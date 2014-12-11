Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
ECB loans mark last throw of dice before govt bond buys
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank hands out a second
tranche of long-term loans to banks, with expected low take-up
of the offer likely to push it to printing fresh money to buy
government bonds early next year. (ECB-POLICY/LOANS (UPDATE 1),
expect by 1045 GMT/0545 AM ET, by John O'Donnell and Paul
Carrel, 500 words)
Shares, oil steady ahead of crunch ECB loan offer
LONDON - World stocks and oil steady, as investors wait to
see how much help the ECB's latest funding flood can provide the
euro zone and if an expected sharp hike in Russian interest
rates can stabilse the rouble. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4),
moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 500 words)
Rouble edges lower before c.bank rate decision
MOSCOW - The rouble edges lower, adding to the previous
session's heavy losses, but market expectations for the Russian
central bank to raise rates at its policy meeting later in the
day keep losses in check. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, 260 words)
+ see also:
- RUSSIA-ECONOMY/RATES (POLL), moved, by Elena Fabrichnaya
and Jason Bush, 445 words
China tells banks to step up lending to lift flagging growth
SHANGHAI - China has told its banks to issue more loans in
the final months of 2014 and has relaxed limits on their
loan-to-deposit ratios to help hit a record new lending target
as the government steps up efforts to lift flagging economic
growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, 380
words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/FISCAL (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
INSIGHT
Fed's debate shifts from lift-off to long march to normal
WASHINGTON - For the Federal Reserve, deciding when to raise
rates for the first time in nearly a decade has become the easy
part. The harder call, and one increasingly preoccupying U.S.
central bankers, is how fast to move after that, navigating
stuttering global growth and nervous markets on the Fed's long
journey back to pre-crisis policies. (USA-FED/RATES (INSIGHT,
PICTURE), moved, 995 words)
INVESTMENT
Investors turn to MLP funds as U.S. energy bet while oil
slides
NEW YORK - U.S. investors are zeroing in on exchange-traded
funds that track master limited partnerships as a way to bet on
long-term North American energy boom even as oil prices slide,
convinced that these funds look relatively cheap and promise
growth. (OIL-PRICES/FUNDS (GRAPHIC), moved, by Ashley Lau, 735
words)
ECONOMY
Norway cuts rates in surprise move as weak oil price hurts
growth prospects
OSLO - Norway's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates
to prop up the economy as lower oil prices weigh on growth, and
say there is a chance of a further cut. (NORWAY-ECONOMY/RATES
(UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words)
Japan machinery orders tumble in another blow to economy and
PM Abe
TOKYO - Recession-hit Japan suffers a fresh blow as data
shows a key gauge of capital spending tumbled in October - a
worrying sign for its recovery given that business investment
was a big drag on the economy in the third quarter.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/MACHINERY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi
Kajimoto, 515 words)
SNB keeps cap on franc, gives little clue on further steps
BERNE - The Swiss National Bank restates its resolve to stop
the Swiss franc strengthening against the euro, but gives few
clues about its next steps should measures taken by the ECB put
further pressure on the exchange rate. (SWISS-RATES/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 350 words)
French core inflation turns negative, points to deflation
risk
PARIS - French core inflation turned negative in November,
with the first drop in the indicator since records started in
1990 pointing to a growing deflation risk in the euro zone's
second-largest economy. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 3), moving
shortly, by Ingrid Melander, 390 words)
Italy Oct industry output falls, disappointing recovery
hopes
ROME - Italian industrial output was weaker than expected in
October, slipping 0.1 percent from the month before and offering
no sign of recovery for Italy's recession-bound economy, data
shows. (ITALY-ECONOMY/, moved, 200 words)
Australia adds jobs, unemployment still hits decade high
SYDNEY - Australian employment rises by much more than
expected in November but most of the jobs are part time and the
jobless rate still hit a decade high, making for a mixed message
on the economy. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Wayne
Cole, 450 words)
+ See also:
- AUSTRALIA-DEBT/RATINGS, moving shortly, by Cecile Lefort,
400 words
COMPANIES
Google News to shut in Spain ahead of new publisher rights
law
LONDON - Google says it is closing its news-linking service
in Spain next week due to new legislation under which publishers
can charge search engines for using their content. (GOOGLE-NEWS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Eric Auchard, 260 words)
Zara owner Inditex shrugs off warm autumn with fast fashion
model
MADRID - Zara-owner Inditex says current trading is
brisk as it shrugs off the warm start to the season with its
fast fashion model of producing lots of small collections
(INDITEX-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by
Sarah Morris and Elisabeth O'Leary, 400 words)
+ See also:
- SUPERGROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words
S&P may downgrade Tesco to junk
LONDON - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said it may
downgrade Tesco's credit rating after its latest profit warning,
moving the British grocer closer to losing its investment grade
status. (TESCO-RATINGS/, moved, 240 words)
+ See also:
- TESCO-INVESTORS/, moved, by Simon Jessop and Nishant
Kumar, 950 words
Fiat Chrysler shares down after bond, share offering priced
MILAN - Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) fall at
open as traders say investors are selling the stock after buying
a bond that convert into shares. (FIAT CHRYSLER-STOCKS/, moved,
100 words)
Shares in Telecom Italia up strongly on Tim Brasil bid talk
MILAN - Shares in Telecom Italia rise more than 5 percent
boosted by speculation about a possible offer for the phone
group's Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes. (TELECOM
ITALIA-STOCKS/, moved, 100 words)
Japan automakers add 550,000 cars to Takata air bag recalls
TOKYO - Three Japanese automakers will recall more than half
a million cars globally to replace air bag inflators made by
Takata Corp, bringing the total tally of Takata-related recalls
across all brands to around 20 million since 2008.
(AUTOS-JAPAN/HONDA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Chang-Ran Kim and Mari
Saito, 415 words)
NY banking regulator probing Barclays, Deutsche Bank's FX
algorithm-source
The New York banking regulator is investigating if Deutsche
Bank and Barclays Plc used algorithms on their trading platforms
to manipulate foreign exchange rates, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (USA-BANKS-FOREX/PROBE
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Supriya Kurane, 280 words)
Aston Martin looks to raise funds for new models - sources
PARIS/LONDON - Aston Martin is preparing to raise funds to
expand its range of models into new areas including crossover
SUVs, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the
loss-making sports car maker steps up its turnaround efforts
under a new boss. (ASTONMARTIN-OUTLOOK/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by
Laurence Frost and Costas Pitas, 730 words)
UK watchdog tightens sales rules for annuity pensions
LONDON - Insurance companies will have to show how their
annuity pensions compare with rival products to ensure customers
get the best retirement income, Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority says. (BRITAIN-PENSIONS/REGULATOR (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Huw Jones, 370 words)
One shot or two? Many questions unresolved in Ebola vaccine
race
LONDON - Scientists racing to develop vaccines against Ebola
are trying to determine whether they can best fight the disease
with a single injection or with two, a calculation that could
determine how quickly and effectively a programme can be rolled
out. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE, moved, by Ben Hirschler and Kate
Kelland, 715 words)
China unexpectedly approves 12 IPOs including Spring
Airlines, could cool market rally
SHANGHAI - China's securities regulator unexpectedly
approves 12 initial public offerings, a move which could cool a
blistering rally in the country's stock markets which has seen
the benchmark CSI index surge over 30 percent in two weeks.
(SPRINGAIRLINES-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Engen Tham and Brenda
Goh, 500 words)