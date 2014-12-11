Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

ECB loans mark last throw of dice before govt bond buys

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank hands out a second tranche of long-term loans to banks, with expected low take-up of the offer likely to push it to printing fresh money to buy government bonds early next year. (ECB-POLICY/LOANS (UPDATE 1), expect by 1045 GMT/0545 AM ET, by John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel, 500 words)

Shares, oil steady ahead of crunch ECB loan offer

LONDON - World stocks and oil steady, as investors wait to see how much help the ECB's latest funding flood can provide the euro zone and if an expected sharp hike in Russian interest rates can stabilse the rouble. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 500 words)

Rouble edges lower before c.bank rate decision

MOSCOW - The rouble edges lower, adding to the previous session's heavy losses, but market expectations for the Russian central bank to raise rates at its policy meeting later in the day keep losses in check. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 260 words)

+ see also:

- RUSSIA-ECONOMY/RATES (POLL), moved, by Elena Fabrichnaya and Jason Bush, 445 words

China tells banks to step up lending to lift flagging growth

SHANGHAI - China has told its banks to issue more loans in the final months of 2014 and has relaxed limits on their loan-to-deposit ratios to help hit a record new lending target as the government steps up efforts to lift flagging economic growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/FISCAL (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words

INSIGHT

Fed's debate shifts from lift-off to long march to normal

WASHINGTON - For the Federal Reserve, deciding when to raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade has become the easy part. The harder call, and one increasingly preoccupying U.S. central bankers, is how fast to move after that, navigating stuttering global growth and nervous markets on the Fed's long journey back to pre-crisis policies. (USA-FED/RATES (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, 995 words)

INVESTMENT

Investors turn to MLP funds as U.S. energy bet while oil slides

NEW YORK - U.S. investors are zeroing in on exchange-traded funds that track master limited partnerships as a way to bet on long-term North American energy boom even as oil prices slide, convinced that these funds look relatively cheap and promise growth. (OIL-PRICES/FUNDS (GRAPHIC), moved, by Ashley Lau, 735 words)

ECONOMY

Norway cuts rates in surprise move as weak oil price hurts growth prospects

OSLO - Norway's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates to prop up the economy as lower oil prices weigh on growth, and say there is a chance of a further cut. (NORWAY-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words)

Japan machinery orders tumble in another blow to economy and PM Abe

TOKYO - Recession-hit Japan suffers a fresh blow as data shows a key gauge of capital spending tumbled in October - a worrying sign for its recovery given that business investment was a big drag on the economy in the third quarter. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/MACHINERY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 515 words)

SNB keeps cap on franc, gives little clue on further steps

BERNE - The Swiss National Bank restates its resolve to stop the Swiss franc strengthening against the euro, but gives few clues about its next steps should measures taken by the ECB put further pressure on the exchange rate. (SWISS-RATES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

French core inflation turns negative, points to deflation risk

PARIS - French core inflation turned negative in November, with the first drop in the indicator since records started in 1990 pointing to a growing deflation risk in the euro zone's second-largest economy. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Ingrid Melander, 390 words)

Italy Oct industry output falls, disappointing recovery hopes

ROME - Italian industrial output was weaker than expected in October, slipping 0.1 percent from the month before and offering no sign of recovery for Italy's recession-bound economy, data shows. (ITALY-ECONOMY/, moved, 200 words)

Australia adds jobs, unemployment still hits decade high

SYDNEY - Australian employment rises by much more than expected in November but most of the jobs are part time and the jobless rate still hit a decade high, making for a mixed message on the economy. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Wayne Cole, 450 words)

+ See also:

- AUSTRALIA-DEBT/RATINGS, moving shortly, by Cecile Lefort, 400 words

COMPANIES

Google News to shut in Spain ahead of new publisher rights law

LONDON - Google says it is closing its news-linking service in Spain next week due to new legislation under which publishers can charge search engines for using their content. (GOOGLE-NEWS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eric Auchard, 260 words)

Zara owner Inditex shrugs off warm autumn with fast fashion model

MADRID - Zara-owner Inditex says current trading is brisk as it shrugs off the warm start to the season with its fast fashion model of producing lots of small collections (INDITEX-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Sarah Morris and Elisabeth O'Leary, 400 words)

+ See also:

- SUPERGROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words

S&P may downgrade Tesco to junk

LONDON - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said it may downgrade Tesco's credit rating after its latest profit warning, moving the British grocer closer to losing its investment grade status. (TESCO-RATINGS/, moved, 240 words)

+ See also:

- TESCO-INVESTORS/, moved, by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar, 950 words

Fiat Chrysler shares down after bond, share offering priced

MILAN - Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) fall at open as traders say investors are selling the stock after buying a bond that convert into shares. (FIAT CHRYSLER-STOCKS/, moved, 100 words)

Shares in Telecom Italia up strongly on Tim Brasil bid talk

MILAN - Shares in Telecom Italia rise more than 5 percent boosted by speculation about a possible offer for the phone group's Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes. (TELECOM ITALIA-STOCKS/, moved, 100 words)

Japan automakers add 550,000 cars to Takata air bag recalls

TOKYO - Three Japanese automakers will recall more than half a million cars globally to replace air bag inflators made by Takata Corp, bringing the total tally of Takata-related recalls across all brands to around 20 million since 2008. (AUTOS-JAPAN/HONDA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Chang-Ran Kim and Mari Saito, 415 words)

NY banking regulator probing Barclays, Deutsche Bank's FX algorithm-source

The New York banking regulator is investigating if Deutsche Bank and Barclays Plc used algorithms on their trading platforms to manipulate foreign exchange rates, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (USA-BANKS-FOREX/PROBE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Supriya Kurane, 280 words)

Aston Martin looks to raise funds for new models - sources

PARIS/LONDON - Aston Martin is preparing to raise funds to expand its range of models into new areas including crossover SUVs, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the loss-making sports car maker steps up its turnaround efforts under a new boss. (ASTONMARTIN-OUTLOOK/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Laurence Frost and Costas Pitas, 730 words)

UK watchdog tightens sales rules for annuity pensions

LONDON - Insurance companies will have to show how their annuity pensions compare with rival products to ensure customers get the best retirement income, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority says. (BRITAIN-PENSIONS/REGULATOR (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 370 words)

One shot or two? Many questions unresolved in Ebola vaccine race

LONDON - Scientists racing to develop vaccines against Ebola are trying to determine whether they can best fight the disease with a single injection or with two, a calculation that could determine how quickly and effectively a programme can be rolled out. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE, moved, by Ben Hirschler and Kate Kelland, 715 words)

China unexpectedly approves 12 IPOs including Spring Airlines, could cool market rally

SHANGHAI - China's securities regulator unexpectedly approves 12 initial public offerings, a move which could cool a blistering rally in the country's stock markets which has seen the benchmark CSI index surge over 30 percent in two weeks. (SPRINGAIRLINES-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Engen Tham and Brenda Goh, 500 words)