors stampede out of the market

SHANGHAI - China stocks post some of their worst losses in seven years, as investors stampede out of a market amid increasing signs the country's eight-month-long bull run is running out of fuel. (MARKETS-CHINA-STOCKS/CLOSE, moved, 330 words)

Bund yields dip on Grexit worries, market cautious

LONDON - German Bund yields dip, with investors uneasy about the absence of a deal to pull Greece from the brink of default but also reluctant to make firm bets before last-ditch debt talks on Saturday. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO, moved, by Marius Zaharia, 390 words)

ECONOMY

Japan consumption rebounds, but rising food costs complicate BOJ's task

TOKYO - Japan's household spending rose in May for the first time in more than a year, and a robust jobs market fueled hopes that companies will begin lifting wages needed to spark inflation towards the central bank's ambitious 2 percent goal. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara, 580 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Kaori Kaneko, 290 words

Swedish retail sales fall 0.1 pct in May from April

STOCKHOLM - Retail sales in Sweden fell 0.1 percent in May from April and increased 3.9 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office says. (SWEDEN/RETAILSALES, moved, 135 words)

+ See also:

- SWEDEN/TRADE, moved, 125 words

- SWEDEN-LENDING/, moved, 100 words

China eyes more private banks, allow more foreign participation

BEIJING - China's banking regulator says that it will allow the establishment of more private banks and allow foreign investors to participate in the reform process to help shore up the state-dominated financial sector. (CHINA-ECONOMY/BANKS (UPDATE 1), moved, 355 words)

Dismal Thai May trade numbers show economic recovery remains elusive

BANGKOK - Thailand reported poor trade numbers for May, showing that the country's long-sputtering growth engine still is not helping the struggling economy get on track. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/EXPORTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon, 420 words)

Vietnam removes foreign ownership caps on most equities -state TV

HANOI - Vietnam's government approves the removal of foreign ownership caps on most listed firms, state TV says, scrapping the current 49 percent limit in one of its most liberal economic reforms yet, although some sectors will be excluded. (VIETNAM-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Ho Binh Minh and Mai Nguyen, 395 words)

COMPANIES

New Sanofi CEO to unveil five-year plan in November -unions

PARIS - Sanofi Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt has told unions he will present a five-year strategic plan in November after the French company's third-quarter results, labour representatives said. (FRANCE-SANOFI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Noelle Mennella, 415 words)

Broker Guotai Junan soars in debut after China's biggest IPO since 2010

SHANGHAI/BEIJING - Shares in Guotai Junan Securities Co, China's third-biggest brokerage, jump 44 percent in their Shanghai debut on Friday after it raises 30.1 billion yuan ($4.9 billion) in the country's largest initial public offering in five years. (CHINAGUOTAIJUNAN-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Brenda Goh and Shu Zhang, 330 words)

+ See also:

- EUROPCAR-IPO/, moved, 180 words

ABN Amro to help lead manage its own IPO, other banks vetted

AMSTERDAM - ABN Amro will help lead manage its own initial public offering, the Dutch government agency tasked with overseeing the deal said on Friday. (ABN AMRO BANK-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Toby Sterling, 445 words)

UK online pioneer hopes to strike oil with new tech venture

LONDON - One of the three founders of pioneering British online grocery retailer Ocado, which has warehouses but no stores, has taken control of a Silicon Valley-based firm with a similarly unique approach to the exploration for natural resources. (EXPLORATION-NEOS/FAIMAN, moved, by Kate Holton, 500 words)

Orange bid for Jazztel accepted by 95 pct of shareholders -report

MADRID - The takeover bid of French telecoms group Orange of Spain's Jazztel was accepted by 95 percent of shareholders of the Spanish group, business daily Expansion says. (JAZZTEL-M&A/ORANGE, moved, 100 words)

Sony CEO re-elected to board with 88 pct vote after turnaround

TOKYO - Sony Corp CEO Kazuo Hirai was re-elected with 88 percent support of shareholders at an annual general meeting earlier this week, the company says, showing investors maintain their confidence in him despite low return on equity. (SONY-CEO/, moved, 105 words)

Australia's Qantas says rethinking Jetstar Hong Kong after licence snub

SYDNEY - Qantas Airways Ltd says it may quit its investment in budget carrier Jetstar Hong Kong after it fails to secure regulatory approval, dealing another blow to the Australian flagship carrier's ambitious Asian expansion strategy. (QANTAS-HONGKONG/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Byron Kaye, 400 words)