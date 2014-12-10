Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Stocks up on China easing hopes but oil, Greece loom

LONDON - Oil prices are anchored at a five-year low while European stocks recover from the previous day's selloff, following a similar rebound in Chinese stocks on hopes weak inflation will prompt more policy easing from that country's central bank. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Christopher Johnson, 400 words

China's falling inflation raises prospect of faster easing

BEIJING - China's inflation hit a five-year low in November, stoking expectations that Beijing will move more aggressively to head off the risk of deflation in a slowing economy, which put fresh life into soaring share markets after a reversal on Tuesday. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (WRAPUP 1, GRAPHICS), moved, by Pete Sweeney, 540 words)

French reform bill a major test for a weakened Hollande

PARIS - France's Socialist government will propose on Wednesday a reform bill which is crucial for avoiding EU sanctions but risks being watered down by lawmakers angry with President Francois Hollande's deregulation drive. (FRANCE-REFORM/, moved, by Ingrid Melander and Yann Le Guernigou, 450 words)

BoE's Carney says rates will rise despite inflation dip

LONDON - British interest rates are going to need to rise to keep inflation in check, but the precise timing is uncertain and any moves are likely to be gradual, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday. (BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY, moved, 175 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE-MCCAFFERTY, moved, 405 words

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BCC, moved, by Liisa Tuhkanen, 330 words

INVESTMENT & MARKETS

Greek bond curve inverted as political upheaval sparks default fears

LONDON - Greece's short-term borrowing costs jump further above longer-term equivalents, a tell-tale sign that investors fear political uncertainty in Athens could put the country back on the road towards default. (MARKETS-BOND/EURO, moving shortly, by John Geddie, 350 words)

Echoes of '90s crises reverberate across emerging markets

LONDON - Of course this time it's different, it always is. But the similarities between today's financial constellation and the backdrop to the emerging market collapses of the late 1990s are haunting developing economies. (INVESTMENT/EMERGING-1990S, moved, by Mike Dolan, 870 words)

ECONOMY

UK trade deficit hits seven-month low in Oct, helped by slower oil imports

LONDON - Britain's goods trade deficit narrowed in October to its lowest level in seven months, helped by lower fuel imports and a slight rise in exports, official data shows. (BRITAIN-TRADE/, moved, 400 words)

Turkish economic growth unexpectedly slows to 1.7 pct

ISTANBUL - Growth in Turkey's economy slowed to 1.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, data showed on Wednesday, sharply below a Reuters poll forecast of 3.0 percent. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 175 words)

Reuters poll on the outlook for the U.S., UK and euro zone economies

Reuters has surveyed over 150 analysts for U.S., UK and euro zone economies collecting data on the outlook for GDP, inflation and monetary policy. (ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, expect at 1320 GMT/0920 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, expect at 1320 GMT/0920 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 700 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/USA, expect at 1320 GMT/0920 AM ET, by Lucia Mutikani, 700 words

- MARKETS-BONDS/POLL, expect at 1600 GMT/1100 AM ET, by Ashrith Doddi, 600 words)

Japan's looming benefit cuts an unspoken, unsettling election theme

TOKYO - Looming benefit cuts are causing people to save rather than spend, complicating Abe's attempt to break the nearly two-decade deflationary mindset. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/WELFARE, moved, by Lisa Twaronite and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 700 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 430 words

COMPANIES

Lower oil, stronger economies to drive airline profits in 2015 - IATA

GENEVA - Falling fuel prices and stronger economic growth means global airlines will report more profit than expected in 2014 before rising to $25 billion in 2015, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said. (AIRLINES-IATA (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/0600 AM ET, by Tom Miles, Robert Evans and Tim Hepher, 350 words)

BP to spend $1 bln on restructuring

LONDON - Oil major BP says it will spend $1 billion on group-wide restructuring in the coming year as it lays out its long-term plans for its upstream oil and gas business. (BP-RESTRUCTURING/, moved, 135 words)

StanChart sets up financial crime committee after U.S. scrutiny extension

LONDON - Standard Chartered says it has set up a new board committee responsible for financial crime compliance, a day after U.S. authorities extended monitoring of the bank by three years. (STANCHART-PROSECUTION/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Simon Jessop, 300 words)

BG Group sells Australian gas pipeline to APA Group for $5 billion

British gas giant BG Group Plc says it agrees to sell its wholly owned QCLNG Pipeline Pty Ltd subsidiary in Australia to APA Group for US$5 billion. (BG GROUP-APA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

New Luxembourg leaks reveal Disney, Koch Industries tax deals

LONDON - Walt Disney Co, commodities group Koch Industries and others agreed deals in Luxembourg that could have delivered huge tax savings, a group of investigative journalists has reported, heightening an international debate on corporate tax avoidance. (LUXEMBOURG-TAX/DISNEY (UPDATE 3), moved, by Tom Bergin, 505 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-TAX/, moved, by Tom Bergin and William James, 390 words

TUI AG says 1 bln euro profit target coming into reach

BERLIN - German travel and tourism group TUI AG says its target of 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in core profit was coming into reach in the current year as it reports its final set of results ahead of its merger with TUI Travel. (TUI AG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

Qatari bid for Canary Wharf owner Songbird wins more support

LONDON - The Qatari-led group attempting a takeover of Songbird Estates, owner of the Canary Wharf financial district in London, says another shareholder had pledged support to take total acceptances to nearly a third of the company's free float. (SONGBIRD ESTAT-M&A/EMS-CAPITAL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Simon Jessop and Sarah Young, 175 words)

Swiss ex-banker goes on trial for giving data to WikiLeaks

ZURICH - A former Julius Baer banker charged with allegations he handed over confidential data to WikiLeaks and attempted to pass on files to German officials denied breaking bank secrecy as his trial began in Zurich. (SWISS-TAX/ELMER, (PIX) expect by 1100 GMT/0600 AM ET, by Joshua Franklin, 350 words)

Returns on pharmaceutical R&D improving as pipelines revive

LONDON - Drugmakers are finally getting more bang for their scientific buck, with the rate of return on pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) increasing for the first time since 2010. (PHARMACEUTICALS-R&D/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 310 words)

China nuclear giant CGN Power surges 24 pct in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG - Shares in China's largest nuclear power producer, CGN Power Co Ltd, surge 24.1 percent in their Hong Kong trading debut as investors bet on a government-backed sector primed for growth. (CGN-POWER-LISTING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 300 words)